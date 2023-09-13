Roblox Blade Ball codes (September 2023): Free Coins and skins

Famed for its numerous and imaginative titles, Roblox has given birth to Blade Ball. It is a game that perfectly combines the intensity of dodgeball with the agility and accuracy required to become a ninja. Players are put in a high-stakes situation, fleeing a homing ball that becomes more difficult to outmaneuver. Mastering the skills of movement, prediction, and rapid thinking is essential to succeed.

For those looking to advance through the ranks, Blade Ball offers an organized, competitive leaderboard system. Players climb the ranks by honing their abilities and continually outwitting others while dodging and slicing a ball that grows stronger with every missed shot.

Players can redeem the active Blade Ball codes listed in this article to get their hands on some new Sword Skins or Coins, which is the in-game currency.

All working codes for Roblox Blade Ball

Listed below are all currently active codes in Blade Ball. Players are advised to redeem them at the earliest as they may expire soon.

500KLIKES - Players can redeem this code for 149 free Coins. (New)

Players can redeem this code for 149 free Coins. 10KFOLLOWERZ - Players can redeem this code for a free Unique Sword Skin. (New)

Players can redeem this code for a free Unique Sword Skin. 200KLIKES - Players can redeem this code for 200 free Coins.

Players can redeem this code for 200 free Coins. FORTUNE - Players can redeem this code for a free Spin.

Players can redeem this code for a free Spin. 50000LIKES - Players can redeem this code for 200 free Coins.

All expired codes for Roblox Blade Ball

The following codes have expired, and trying to redeem them will display an error message:

SITDOWN - Players could have redeemed this code for free rewards.

Players could have redeemed this code for free rewards. 10000LIKES - Players could have redeemed this code for free rewards.

Players could have redeemed this code for free rewards. 5000LIKES - Players could have redeemed this code for free rewards.

Players could have redeemed this code for free rewards. ThxForSupport - Players could have redeemed this code for free rewards.

Players could have redeemed this code for free rewards. 1000LIKES - Players could have redeemed this code for free rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Blade Ball

The step-by-step guide below will help you redeem codes in Roblox's Blade Ball within a matter of minutes:

Launch Blade Ball on your PC or mobile device and connect to the server. Look for the Extra Button and click on it; it should be located at the top left of your screen. Press the Codes Button to pull up the Code Redemption Window. Now, copy a working code from the active codes list provided above and paste it into the text box inside the window. Click the Enter button on your keyboard to claim your reward.

How to get more codes for Roblox Blade Ball

Follow the game's creator on X (formerly Twitter) and join their official Discord channel for additional codes. Another efficient way to remain up to speed on the latest news and developments in the Roblox metaverse is to bookmark this webpage and revisit it frequently.

More about Roblox Blade Ball

Roblox's Blade Ball features an exciting blend of dodgeball and ninja agility that requires attention, precision, and strategy. You can personalize your experience with unique powers, allowing you to climb the competitive ladder and advance from being a novice to a ninja.

You can stand out from the crowd by customizing your avatar with unique weapon skins and finishing effects. Whether you're looking to climb the leaderboards or just have some fun, Blade Ball has a lot in store.

In this enthralling game, you can polish your abilities and master the art of evasion. If you like action games, this game is a must-play. Start now and become a force to be reckoned with in Blade Ball.