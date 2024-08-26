Roblox Baddies: Baddie Pass, All Rewards, and More

Roblox Baddies lets you explore a large map while brawling with other players to earn Cash and purchase food and weapons. This experience introduced a battle pass known as the Baddie Pass with its latest update. Leveling up the Baddie Pass grants you access to unique rewards and various exclusive items like the Neon Night Spray.

Here’s what you need to know about this battle pass and how to level it up in Roblox Baddies.

All you need to know about the Baddie Pass in Roblox Baddies

The Baddie Pass (Image via Roblox)

The Baddie Pass is a battle pass with 35 levels that rewards you each time you level up. You can level up the battle pass by earning XP through various activities like Quests and Slays. Each Baddie Pass level gives you access to exclusive Tokens, unique weapons, or tools.

This battle pass is segregated into two tiers: Free and Premium. The Free tier is available by default and its rewards can be accessed by all players. Upon reaching the 35th level, the Free tier rewards you with a Neon Night Spray item.

The Premium tier, as the name suggests, is the paid-only option that requires 799 Robux to unlock. This tier offers better rewards per level-up than the Free tier and players who purchase it have access to both battle pass tiers. The Premium Baddie Pass' final reward is the Dragon’s Breath Pipe, a unique weapon that can only be received after reaching level 35.

You can undergo Rebirths as well if you wish to gain additional rewards. With five Rebirths, you can unlock an exclusive plushie reward that is otherwise inaccessible.

Baddie Pass Rewards

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete breakdown of the different Battle Pass rewards that can be obtained by leveling up the Free tier:

Level 1: 25 Tokens

Level 2: 25 Tokens

Level 3: 30 Tokens

Level 4: No reward

Level 5: 30 Tokens

Level 6: 35 Tokens

Level 7: 35 Tokens

Level 8: Enchanted Jewl Stanli

Level 9: 35 Tokens

Level 10: No reward

Level 11: 40 Tokens

Level 12: 40 Tokens

Level 13: Lost Atlantic Stanli

Level 14: 40 Tokens

Level 15: 40 Tokens

Level 16: 45 Tokens

Level 17: No reward

Level 18: 45 Tokens

Level 19: 45 Tokens

Level 20: 50 Tokens

Level 21: 50 Tokens

Level 22: Desert Warrior RPG

Level 23: 50 Tokens

Level 24: 55 Tokens

Level 25: 55 Tokens

Level 26: Nothing

Level 27: 55 Tokens

Level 28: 60 Tokens

Level 29: 60 Tokens

Level 30: No reward

Level 31: 60 Tokens

Level 32: 65 Tokens

Level 33: 65 Tokens

Level 34: 70 Tokens

Level 35: Neon Night Spray

The following rewards can be obtained by leveling up the Premium tier.

Level 1: 50 Tokens

Level 2: 50 Tokens

Level 3: 55 Tokens

Level 4: Jungle Camo Stop Sign

Level 5: 55 Tokens

Level 6: 60 Tokens

Level 7: 60 Tokens

Level 8: Celestial Cube Trash Bag

Level 9: 60 Tokens

Level 10: 65 Tokens

Level 11: 65 Tokens

Level 12: 65 Tokens

Level 13: Crystal Mist Spray

Level 14: 65 Tokens

Level 15: 70 Tokens

Level 16: 70 Tokens

Level 17: 70 Tokens

Level 18: 75 Tokens

Level 19: Royal Guard Stop Sign

Level 20: 75 Tokens

Level 21: 75 Tokens

Level 22: Space Odyssey Stanli

Level 23: 90 Tokens

Level 24: 90 Tokens

Level 25: 90 Tokens

Level 26: 95 Tokens

Level 27: 95 Tokens

Level 28: 95 Tokens

Level 29: 100 Tokens

Level 30: 100 Tokens

Level 31: 100 Tokens

Level 32: 105 Tokens

Level 33: 105 Tokens

Level 34: 110 Tokens

Level 35: Dragon’s Breath Pipe

You can instantly unlock every reward in the Baddie Pass by paying 999 Robux. Combined with the price of the battle pass itself, the total cost of getting every reward alongside the battle pass is 1,798 Robux.

FAQs

How many battle pass levels does the Baddie Pass feature in Roblox Baddies?

The Baddie Pass in Roblox Baddies includes 35 levels, which can be reset to level 1 through Rebirths.

Which Baddie Pass tier gives the Neon Night Spray as a reward in Roblox Baddies?

Level 35 in the Free Baddie Pass tier rewards you with the Neon Night Spray.

How much does the Premium tier of the Baddie Pass cost in Roblox Baddies?

The Premium Baddie Pass tier costs 799 Robux.

