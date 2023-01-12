Roblox Brick Simulator codes for January 2023: Free Pets, Diamonds, and Gold

One of the most popular games on the Roblox platform is Brick Simulator, an experience where players have to smash bricks, collect Pets, find treasure, and defeat bosses to get Gold and other rewards. The game has gained traction in the community recently, thanks to its exciting and challenging gameplay.

Roblox Brick Simulator combines elements of Minecraft and other popular games. In this title, players must collect resources by smashing bricks and using them to build their base. As players progress, they can obtain better tools and other items that will help them defeat bosses and complete their objectives.

This article contains an up-to-date list of working codes that one can redeem for free Pets, Diamonds, and Gold. Use these currencies to upgrade the backpack's capacity and increase the smashing hammer's power.

Active and inactive codes for Roblox Brick Simulator in January 2023

Active codes in Brick Simulator

The following Brick Simulator codes are valid and will provide players with a bunch of rewards:

update7 - Use this code to obtain a free Cloud Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Cloud Pet free_boo_kitty - Use this code to obtain a free Black Cat Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Black Cat Pet 10k4life - Use this code to obtain 300 Diamonds

- Use this code to obtain 300 Diamonds secretcode - Use this code to obtain 5,000 Gold

- Use this code to obtain 5,000 Gold diamond100 - Use this code to obtain100 Diamonds

- Use this code to obtain100 Diamonds test_code_gold - Use this code to obtain 1,000 Gold

- Use this code to obtain 1,000 Gold test_code_diamonds - Use this code to obtain 50 Diamonds

List of Inactive codes in Brick Simulator

Regrettably, many of the codes in Roblox Brick Simulator are no longer active. The good news is that a new batch will be made available to celebrate the upcoming patch update. Here are the codes that won't work in the game:

update4 - Use this code to obtain 250 Diamonds

- Use this code to obtain 250 Diamonds update6 - Use this code to obtain 1,000 free Diamonds

- Use this code to obtain 1,000 free Diamonds update5 - Use this code to obtain a free Bee Pet

- Use this code to obtain a free Bee Pet update_v1 - Use this code to obtain 5,000 Gold

How to redeem all active codes in Roblox Brick Simulator

Redeeming the codes in Roblox Brick Simulator is not too difficult. You just need to adhere to these easy steps:

Look to the left side of the screen and hit the Settings option.

Once this menu is open, locate and select the blue Codes button at the top.

Now, just copy a code from the active list and paste it into the box.

Hit Confirm to receive your reward.

All codes for Brick Simulator are made active for a certain period of time, which is generally not revealed by the developers. This is why it's a good idea to redeem them as soon as you can.

Moreover, during the redemption process, one should choose to copy-paste them. The reason here is that these codes often have special characters and feature inconsistent capitalization of letters. This can lead to gamers making mistakes when entering them manually. Moreover, copy-pasting them will be a less time-consuming process.

Poll : 0 votes