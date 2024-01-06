Roblox Champions of the Court: Shiny Visor guide

If you're on the hunt for some free Roblox UGCs and are looking to get some more to add to your inventory, then in the US Open Champions of the Court, you can do just that. Currently, the Shiny Visor, a head accessory, is up for grabs, and this article will act as a guide to help you snag the free limited UGC with ease.

In this article, we go over the complete process of obtaining the Shiny Visor.

The complete guide to obtaining the Shiny Visor in Roblox Champions of the Court

How can you get the Shiny VIsor in COTC?

Here's how you can get your hands on this free limited UGC:

Step 1 - First, you must load into the US Open Champions of the Court game. You'd notice the things being spruced up with a winter theme to fit the latest Christmas update.

First, you must load into the US Open Champions of the Court game. You'd notice the things being spruced up with a winter theme to fit the latest Christmas update. Step 2 - Now, look for the Block Breaker mini-game. It should be in the back where all the mini-games are placed with a Free UGC board pointing to it. If you face wonky frame rates, you'll have to ignore them for a moment, as this is the bitter pill that Robloxians will have to swallow to get to the free UGC.

Now, look for the Block Breaker mini-game. It should be in the back where all the mini-games are placed with a Free UGC board pointing to it. If you face wonky frame rates, you'll have to ignore them for a moment, as this is the bitter pill that Robloxians will have to swallow to get to the free UGC. Step 3 - Once you're in the mini-game, you must aim for 75 points to claim your Shiny Visor. This may sound easy and smooth, but it might not be as smooth as it sounds. The game is lagging a lot when someone is playing the new Block Breaker mini-game. This has made obtaining the free UGC harder. The only thing players can do is hope the developers fix this issue as soon as possible and, until then, adapt and overcome it.

Once you're in the mini-game, you must aim for 75 points to claim your Shiny Visor. This may sound easy and smooth, but it might not be as smooth as it sounds. The game is lagging a lot when someone is playing the new Block Breaker mini-game. This has made obtaining the free UGC harder. The only thing players can do is hope the developers fix this issue as soon as possible and, until then, adapt and overcome it. Step 4 - If your frame rate decides to play nice, and you manage to score those 75 points, congratulations! You've earned the Shiny Visor. But there's a small detour you must take to visit the US shop and cast your vote for your tennis brand by jumping on it. You can choose between Wilson, Emirates, or Evian. Pro tip: Try to avoid hitting the ball onto the ice, and spam that space bar when the tennis ball icon pops up, and you'll be well on your way to 75 points.

If your frame rate decides to play nice, and you manage to score those 75 points, congratulations! You've earned the Shiny Visor. But there's a small detour you must take to visit the US shop and cast your vote for your tennis brand by jumping on it. You can choose between Wilson, Emirates, or Evian. Pro tip: Try to avoid hitting the ball onto the ice, and spam that space bar when the tennis ball icon pops up, and you'll be well on your way to 75 points. Step 5 - Once you've made your choice, head back to where the Shiny Visor is displayed. Now, you'll be asked to join the USTA Roblox group, join it, reopen the game, and claim your prize.

What is the Shiny Visor in COTC all about?

The Shiny Visor has about 3,000 units in stock, with roughly 2,000 still up for grabs as of now, and you must act swiftly if you wish to obtain the head accessory before it goes out of stock. It's reminiscent of those vintage Roblox items and gives off a nostalgic vibe from 2013. This item might not be the crown jewel of your collection, but it's a coveted treasure for many players.

And there you have it, folks! You've successfully navigated the courts, cast your vote, and claimed the Shiny Visor.

If you enjoyed reading this article, consider visiting the Sportskeeda Roblox News Hub for the latest news and updates.