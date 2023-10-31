Roblox Blox Fruits merchandise: Pricing, availability, and more

Greetings, fellow Robloxians! If you happen to be a hardcore Blox Fruits enthusiast, get ready to take your love for the game to a whole new level with some great new merchandise. From aesthetic and suave miniature figurines to cute and soft plushies, GamerRobot has made something for everyone.

This article takes a look at the nitty-gritty of these collectibles, including their availability, pricing, perks, and everything useful.

Official Roblox Blox Fruits merchandise: All you need to know about it

Mystery Fruit Minifigure 2-Pack (Series 1)

If you've ever wanted to hold the power of your favorite fruits in Blox Fruits, you can do that now with these adorable 1.5" tall mini figurines. Each pack contains two randomly selected fruit miniature figurines, so every unboxing experience is a delightful surprise.

Specs: These bite-sized mini-figures stand 1.5" tall (size may vary slightly by fruit).

These bite-sized mini-figures stand 1.5" tall (size may vary slightly by fruit). DLC codes: You're in for a treat! There's a chance to score Physical DLC (1:1 odds) or go big with both Physical and Permanent DLCs (1:5 odds).

You're in for a treat! There's a chance to score Physical DLC (1:1 odds) or go big with both Physical and Permanent DLCs (1:5 odds). Collect them all: Series 1 boasts a tantalizing array of 10 different minifigure fruits, including Shadow, Blizzard, Ice, Rocket, Falcon, Love, Rubber, Revive, Light, and Spin.

Series 1 boasts a tantalizing array of 10 different minifigure fruits, including Shadow, Blizzard, Ice, Rocket, Falcon, Love, Rubber, Revive, Light, and Spin. Officially licensed: This is the real deal - genuine BLOX FRUITS merchandise by PhatMojo.

This is the real deal - genuine BLOX FRUITS merchandise by PhatMojo. Cost: Just $9.99! Currently, they're available at the Gamer Robot and Target website and walk-in stores across the country. If you want to pick one of these up, it'd be best for you to hurry because they're flying off the shelves like hotcakes.

8" Mystery Fruit Deluxe Plushies - Series 1

Snuggle up with your favorite Roblox Blox Fruits in plush form! These 8" tall, high-quality plushies are a collector's dream. Each one is randomly selected, adding an element of surprise to your unboxing experience.

Quality tested: Made from soft, durable material, these plushies are built to last.

Made from soft, durable material, these plushies are built to last. DLC codes: Get ready for a double whammy because there's a code for Physical DLC (1:1 odds) or both Physical and Permanent DLCs (1:4 odds).

Get ready for a double whammy because there's a code for Physical DLC (1:1 odds) or both Physical and Permanent DLCs (1:4 odds). Collect them all: Series 1 features eight different fruits to add to your collection, including Love, Falcon, Ice, Shadow, Rocket, and Light.

Series 1 features eight different fruits to add to your collection, including Love, Falcon, Ice, Shadow, Rocket, and Light. Officially licensed: You can trust that these are authentic Roblox Blox Fruits merchandise by PhatMojo.

You can trust that these are authentic Roblox Blox Fruits merchandise by PhatMojo. Cost: Priced at $19.99, these plushies are a steal. Just like the miniature figurines, they're currently a hot commodity at the Gamer Robot and the Target website.

4" Mystery Fruit Plushies - Series 1 (Coming soon!)

Hold on to your hats because these 4" tall plushies will shortly be on the horizon! They're just as high-quality and adorable as their bigger siblings, making them a perfect addition to your collection.

Quality tested: Made with the same soft yet durable material, detailed embroidery, and vibrant colors.

Made with the same soft yet durable material, detailed embroidery, and vibrant colors. DLC codes: The chance for Physical DLC (1:1 odds) or both Physical and Permanent DLCs (1:4 odds) will be coming your way.

The chance for Physical DLC (1:1 odds) or both Physical and Permanent DLCs (1:4 odds) will be coming your way. Collect them all: Series 1 includes eight different fruits to add to your collection, including Love, Falcon, Ice, Shadow, Rocket, Rubber, Spin, and Light.

Series 1 includes eight different fruits to add to your collection, including Love, Falcon, Ice, Shadow, Rocket, Rubber, Spin, and Light. Officially licensed: Genuine Roblox Blox Fruits merchandise by PhatMojo.

Genuine Roblox Blox Fruits merchandise by PhatMojo. Cost: At $12.99, these plushies offer great value. Keep an eye out for them on the official Gamer Robot and Target website once they're made available.

So, there you have it! Whether you're a seasoned Roblox Blox Fruits veteran or just diving into the game's world, these collectibles are bound to bring a smile to your face. Don't miss out, and try to grab these figurines while you can.

For more such content, visit and bookmark the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub.