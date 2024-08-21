Roblox Best Avatar: A beginner's guide

Roblox is an ocean of unique titles and Best Avatar by Ming's Pick is one such gem. In this game, every player shows up in the same avatar and they brawl to decide who's the best among them. Luckily, the developers were aware of how monotonous it might be to battle over and over again with the same mechanics. For this reason, they have added special rounds like 'Floor is Lava' to add a bot of variety to the gameplay on offer.

Understanding the mechanics and win conditions of Best Avatars can be slightly confusing for a newbie. This beginner's guide will explain everything you need to know to begin winning matches in Best Avatars.

How to play Roblox Best Avatar

Upon starting the game, you will enter an auditorium-like arena wherein, everything except the stage is the waiting area. This means you have to be on the stage if you want to engage in battle. You have to stand close to the stage area if you want to play in the upcoming round.

Once you are on the stage, you will be asked to pick a side (either red or blue). After you have picked a side, you will transform into a random avatar and so will the other players. Next, the round will begin with a random stipulation (like the 'Floor is Lava'). To win such a round, you'll have to use a hook to pull an opponent to the center of the stage, where lava has accumulated.

Apart from the above, there's another round called 'Same Weapon.' In this round, every player will be given the same weapons. Those who are able to use it to successfully eliminate their enemies will win. Similar to this, there are several rounds where you can pick a side and fight opponents to earn coins.

It should be noted that you can also earn coins by doing absolutely nothing. Simply go to the AFK World by standing on the blue light coming from the floor. In AFK World, you will earn three coins every 20 seconds. Once you have sufficient coins, you can purchase new items like outfits and weapons. Thankfully, any avatar you purchase in this game will get saved in your Roblox inventory. You can use the items you've purchased in other games as well.

Controls

You won't be able to master the game without knowing the controls. Here are the controls for Roblox Best Avatar:

WASD: Use these keys to move your in-game character.

Use these keys to move your in-game character. Right mouse button: Use this to move your camera.

Use this to move your camera. Space: Use this button to jump.

Use this button to jump. Mouse wheel: Use this to zoom in/out.

FAQs

Are there codes in Roblox Best Avatar?

No, there aren't codes in this game as of now. In fact, the game does not even have that feature at the time of writing.

Is Best Avatar multiplayer?

Yes, this game is multiplayer and you can add and invite friends to it.

Does Best Avatar have microtransactions?

Yes, this game has microtransactions but they are completely optional.

