Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution codes: (September 2023) Luck, Spins, and more

The thrilling and immersive Roblox game Attack on Titan: Evolution throws players into the world presented by Attack on Titan's anime and manga series. The epic conflict between humanity and enigmatic Titans is brought to life in this title by professional Roblox creators in a way that is authentic to its source material. Attack on Titan is renowned for its compelling narrative, thrilling action scenes, rich characters, as well as treatment of concepts like freedom, survival, and the effects of war.

Due to its distinctive fusion of dark fantasy and dystopian aspects, this series has captured the attention of a worldwide audience and won praise from critics. The game takes inspiration from this show and aims to replicate its success.

Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution codes are necessary for users to improve their gaming experience and unlock a variety of benefits. These developer offerings grant easy access to resources that could otherwise be difficult to get, such as premium goods, money, and cosmetic upgrades.

That means players can advance in this title more quickly, and give their characters unique features with the help of redeem codes.

Active codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution

Players can redeem free codes in the game once they reach level 5 or higher. Here is the list of all the codes that are currently active:

103KLIKES - Redeem this active code for Gold and Spins

118kLikes! - Redeem this active code for 35 Spins

16MILLIONVISITS - Redeem this active code for 4K Gold and 10 Spins

20MILLIONVISITS - Redeem this active code for 2x Luck Potions

BACKINBUSINESS - Redeem this active code for a Gift

BOSSxAOTE - Redeem this active code for one hour 2x Luck

ENDOFEASTER - Redeem this active code for 25K Event Points

HAPPYEASTER - Redeem this active code for 50 Spins, 2X Luck, and 2x XP

MAINTENANCE - Redeem this active code for 75 Spins

MERRYSPINMAS - Redeem this active code for 50 Spins

Progress - Redeem this active code for 3K Gold and 25 Spins

PVPUPDATE - Redeem this active code for 50 Spins

Return - Redeem this active code for 13K Gold and 15 Spins

SOON - Redeem this active code for 25 Spins

SorryForShutdown - Redeem this active code for 50 Spins

Expired codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

100KFAVS - This code was redeemed for 25 Spins

10klikes - This code was redeemed for 50 Family Spins

1MVISITS - This code was redeemed for 125 Spins

20KLIKES - This code was redeemed for 75 Spins

25KLIKES - This code was redeemed for 25 Spins and an XP Boost

15KLIKES - This code was redeemed for 25 Spins and XP Boost

2MVISITS+ - This code was redeemed for 25 spins

ATTACKTITAN - This code was redeemed for 50 Spins

BASEBALLPITCH - This code was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP

BOSSGIFT - This code was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x Luck

BossLuck - This code was redeemed for One hour 2x Luck

BossStudio - This code was redeemed for 1 hour x2 Luck

peak - This code was redeemed for 175 Family Spins

PRAYFORPAN50 - This code was redeemed for 50 Spins

SAVEHISTORIA - This code was redeemed for 40 Spins

ShiftingComeback - This code was redeemed for 20 Spins

SORRY - This code was redeemed for two x2 Luck

stresstest - This code was redeemed for 25 Family Spins

TITANSHIFTINGSOON - This code was redeemed for 35 spins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution

Follow these easy steps to redeem any active Roblox code in Attack on Titan Evolution:

Press the Menu button on the left side of your screen. Now, select the Settings icon and scroll down to the Codes section. Finally, copy and paste an active code and click on the Submit button.

The rewards are added immediately to the player's account.