Roblox Blue Locked League Codes (September 2023): Free Spins and Resets

Inspired by the anime sensation Blue Lock, Roblox's Blue Locked League has taken the community by storm by offering players an anime-styled soccer experience like never before. This unique game introduces a fusion of superpowers and soccer skills, delivering an adrenaline-fueled adventure that requires dedication and skill to master.

The journey in Blue Locked League is about more than simply winning games; it is also about self-growth. As players invest time and effort, they witness their skills evolve, unlocking new levels of gameplay. This sense of advancement is a motivating factor that keeps gamers coming back for more.

Score more goals and win more games by redeeming the codes listed below as they will surely give you the boost that you need.

All working codes for Roblox Blue Locked League

These are all the active codes in Blue Locked League as of now, and if newer codes are released then this list will be updated.

/code UBERS - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. (New)

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. /code METROBOOMIN - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. (New)

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. /code COMP - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. (New)

This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. /code GROWTHSPURT - This code can be redeemed for 1 Height Spin.

This code can be redeemed for 1 Height Spin. /code FLOWSTATE - This code can be redeemed for 1 Aura Spin.

This code can be redeemed for 1 Aura Spin. /code BALDY - This code can be redeemed for 1 Hairstyle Spin.

This code can be redeemed for 1 Hairstyle Spin. /code THUGSHAKE - This code can be redeemed for 3 Flow Spins.

This code can be redeemed for 3 Flow Spins. /code RUNITBACK - This code can be redeemed for 1 Archetype Reset. (Redeem the code first, then select the Archetype that needs to be changed)

This code can be redeemed for 1 Archetype Reset. (Redeem the code first, then select the Archetype that needs to be changed) /code MICHAELKAISER - This code can be redeemed for 3 Talent Spins.

This code can be redeemed for 3 Talent Spins. /code SKILLISSUE - This code can be redeemed for 3 Flow Spins.

This code can be redeemed for 3 Flow Spins. /code CHRISPRINCE - This code can be redeemed for 1 Archetype Reset. (Redeem the code first, then select the Archetype that needs to be changed)

This code can be redeemed for 1 Archetype Reset. (Redeem the code first, then select the Archetype that needs to be changed) /code JULIANLOKI - This code can be redeemed for 3 Talent Spins.

This code can be redeemed for 3 Talent Spins. /code EGOIST - This code can be redeemed for 3 Talent Spins.

This code can be redeemed for 3 Talent Spins. /code LOCKOFF - This code can be redeemed for 5 Height Spins.

This code can be redeemed for 5 Height Spins. /code CHEMICALREACTION - This code can be redeemed for 5 Aura Spins.

All expired codes for Roblox Blue Locked League

Fortunately, there are no expired codes for Blue Locked League as of now. That said, players are advised to swiftly act on the active ones as they can expire anytime.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Blue Locked League?

This step-by-step guide will help you redeem codes in Blue Locked League with ease.

Launch Blue Locked League on your PC and mobile device and connect to the server. Open the Chat Window by using the “/” key on your keyboard or tap the Chat Icon. Now, copy a Working Code from the active codes list and paste it into the Chat Box. Now, send the message to claim the free rewards.

How to get more codes for Roblox Blue Locked League

To find more codes, players can follow the game's developer on X @MarkoSumisu and join the official Blue Locked League discord server. When an update is dropped or a milestone is reached, the developer usually gives out free codes to keep players engaged in the game.

Players are also welcome to bookmark this page and revisit it often to stay up to speed on the latest news and updates in the Roblox Metaverse.