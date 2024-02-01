Roblox Arsenal Galactic Pass: Wares and Bounties

Recently, Roblox Arsenal unveiled the special Galactic Assault event alongside the Galactic Pass. The latter is split into two sections: Wares and Bounties. Additionally, it operates on a Star-based system, where you must eliminate other players and complete Bounties to earn Stars and unlock event rewards from the pass.
Keep in mind that the Galactic Pass will become unavailable at the start of March 2024. Scroll ahead to learn more about its Wares and Bounties in Roblox Arsenal.
Wares in Roblox Arsenal Galactic Pass
The following are the rewards that can be claimed from Wares in Roblox Arsenal Galactic Pass:
- Active Camo - 50 Stars - Weapon Skin
- Allocator - 175 Stars - Skin
- Scavenger - 250 Stars - Skin
- Jungle Press - 300 Stars - Weapon Skin
- Heli - 400 Stars - Emote
- Murky Depth - 450 Stars - Weapon Skin
- Company ID - 500 Stars - Calling Card
- Demolitionist - 600 Stars - Skin
- Blast Hammer - 700 Stars - Melee
- Cassini Passport - 800 Stars - Calling Card
- M.P C-Grade - 900 Stars - Skin
- Lt. Baron - 1,000 Stars - Skin
- Module Board - 1,100 Stars - Calling Card
- Recovery Unit - 1,225 Stars - Skin
- Warp - 1,350 Stars - Weapon Skin
- ESM G. Unit - 1,500 Stars - Skin
- Electric Fail - 1,750 Stars - Melee
- Rocket Arms - 2,000 Stars - Emote
- Identify - 2,250 Stars - Calling Card
- Excavator - 2,500 Stars - Skin
- Hive Mind - 2,750 Stars - Weapon Skin
- Cephalokin Recon - 3,000 Stars - Skin
- Electro Axe - 3,250 Stars - Melee
- Cephalokin Elite - 3,500 Stars - Skin
- ESM P.Unit - 3,750 Stars - Skin
- Slappy - 4,000 Stars - Melee
- Hyper Planetary - 4,250 Stars - Calling Card
- Doublade - 4,500 Stars - Melee
- Screens - 4,750 Stars - Emote
- Corporate Exec - 5,000 Stars - Skin
- Celestial Drive Balance Unusual Kit - 5,000 Stars - Unusual Kit
- Celestial Drive Burn Unusual Kit - 5,000 Stars - Unusual Kit
- Celestial Drive Monotone Unusual Kit - 5,000 Stars - Unusual Kit
- Celestial Drive Neutron Unusual Kit - 5,000 Stars - Unusual Kit
- K.A.I.D.E.N Pink Unusual Kit - 5,000 Stars - Unusual Kit
- K.A.I.D.E.N Teal Unusual Kit - 5,000 Stars - Unusual Kit
Bounties in Roblox Arsenal Galactic Pass
Roblox Arsenal Galactic Pass has 12 Bounties, and they are as follows:
- Outpost Liberated - Get 150 kills while playing on Outpost 75 - 100 Stars
- Event Horizon - Get 35 kills with a melee - 100 Stars
- Martian Massacre - Get 150 kills while playing on Neon - 100 Stars
- Bounty Hunter Mk.I - Complete 4 bounties - 75 Stars
- Bounty Hunter Mk.II - Complete 8 bounties - 100 Stars
- Bounty Hunter Mk.III - Complete 12 bounties - 100 Stars
- Apollos Amors - Get 150 kills while playing on Asteroid - 100 Stars
- Optical Misalignment - Get 50 no-scope kills with scoped weapons - 100 Stars
- Sour the Day - Complete Baker's Dozen - 100 Stars
- Laser Tag Deathmatch - Get 100 kills with laser weapons - 100 Stars
- Clinical Gray Matter Extraction - Get 50 headshots with scoped weapons - 100 Stars
- Escape Velocity - Get 50 kills with projectiles - 100 Stars
