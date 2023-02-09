Roblox Captive codes for February 2023: Free rewards

Roblox Captive is a thrilling game with players competing and cooperating to achieve their goals in a thrilling environment. The game is perfect for groups of friends or even strangers to challenge each other in an intense game of hide and seek.

In Captive, players will either be a Beast or a Captive. The Beast aims to hunt down and prevent the Captives from escaping. Meanwhile, the Captives’ objective is to find a way to escape before being caught by the Beast.

Here is a list of all currently valid, working, and operational Captive codes. Gamers can use these codes to receive free money. They can buy crates with this money, enabling them to acquire abilities and new weapons easily. This article will be updated with both recently released and outdated codes. So continue reading to get the in-game rewards.

Redeem these Roblox Captive codes to get free rewards in February 2023

Roblox Captive: Active code list

Here you may find the most recent working codes for Captive. These can be traded for advantages that will help you advance throughout the game. Make sure to use the codes as quickly as possible because they expire after a set period of time.

redriptide - Use this code to obtain a reward

Roblox Captive: Inactive code list

All codes for Roblox Captive that we know of having expired are included in this list. Since the rewards are no longer available, don't attempt to redeem them.

KREW - Use this code to obtain free cash

- Use this code to obtain free cash SPOOKY - Use this code to obtain a free reward

- Use this code to obtain a free reward MULLETS - Use this code to obtain 500 cash

- Use this code to obtain 500 cash MULLETMAFIA - Use this code to obtain 100 cash

- Use this code to obtain 100 cash glorious - Use this code to obtain 2,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain 2,000 cash FROSTY - Use this code to obtain 1,000 cash

- Use this code to obtain 1,000 cash VIBE - Use this code to obtain 200 cash

- Use this code to obtain 200 cash discord - Use this code to obtain 500 cash

- Use this code to obtain 500 cash stages - Use this code to obtain 500 cash

- Use this code to obtain 500 cash BUNDLE - Use this code to obtain 50 cash

- Use this code to obtain 50 cash snowday - Use this code to obtain 100 cash

- Use this code to obtain 100 cash release - Use this code to obtain 100 cash

- Use this code to obtain 100 cash XMAS - Use this code to obtain 50 cash

The procedure to utilize active codes in Roblox Captive

Following these easy procedures will allow users to use all the codes in the Roblox Captive.

Find the bright blue Twitter icon on the side of the screen when you first launch the game.

When you click on that, a code entry screen will appear.

In the "Enter code here" box, copy one of the codes from our list and paste it.

You will receive the reward whenever you press the enter key on your keyboard.

If you type a Roblox Captive code from the above list and it doesn't work, first double-check your work. Because even the slightest mistake, such as failing to capitalize a letter or mistaking a letter for a number, can render a code unusable, we recommend copying and pasting codes directly from our guides. It might have expired if you've tried copying and pasting it, and it still doesn't work.

Gameplay, strategies, and more on Roblox Captive

The experience is a mix of strategy and luck, as Captives must use their wits to hack computers and find the right combination of doors and keys to make their way out. Meanwhile, the Beast’s job is to patrol the area and capture any Captives that are foolish enough to get caught.

Roblox Captive is full of suspense and excitement. Although the Beast cannot directly control the Captives, they must be careful not to give away their position, or else the Captives will be able to escape. Captives must also be careful not to get caught, as the Beast can easily take them out.

Gamers will also be able to customize their Captive or Beast. Different weapons, apparel, and other items can be equipped to give each player a unique edge. The game also includes a variety of environments and maps, adding to the challenges and variety of the game.

