Roblox Bubble Gum Clicker codes (September 2023): Free Boosts

On Roblox, click-driven games bring out the inner child in most players. Bubble Gum Clicker is one such simulation title that offers hours of enjoyment, challenges, and bubble-blowing fun. In this game, players are tasked with producing massive bubbles of gum and clicking their way to fortune. They will also get to explore this title's adventurous chewing-gum world.

Bubble Gum Clicker is essentially a clicker game, and players can exchange their bubbly creations for money. The size of an item sold influences how much cash you earn, so there's an incentive to blow those bubbles till they are gigantic.

Players can also use Boosts to increase the amount of money they earn by selling up bubbles significantly. The codes presented in the following section offer these boosts.

All working codes for Roblox Bubble Gum Clicker

These are all the codes that are currently active in Bubble Gum Clicker:

bubblegum - This code can be redeemed for a Super Lucky Boost.

lucky - This code can be redeemed for two Super Lucky Boosts.

underthesea - This code can be redeemed for three Super Lucky Boosts.

spongebob - This code can be redeemed for two Goedly Lucky Boosts.

happyeaster - This code can be redeemed for five Mega Lucky Boosts.

All expired codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Clicker

These codes don't work anymore, and trying to redeem them now will only result in an error message:

Rudolph - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

OmgSanta - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

happynewyear - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

2022 - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

stayfrosty - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

season1 - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

secrets - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

gofast - This code could have been redeemed for free rewards.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Clicker

Redeeming codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Clicker has never been so simple. Follow this guide to claim them with ease.

Open up Bubble Gum Clicker on your device and connect to its server. Click on the Codes button; it should be located on the side. Copy a code from the list provided earlier and paste it into the Codes text box. Hit the Redeem button to claim your free reward.

Why are some of the codes for Roblox Bubble Gum Clicker malfunctioning?

If you're having trouble redeeming a code, you should check if what you entered has any mistakes because these codes are highly case-sensitive. If the code still shows an error, then it has likely expired.

How to get more codes for Roblox Bubble Gum Clicker?

To find additional codes, follow the game's developer @Play_Crate on X and join the official Bubble Gum Clicker Discord server. When an update is released, or a milestone is reached, the developers usually offer them to keep players engaged.

