Roblox But Every Second You Grow codes (September 2023): Free Gems, Rebirths, and more

Roblox But Every Second You Grow is a captivating simulation game that offers you a truly unique experience. In this title, your character steadily expands in size with each passing second, unveiling a world of opportunities and challenges. Gems (in-game currency) are the key to enriching your experience in this dynamic environment.

With each size rise, you get a proportional number of Gems. These valuable resources may be utilized to obtain different pets, each with its own set of abilities. These pets not only provide a fun aspect to the game, but they also speed up your progress, driving you to even greater heights.

As this game continues to evolve, you can anticipate exciting updates, which come with redeemable codes. The active codes for this title as of September 2023 are listed below.

All working codes for Roblox But Every Second You Grow

Listed below are all the active codes for Roblox But Every Second You Grow right now. This list will be updated when a new code gets released.

Group - This code can be redeemed for 2x Mult. (New)

Ascension - This code can be redeemed for 1 Free Ascension. (New)

80KMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed for 1 Free Rebirth. (New)

60KMEMBERS - This code can be redeemed for 1 Rebirth.

Trading - This code can be redeemed for 2,500 free Gems.

Divine - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 free Gems.

All expired codes for Roblox But Every Second You Grow

Listed below are all the inactive codes for But Every Second You Grow. If a working code fails to activate, it will be added to this list.

RebirthUpdate - This code could have been redeemed for 1 Free Rebirth.

200kVISITS - This code could have been redeemed for a 2x Boost.

20kMembers - This code could have been redeemed for 1 Free Rebirth.

Release - This code could have been redeemed for a Special Reward.

25kVisits - This code could have been redeemed for a 2x Boost.

100KVISITS - This code could have been redeemed for a 2x Boost.

10KMEMBERS - This code could have been redeemed for 1 Free Rebirth.

PetUpdate - This code could have been redeemed for a Special Reward.

Evolve - This code could have been redeemed for 1,000 Free Gems.

How to redeem codes in Roblox But Every Second You Grow

These step-by-step instructions will help you complete the code redemption process easily:

Launch Roblox But Every Second You Grow on your PC or mobile device, and make sure to connect to the server. Once loaded in-game, press the Twitter bird labeled as the Codes Button. It should be located on the left side of your screen. Now, copy and paste a code into the text box labeled Enter Code Here. Press the Redeem button to claim the free rewards.

How to get more codes in Roblox But Every Second You Grow

Consider following the game's developer @Btkelley1 on X and joining their official Discord server for additional codes. Developers frequently provide free redeemable codes when updates arrive or when key milestones are reached.

Another efficient way to get new codes is to bookmark this website. You can return to it regularly to remain up to speed on the newest Roblox news.