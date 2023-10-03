Roblox Base Battles codes (October 2023): Free tokens and more

Roblox's Base Battles is a player-versus-player third-person shooter that has an impressive gun arsenal, beautifully crafted maps, and a healthy dose of competition. Base Battles is a thrilling adventure through the Roblox universe that will captivate and excite players of all ages and skill sets, whether they like to go alone in search of triumph or work together to achieve victory.

Base Battles is extremely addictive, and players keep coming back for more because they like the challenge of improving their skills and the thrill of winning heated gunfights. The community of the game is full of dedicated gamers and content creators, which only adds to the game's addictive nature.

Below is a list of all currently active Base Battles codes that you can use to get some cool loot.

All working codes for Roblox Base Battles

All of the active codes for Base Battles are listed here, and you are encouraged to use them as soon as possible to ensure you receive the in-game benefits.

LABORDAY23 - This code can be redeemed for 15,000 free Tokens. (New)

OURBAD - This code can be redeemed for 50,000 free Tokens. (New)

350K - This code can be redeemed for 75,000 free Tokens. (New)

FREEMONEY - This code can be redeemed for 10,000 free Tokens.

325K - This code can be redeemed for 75,000 free Tokens.

300K - This code can be redeemed for 50,000 free Tokens.

This code can be redeemed for 50,000 free Tokens. Rainster - This code can be redeemed to support Rainster on Base Battles.

All expired codes for Roblox Base Battles

For the time being, these are all the inactive codes for Base Battles.

CINCO - This code could have be redeemed for 18,620 free Tokens.

SPRINGBREAK - This code could have be redeemed for 25,000 free Tokens.

WHOOPS - This code could have be redeemed for 25,000 free Tokens.

PREZ - This code could have be redeemed for 50,000 free Tokens.

OVERTHEMOON - This code could have be redeemed for 15,000 free Tokens.

RAINSTERGIVEAWAY - This code could have be redeemed for 25,000 free Tokens.

DESTROYER - This code could have be redeemed for 25,000 free Tokens.

250K - This code could have be redeemed for free Cash.

SUMMER - This code could have be redeemed for 50,000 free Tokens.

200K - This code could have be redeemed for 35,000 free Tokens.

150KLIKES - This code could have be redeemed for 25,000 free Tokens.

100KLIKES - This code could have be redeemed for 15,000 free Tokens.

Arctic - This code could have be redeemed for 4,000 free Tokens.

DEVKING - This code could have be redeemed for 3,000 free Tokens.

This code could have be redeemed for 3,000 free Tokens. BETA - This code could have be redeemed for 1,090 free Tokens.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Base Battles

You can follow the step-by-step instructions listed below to redeem codes in Base Battles within minutes.

Launch Base Battles on Roblox and connect to the server.

on Roblox and connect to the server. Enter the Main Menu and scroll down to the bottom of the menu to locate a text box.

and scroll down to the bottom of the menu to locate a text box. Now, you have to type in your X username and get it verified, this has to be done after you have followed the developers @josh_2242 and @TheHyb_ on X (formerly Twitter).

and on X (formerly Twitter). After you have successfully verified your account, you can now type in a Working Code into the same text box.

into the same text box. After entering the code, press the Enter Button on your keyboard to claim your free reward.

How to get more codes for Roblox Base Battles

Join the official Base Battles Discord server and follow the game's developer on X (formerly Twitter) for additional codes. The developers typically give out free codes when an update is released or a milestone is reached, so you should always be on the lookout for them. You can also bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox page and check back regularly for the latest information about the game.