Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution codes: (September 2023) Luck, Spins, and more

The thrilling and immersive Roblox game Attack on Titan: Evolution throws players into the world presented by Attack on Titan's anime and manga series. The epic conflict between humanity and enigmatic Titans is brought to life in this title by professional Roblox creators in a way that is authentic to its source material. Attack on Titan is renowned for its compelling narrative, thrilling action scenes, rich characters, as well as treatment of concepts like freedom, survival, and the effects of war.
Due to its distinctive fusion of dark fantasy and dystopian aspects, this series has captured the attention of a worldwide audience and won praise from critics. The game takes inspiration from this show and aims to replicate its success.
Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution codes are necessary for users to improve their gaming experience and unlock a variety of benefits. These developer offerings grant easy access to resources that could otherwise be difficult to get, such as premium goods, money, and cosmetic upgrades.
That means players can advance in this title more quickly, and give their characters unique features with the help of redeem codes.
Active codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution
Players can redeem free codes in the game once they reach level 5 or higher. Here is the list of all the codes that are currently active:
- 103KLIKES - Redeem this active code for Gold and Spins
- 118kLikes! - Redeem this active code for 35 Spins
- 16MILLIONVISITS - Redeem this active code for 4K Gold and 10 Spins
- 20MILLIONVISITS - Redeem this active code for 2x Luck Potions
- BACKINBUSINESS - Redeem this active code for a Gift
- BOSSxAOTE - Redeem this active code for one hour 2x Luck
- ENDOFEASTER - Redeem this active code for 25K Event Points
- HAPPYEASTER - Redeem this active code for 50 Spins, 2X Luck, and 2x XP
- MAINTENANCE - Redeem this active code for 75 Spins
- MERRYSPINMAS - Redeem this active code for 50 Spins
- Progress - Redeem this active code for 3K Gold and 25 Spins
- PVPUPDATE - Redeem this active code for 50 Spins
- Return - Redeem this active code for 13K Gold and 15 Spins
- SOON - Redeem this active code for 25 Spins
- SorryForShutdown - Redeem this active code for 50 Spins
Expired codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 100KFAVS - This code was redeemed for 25 Spins
- 10klikes - This code was redeemed for 50 Family Spins
- 1MVISITS - This code was redeemed for 125 Spins
- 20KLIKES - This code was redeemed for 75 Spins
- 25KLIKES - This code was redeemed for 25 Spins and an XP Boost
- 15KLIKES - This code was redeemed for 25 Spins and XP Boost
- 2MVISITS+ - This code was redeemed for 25 spins
- ATTACKTITAN - This code was redeemed for 50 Spins
- BASEBALLPITCH - This code was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x XP
- BOSSGIFT - This code was redeemed for 1 hour of 2x Luck
- BossLuck - This code was redeemed for One hour 2x Luck
- BossStudio - This code was redeemed for 1 hour x2 Luck
- peak - This code was redeemed for 175 Family Spins
- PRAYFORPAN50 - This code was redeemed for 50 Spins
- SAVEHISTORIA - This code was redeemed for 40 Spins
- ShiftingComeback - This code was redeemed for 20 Spins
- SORRY - This code was redeemed for two x2 Luck
- stresstest - This code was redeemed for 25 Family Spins
- TITANSHIFTINGSOON - This code was redeemed for 35 spins
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Attack on Titan Evolution
Follow these easy steps to redeem any active Roblox code in Attack on Titan Evolution:
- Press the Menu button on the left side of your screen.
- Now, select the Settings icon and scroll down to the Codes section.
- Finally, copy and paste an active code and click on the Submit button.
The rewards are added immediately to the player's account.