Roblox BrawlR codes (September 2025)

Redeem active BrawlR codes to claim exclusive in-game rewards. BrawlR is a fast-paced fighting game influenced by classics such as Smash Bros. 64 and Rivals of Aether. You can compete with up to three other players and customize your fighters with unique appearances. Using codes provides free items that accelerate your progress, helping you level up faster and rise through the ranks.

All BrawlR codes (Active)

Get rewards in the game (Image via Roblox)

Here are the currently available codes you can redeem for in-game rewards.

List of active BrawlR codes Codes Rewards 1million A Celebratory Suit skin BrawlR_BR A Brazilian Pride skin Brawlsaken 70 Tix CEOofIsaac A CEOofIsaac's hat MakeACake A Chef's Kiss skin

Inactive BrawlR codes

At present, none of the listed codes has expired. All of them are active and can be redeemed for rewards.

How to redeem BrawlR codes

Redeem the code here (Image via Roblox)

To claim your in-game rewards, follow these simple steps to redeem the codes:

Log in to your Roblox account as you normally would. In the search bar, type "BrawlR" and click on the game's thumbnail to open it. Enter the game and wait until you’re in the main lobby. Locate the bird icon on the right side of your screen. This is the code redemption button. Click the icon, enter your code in the text box, then hit the Submit button to claim your reward.

You’ll receive a confirmation message showing the reward’s name and confirming it has been added to your account and is ready to use in-game.

Why are codes important in BrawlR?

Redeeming codes in BrawlR grants you freebies such as Tix, exclusive skins, and hats. Tix serve as the in-game currency, while skins and hats help customize your avatar, making it look more appealing and unique when interacting with other players. Additionally, Tix can be used to purchase items that boost your gameplay, allowing you to stand out.

BrawlR code troubleshooting [How to fix]

If you’re having trouble redeeming codes in BrawlR, try copy-pasting the code to avoid typos. Ensure there are no extra spaces, check that the code is still valid, and enter it with the correct capitalization. If it still doesn’t work, restart the game and try again.

Where to find the latest codes in BrawlR

Discord link (Image via Discord)

The newest BrawlR codes are typically posted on the game's homepage, under the game’s description. You can also find active codes through the official Roblox group, T.N Productions, and on their X.com account, @tnproduct. For early access to fresh codes, exclusive updates, and access to community discussions, be sure to join the game’s official Discord server as well.

FAQs on BrawlR codes

How many times can you redeem BrawlR codes?

BrawlR codes can only be used once per account. After redeeming, you can't use the same code ever again.

When do the codes expire in BrawlR?

It can happen any time since the developers have not shared any information about the codes' expiry.

When are the next BrawlR codes coming?

New BrawlR codes are usually released when the game gains more likes, or during updates and special events.

