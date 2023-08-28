Roblox Bloxy Bingo codes (August 2023): Free rewards

Roblox has been offering a varied selection of games over the years, and Bloxy Bingo adds a distinct spin to that mix. It combines the classic appeal of Bingo with the immersive realm of Roblox. Bloxy Bingo lets players put their luck, strategy, and fast thinking to the test. Prepare to cross numbers and shout "Bingo" as you strive for success and climb the leaderboards.

Getting a Bingo pattern on your card rewards you with Gems (in-game currency). These are used to unlock numerous in-game cosmetic items and perks. The more you play and win, the more Gems you earn, allowing you to improve your experience and rise up the ranks.

Players can obtain additional cosmetic items using Gems and also by redeeming the active codes listed below.

All active codes for Roblox Bloxy Bingo

Redeem the codes below to gain various items and look dapper as you scratch off numbers from your Bingo cards:

200MVISITS - This code can be redeemed for a 200M Marker (new).

EASTER2023 - This code can be redeemed for an Easter Chick Mascot.

PRESENTSPIN - This code can be redeemed for a Christmas Pyramid.

SWEETHOME - This code can be redeemed for a Gingerbread House.

XMASMARKET - This code can be redeemed for a Candy Can Marker.

100BINGO - This code can be redeemed for a Deluxe Marker.

50BINGO - This code can be redeemed for a Deluxe Red Marker.

All inactive codes for Roblox Bloxy Bingo

The following codes are no longer active. Trying to redeem them will display an error message.

GABRIEL - This code could have been redeemed for a Candy Cane Marker.

GLORIOUSNOW - This code could have been redeemed for a Christmas Pyramid.

GATHERINGGLOOM - This code could have been redeemed for a Christmas Pyramid.

PRAYERPRAISING - This code could have been redeemed for the Santa Call Voice.

CROWNHIM - This code could have been redeemed for a Candy Cane Marker.

BEARINGGIFTS - This code could have been redeemed for a Christmas Mascot.

50KVISITS - This code could have been redeemed for 50 Gems.

25BINGO - This code could have been redeemed for a Marker.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Bloxy Bingo

Follow the steps below to redeem your codes and claim your free reward:

Launch Bloxy Bingo and connect to the server.

Once you're in the game, click the Inventory button present at the top of the screen.

A text box should pop in the text box at the bottom of the Inventory window.

Now, enter a working code exactly as shown in the list given above.

Press the Redeem button to claim your reward.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox Bloxy Bingo working?

If you encounter an error while redeeming a code, look for typos made while typing the code. Roblox codes tend to be extremely case-sensitive, which means unless they're entered as shown in the aforementioned list, they will not work.

To avoid such errors, copy and paste them from this webpage into the text box. If the code still fails to activate, it is likely to have expired.

How to obtain more codes for Roblox Bloxy Bingo

More Bloxy Bingo codes can be obtained by following the game's developer @BloxyBingo on X (formerly Twitter) or by joining the Bloxy Bingo Discord server to stay up to date on the latest developments on the title.

Alternatively, players can bookmark this page and regularly revisit it to obtain newer codes.