Roblox Cannon Simulator codes for January 2023: Free boosts

Roblox Cannon Simulator is a popular game on the platform, developed by Hero_Studios that has more than 12 million visitors. Players use cannons to fire projectiles and carry out numerous duties in the game, which is based on the mechanics of cannons. To complete stages, collect cash, and buy upgrades, one must employ their cannons.

There are certain goals for each stage, such as striking targets or getting rid of obstacles. To accomplish these and advance through the stages, players must employ their cannons.

A single-shot, double-shot, triple-shot, and even laser cannons are among the many cannons available to players. The game can be made more difficult or simpler by upgrading each cannon's special qualities.

Here's where the Roblox Cannon Simulator codes come into play. Use them to obtain fast money or boosts that double certain effects, like coins and gem drops that double in quantity. Attack twice as quickly or deal twice as much damage. With these codes, things will blow up all over the place.

Utilize these Roblox Cannon Simulator codes to get free boosts in January 2023

List of Active codes in Cannon Simulator

Below is a list of working codes as of January 2023 that will grant players accessories to expand their Coin Boost and Gem Boost at a faster pace:

thanksfor50k - Use this code to obtain a Double Coin Boost

- Use this code to obtain a Double Coin Boost 30KLIKES - Use this code to obtain a Double Gem Boost

List of Inactive codes in Cannon Simulator

The number of expired Roblox Cannon Simulator codes is quite large. This is advantageous in that fresh codes are frequently published. Furthermore, especially during in-game events and partnerships, players can anticipate a new set of codes.

bugfixyessosorry!!

WOAHH5MVISTSTYSM!!

Attacker - Use this code to obtain 150 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 150 Coins Release - Use this code to obtain 80 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 80 Coins King - Use this code to obtain 450 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 450 Coins FreeBoost - Use this code to obtain Double Coins Boost

- Use this code to obtain Double Coins Boost Flash - Use this code to obtain Faster Attack Boost

- Use this code to obtain Faster Attack Boost ThePower - Use this code to obtain Double Damage Boost

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Cannon Simulator?

The code from the list below can be copied and pasted by players into the relevant text box or region. With this method of entering codes, it will be simpler and take the gamers less time and effort.

Launch the Roblox Cannon Simulator On your computer or mobile device

Tap on the Backpack at the bottom of the screen

Tap on the Thumbs Up icon

Copy a code from our list

Paste it into the “Enter Code” textbox

Click the Redeem button to receive your prize

An error message could sporadically show up while using the code. A server error could be to blame for this. Players can fix problems quickly by restarting the game and following the same instructions again. This switches them to another server where the redemption process might be simpler.

If the error notice keeps appearing, Robloxians can infer that the particular code is no longer functional.

Poll : 0 votes