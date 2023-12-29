Roblox Broken Bones 4: Beginner's guide

If you're familiar with the Broken Bones series on Roblox, and if you haven't yet tried the Broken Bones 4, you are in for a treat. The fourth installment of the series takes you on a journey where you can break your bones and earn money in return. Created by the talented Zach Zaquille and his talented team in 2018, this game is still pulling in great numbers even though its sequel, Broken Bones 5, was released earlier in 2022.

Getting started in a new game can sometimes be nerve-wracking and overwhelming. This guide helps with that by teaching you the basics of Broken Bones 4, which includes your main goal in the game, the in-game controls, and some insightful tips that'll help you get better at the game.

All you need to know about Roblox Broken Bones 4

How to Play Roblox Broken Bones 4?

Upon loading into the game, you must know your core objective, and that is as straightforward as a sledgehammer to a watermelon: you must break your character's bones! You can smash, crash, and bash your avatar into the ground and use multiple tools and boosts, as it will earn you money. The more spectacular your fall is, the more bones you'll break and, in return, earn more cash.

You can then use the cash that you earn to unlock even greater heights and abilities that will skyrocket you and your income to the skies. However, to get the most out of your bone-breaking experience in Broken Bones 4, you must have a grasp of the basic in-game controls. So, here's a rundown:

WASD: Use these keys to move your character around in Broken Bones 4.

Use these keys to move your character around in Broken Bones 4. Mouse: Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu.

Use your mouse to look around, aim, and navigate the in-game menu. M1 or LMB: Use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use your weapons.

Use the left-click button on your mouse to buy certain items, interact with the in-game menu, and fire or use your weapons. Space: Press the Space bar to make your character jump.

Press the Space bar to make your character jump. F: Use this key to interact with abilities, objects, and other interactable items in Broken Bones 4.

Use this key to interact with abilities, objects, and other interactable items in Broken Bones 4. M: Press this key to open the menu to look at preset controls, play around, change them, or exit Broken Bones 4.

What is Roblox Broken Bones 4 all about?

Broken Bones 4 is full of amazing abilities and utility items that can be purchased once you've amassed some cash in the game by breaking bones the usual way. You can head to the in-game store and get your hands on something subtle like a wrecking ball, or you can splurge and get a rocket launcher that launches you up in space without anything to fall back on.

These upgrades make shattering bones faster, crazier, and more fun. You can think of these abilities and items as different stages of pain in the game because each one brings a new flavor of agony and riches to the table, so pick your poison. You can also complete challenges, shatter high scores, and do whatever it takes to earn even more cash and sweet rewards.

In Roblox Broken Bones 4, you can jump off things, smash into the ground, grab the cash, and spend it on stuff that'll make the process even more fun.

If you enjoyed reading this article, consider visiting the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub and bookmark it. That way, you can receive regular news and updates on the Roblox Metaverse without lifting a finger.