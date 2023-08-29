Roblox's Cabin Crew Simulator Codes (August 2023): Free Skybux

Roblox's Cabin Crew Simulator allows you to develop and oversee your own airlines. This intensive process involves selecting aircraft, planning flight routes, and making critical decisions that affect the operation of the airline. The game takes flight simulation to the next level by presenting you with real-world crises, ranging from fires and water landings to other unanticipated catastrophes.

The rigor of these scenarios puts your problem-solving and crisis-management skills to the test, simulating the high-stakes circumstances that aviation professionals face in the real world.

You earn Skybux (in-game currency) after completing missions and landings. However, some extra bucks can also be obtained by redeeming the codes listed below.

All working codes in Roblox's Cabin Crew Simulator

These are all the active codes for Roblox's Cabin Crew Simulator as of now, and you are recommended to redeem them as soon as possible to avoid missing out on some free Skybux.

galley - This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux. (New)

This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux. bob - This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux. (New)

This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux. jetway - This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux.

This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux. badge - This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux.

This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux. pilot - This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux.

This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux. landing - This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux.

This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux. snow - This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux.

This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux. captain - This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux.

This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux. turbulence - This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux.

This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux. paris - This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux.

This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux. triple7 - This code can be redeemed for some Free SkyBux.

All expired codes for Roblox's Cabin Crew Simulator

The codes below have expired, and attempting to redeem them now will result in an error message.

cruising - This code could have been redeemed for some Free SkyBux.

This code could have been redeemed for some Free SkyBux. evacuate - This code could have been redeemed for some Free SkyBux.

This code could have been redeemed for some Free SkyBux. airliner - This code could have been redeemed for some Free SkyBux.

This code could have been redeemed for some Free SkyBux. mission - This code could have been redeemed for 1,500 SkyBux.

This code could have been redeemed for 1,500 SkyBux. wheelsup - This code could have been redeemed for 2,000 SkyBux.

This code could have been redeemed for 2,000 SkyBux. flying - This code could have been redeemed for 200 SkyBux.

This code could have been redeemed for 200 SkyBux. takeoff - This code could have been redeemed for 150 SkyBux.

This code could have been redeemed for 150 SkyBux. clouds - This code could have been redeemed for 100 SkyBux.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Cabin Crew Simulator

This guide will walk you through the process of redeeming codes in Roblox's Cabin Crew Simulator.

Open Cabin Crew Simulator on your PC or mobile device and connect to the server. Tap on the Twitter bird. It should be located on the side of your screen. Enter a working code from the list provided above into the text box labeled Enter Code. Press the Redeem button to claim the freebies.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Cabin Crew Simulator

Follow Cabin Crew Simulator's creators on X (formerly Twitter) @CruisingStudios and @CabinCrewRBLX to obtain more codes. You can also join the Cabin Crew Simulator Discord server. Alternatively, you may bookmark this page and revisit it often to stay up to speed on the newest news and events surrounding the game.