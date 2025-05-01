Roblox Beaks: A beginner's guide

If you enjoy hunting down rare birds in games, then Beaks is just the experience you may need on Roblox. Here, you play as a hunter who has just started his journey in a town called Beakwood. You will be starting off with a rookie gun and a couple of quests to set the tone.

Later on, you can complete quests, earn in-game money, unlock new equipment, and level up. After all, topping the leaderboard is what most players dream of.

For the new players, it might be difficult to figure out the basics of Roblox Beaks. That is why we have created this beginner's guide that explains everything you must know before starting your playthrough.

How to play Roblox Beaks

Upon spawning in this Roblox title, you will find yourself in a town called the Beakwood. In the surrounding area, you will find a forest where multiple birds fly in the air. By using your default Beakwood Rifle, you can shoot those birds to collect them.

It should be noted that each bird belongs to a different rarity. Moreover, catching a relatively rarer bird will take more effort than usual. For example, you can catch a Parrot easily; however, catching birds like a Sparrow will be difficult.

Find shops in the spawn area (Image via Roblox)

As you keep on collecting birds, you can sell them at the Bird Bazaar, located in the spawn area. In exchange for each bird sold, you will earn in-game cash that can be used to purchase new guns and darts.

Each gun has stats like range, handling, damage, etc., that can be considered while purchasing. On the other hand, darts can be equipped on your rifle to obtain birds with mutations. While this isn't guaranteed, you can use multiple darts to increase your chances.

It should be noted that each region has native birds that can be caught while exploring the map. For example, you can find all the regular birds like Parrots, Sparrows, Crows, and Pigeons, in the Beakwood. But as you explore the map and reach the Quill Lake area, you can catch birds like Ducks and Flamingos. These types of birds can be sold for more money at the Bird Bazaar.

Shoot the birds to capture them (Image via Roblox)

To know if you have caught all the birds in the area, you can access the Bird Book from the quick slot. This book shows how many birds are left for you to catch in every area. With future updates, new areas will be added, and hence, you will receive the task to complete the Bird Book by collecting new birds.

FAQs

Are there any codes for Beaks?

Yes, there are codes that can be used to redeem rewards in this Roblox title.

How do I get new darts in Beaks?

You can get new darts from the Darth, the Dartsmith, located in the spawn area.

How do I get new guns in Beaks?

You can get new guns by interacting with Rowan, the Gunsmith, in the spawn area.

