Roblox Baddies: Baddie Pass, All Rewards, and More

Roblox Baddies lets you explore a large map while brawling with other players to earn Cash and purchase food and weapons. This experience introduced a battle pass known as the Baddie Pass with its latest update. Leveling up the Baddie Pass grants you access to unique rewards and various exclusive items like the Neon Night Spray.
Here’s what you need to know about this battle pass and how to level it up in Roblox Baddies.
All you need to know about the Baddie Pass in Roblox Baddies
The Baddie Pass is a battle pass with 35 levels that rewards you each time you level up. You can level up the battle pass by earning XP through various activities like Quests and Slays. Each Baddie Pass level gives you access to exclusive Tokens, unique weapons, or tools.
This battle pass is segregated into two tiers: Free and Premium. The Free tier is available by default and its rewards can be accessed by all players. Upon reaching the 35th level, the Free tier rewards you with a Neon Night Spray item.
The Premium tier, as the name suggests, is the paid-only option that requires 799 Robux to unlock. This tier offers better rewards per level-up than the Free tier and players who purchase it have access to both battle pass tiers. The Premium Baddie Pass' final reward is the Dragon’s Breath Pipe, a unique weapon that can only be received after reaching level 35.
You can undergo Rebirths as well if you wish to gain additional rewards. With five Rebirths, you can unlock an exclusive plushie reward that is otherwise inaccessible.
Baddie Pass Rewards
Here’s a complete breakdown of the different Battle Pass rewards that can be obtained by leveling up the Free tier:
- Level 1: 25 Tokens
- Level 2: 25 Tokens
- Level 3: 30 Tokens
- Level 4: No reward
- Level 5: 30 Tokens
- Level 6: 35 Tokens
- Level 7: 35 Tokens
- Level 8: Enchanted Jewl Stanli
- Level 9: 35 Tokens
- Level 10: No reward
- Level 11: 40 Tokens
- Level 12: 40 Tokens
- Level 13: Lost Atlantic Stanli
- Level 14: 40 Tokens
- Level 15: 40 Tokens
- Level 16: 45 Tokens
- Level 17: No reward
- Level 18: 45 Tokens
- Level 19: 45 Tokens
- Level 20: 50 Tokens
- Level 21: 50 Tokens
- Level 22: Desert Warrior RPG
- Level 23: 50 Tokens
- Level 24: 55 Tokens
- Level 25: 55 Tokens
- Level 26: Nothing
- Level 27: 55 Tokens
- Level 28: 60 Tokens
- Level 29: 60 Tokens
- Level 30: No reward
- Level 31: 60 Tokens
- Level 32: 65 Tokens
- Level 33: 65 Tokens
- Level 34: 70 Tokens
- Level 35: Neon Night Spray
The following rewards can be obtained by leveling up the Premium tier.
- Level 1: 50 Tokens
- Level 2: 50 Tokens
- Level 3: 55 Tokens
- Level 4: Jungle Camo Stop Sign
- Level 5: 55 Tokens
- Level 6: 60 Tokens
- Level 7: 60 Tokens
- Level 8: Celestial Cube Trash Bag
- Level 9: 60 Tokens
- Level 10: 65 Tokens
- Level 11: 65 Tokens
- Level 12: 65 Tokens
- Level 13: Crystal Mist Spray
- Level 14: 65 Tokens
- Level 15: 70 Tokens
- Level 16: 70 Tokens
- Level 17: 70 Tokens
- Level 18: 75 Tokens
- Level 19: Royal Guard Stop Sign
- Level 20: 75 Tokens
- Level 21: 75 Tokens
- Level 22: Space Odyssey Stanli
- Level 23: 90 Tokens
- Level 24: 90 Tokens
- Level 25: 90 Tokens
- Level 26: 95 Tokens
- Level 27: 95 Tokens
- Level 28: 95 Tokens
- Level 29: 100 Tokens
- Level 30: 100 Tokens
- Level 31: 100 Tokens
- Level 32: 105 Tokens
- Level 33: 105 Tokens
- Level 34: 110 Tokens
- Level 35: Dragon’s Breath Pipe
You can instantly unlock every reward in the Baddie Pass by paying 999 Robux. Combined with the price of the battle pass itself, the total cost of getting every reward alongside the battle pass is 1,798 Robux.
FAQs
How many battle pass levels does the Baddie Pass feature in Roblox Baddies?
The Baddie Pass in Roblox Baddies includes 35 levels, which can be reset to level 1 through Rebirths.
Which Baddie Pass tier gives the Neon Night Spray as a reward in Roblox Baddies?
Level 35 in the Free Baddie Pass tier rewards you with the Neon Night Spray.
How much does the Premium tier of the Baddie Pass cost in Roblox Baddies?
The Premium Baddie Pass tier costs 799 Robux.
