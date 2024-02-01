Roblox Arsenal Galactic Pass: Wares and Bounties

Recently, Roblox Arsenal unveiled the special Galactic Assault event alongside the Galactic Pass. The latter is split into two sections: Wares and Bounties. Additionally, it operates on a Star-based system, where you must eliminate other players and complete Bounties to earn Stars and unlock event rewards from the pass.

Keep in mind that the Galactic Pass will become unavailable at the start of March 2024. Scroll ahead to learn more about its Wares and Bounties in Roblox Arsenal.

Wares in Roblox Arsenal Galactic Pass

The following are the rewards that can be claimed from Wares in Roblox Arsenal Galactic Pass:

Active Camo - 50 Stars - Weapon Skin

Allocator - 175 Stars - Skin

Scavenger - 250 Stars - Skin

Jungle Press - 300 Stars - Weapon Skin

Heli - 400 Stars - Emote

Murky Depth - 450 Stars - Weapon Skin

Company ID - 500 Stars - Calling Card

Demolitionist - 600 Stars - Skin

Blast Hammer - 700 Stars - Melee

Cassini Passport - 800 Stars - Calling Card

M.P C-Grade - 900 Stars - Skin

Lt. Baron - 1,000 Stars - Skin

Module Board - 1,100 Stars - Calling Card

Recovery Unit - 1,225 Stars - Skin

Warp - 1,350 Stars - Weapon Skin

ESM G. Unit - 1,500 Stars - Skin

Electric Fail - 1,750 Stars - Melee

Rocket Arms - 2,000 Stars - Emote

Identify - 2,250 Stars - Calling Card

Excavator - 2,500 Stars - Skin

Hive Mind - 2,750 Stars - Weapon Skin

Cephalokin Recon - 3,000 Stars - Skin

Electro Axe - 3,250 Stars - Melee

Cephalokin Elite - 3,500 Stars - Skin

ESM P.Unit - 3,750 Stars - Skin

Slappy - 4,000 Stars - Melee

Hyper Planetary - 4,250 Stars - Calling Card

Doublade - 4,500 Stars - Melee

Screens - 4,750 Stars - Emote

Corporate Exec - 5,000 Stars - Skin

Celestial Drive Balance Unusual Kit - 5,000 Stars - Unusual Kit

Celestial Drive Burn Unusual Kit - 5,000 Stars - Unusual Kit

Celestial Drive Monotone Unusual Kit - 5,000 Stars - Unusual Kit

Celestial Drive Neutron Unusual Kit - 5,000 Stars - Unusual Kit

K.A.I.D.E.N Pink Unusual Kit - 5,000 Stars - Unusual Kit

K.A.I.D.E.N Teal Unusual Kit - 5,000 Stars - Unusual Kit

Bounties in Roblox Arsenal Galactic Pass

Roblox Arsenal Galactic Pass has 12 Bounties, and they are as follows:

Outpost Liberated - Get 150 kills while playing on Outpost 75 - 100 Stars

- Get 150 kills while playing on Outpost 75 - Event Horizon - Get 35 kills with a melee - 100 Stars

- Get 35 kills with a melee - Martian Massacre - Get 150 kills while playing on Neon - 100 Stars

- Get 150 kills while playing on Neon - Bounty Hunter Mk.I - Complete 4 bounties - 75 Stars

- Complete 4 bounties - Bounty Hunter Mk.II - Complete 8 bounties - 100 Stars

- Complete 8 bounties - Bounty Hunter Mk.III - Complete 12 bounties - 100 Stars

- Complete 12 bounties - Apollos Amors - Get 150 kills while playing on Asteroid - 100 Stars

- Get 150 kills while playing on Asteroid - Optical Misalignment - Get 50 no-scope kills with scoped weapons - 100 Stars

- Get 50 no-scope kills with scoped weapons - Sour the Day - Complete Baker's Dozen - 100 Stars

- Complete Baker's Dozen - Laser Tag Deathmatch - Get 100 kills with laser weapons - 100 Stars

- Get 100 kills with laser weapons - Clinical Gray Matter Extraction - Get 50 headshots with scoped weapons - 100 Stars

- Get 50 headshots with scoped weapons - Escape Velocity - Get 50 kills with projectiles - 100 Stars

