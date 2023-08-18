Roblox Birdkeepers Codes (August 2023): Free Rewards

Birdkeepers stands out in the vivid tapestry of the Roblox metaverse as a testament to the unique experiences offered on the platform. The game is brimming with avian allies, dangerous fights, and thrilling exploration. The game allows players to immerse themselves in a world where birds are more than simply friends but formidable partners in adventure.

As players traverse the mountain, they'll need resources to enhance their journey. Collecting food becomes a vital aspect of gameplay. This mechanic seamlessly intertwines exploration with resource management, motivating players to venture into the world to gather valuable resources for their adventures.

Robloxians can also utilize the codes listed below to gain the crucial resources needed to advance in the game.

Roblox's Birdkeepers all active codes

These codes are redeemable for multiple rewards. However, they are time-limited, and players are advised to redeem them immediately.

supertreats - This code can be redeemed for Some Boosts. (New)

EXCALIBUR - This code can be redeemed for 1x Sunflower Seashore Boost, 1x Peanut Place Boost, 1x Carrot City Boost, 1x Noob Boost, $50000, 1x Rare Treat, 1x Legendary Treat.

pro - This code can be redeemed for 1x Almond Avenue Boost.

happyhundredthousand - This code can be redeemed for 1x Canary Campus boost, $1000.

Balance - This code can be redeemed for 1x Noob Boost, $1000, and 3x Common Treats.

SuperMumazing - This code can be redeemed for 5x Seed Boost, $1000, 3x Common Treats, and 1x Rare Treat.

thnxforplaying - This code can be redeemed for Noob Boost, 10x Fruit Boost, $350, 3x Common Treats, 1x Rare Treat.

Macadamia - This code can be redeemed for $350 Cash, Fruit Boost, and 3 Common Treat.

This code can be redeemed for $350 Cash, Fruit Boost, and 3 Common Treat. RELEASE - This code can be redeemed for $250 Cash, Noob Boost, and 3 Common Treat.

All inactive codes for Roblox's Birdkeepers.

These codes were redeemable for certain rewards but are no longer active.

ExoticExoticExotic - This code could have been redeemed for a Seed Boost.

sneakuspeekus - This code could have been redeemed for a Seed Boost.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Birdkeepers?

Redeeming codes in Birdkeepers is extremely simple. Follow the step-by-step guide to claim the free rewards.

Launch Birdkeepers on Roblox and make sure to connect to the server. Find and click on the Settings Button. It should be located somewhere around the Left-Side of the screen. Enter a Working Code from the above list into the Text Box in the window that pops up. Finally, hit Confirm to claim the free rewards.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox's Birdkeepers working?

In cases where the players encounter challenges while attempting to redeem these codes, it's advised to thoroughly examine the typed-in code for any typographical error or mistake, as these codes are usually case-sensitive.

Copy and paste the codes directly into the game from the above list to avoid textual errors. If it still doesn't activate, then the code has likely expired.

How to discover new codes for Roblox's Birdkeepers?

Robloxians cannot obtain any more codes for Birdkeepers because the development of this game has been stopped, and the devs have shifted their focus to a different game - Beekeepers.

However, if players wish to stay updated if any new codes are given out, they can consider following the game's developer on Twitter and joining the Official Beekeepers Discord Server because when and if a Birdkeepers' code is given out, it'll appear there first.

Alternatively, gamers may bookmark this page and revisit it often for the game's latest news and potential changes.