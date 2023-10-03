Roblox Clicking Havoc codes (October 2023): Free boosters, Gems, and more 

Roblox Clicking Havoc, as the title hints, is a click-based game developed by TOXYN. In this game, you must tap the screen to earn Clicks (resource) and then use them to purchase pets, Rebirths, and other in-game tools. To increase your Click income, you can use pets and defeat enemies across the map. Additionally, you must unlock new areas to explore the world and become influential on the server.

That said, new players will struggle initially as they will lack resources. Instead of depleting your Robux, you can simply redeem the codes featured in this article. These codes offer free Gems, pets, and boosters to help you become the best and richest player on the map.

Active codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

Redeem the active Roblox codes with haste, as they may expire anytime. Make sure to join the TOXYN Roblox group to acquire in-game perks.

2HOURLUCK – Redeem code for two hours of double Luck (Latest)

– Redeem code for two hours of double Luck HAPPYNEWYEAR – Redeem code for free pet

– Redeem code for free pet CORRUPT – Redeem code for a Mini Corrupt Dominus Pet

– Redeem code for a Mini Corrupt Dominus Pet 4MILLIONVISITS – Redeem code for 15 Minutes of All Boosts

– Redeem code for 15 Minutes of All Boosts UPDATE29 – Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Luck

– Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Luck QUESTS – Redeem code for a Starry Dominus Pet

– Redeem code for a Starry Dominus Pet 3MILLIONVISITS – Redeem code for 15 Minutes of All Boosts

– Redeem code for 15 Minutes of All Boosts VOID – Redeem code for a Void Star Shine Pet

– Redeem code for a Void Star Shine Pet CHEST – Redeem code for a Chest Pet

– Redeem code for a Chest Pet UPDATE27 – Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Luck

– Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Luck SPINTHEWHEEL – Redeem code for Prize Wheel Pet

– Redeem code for Prize Wheel Pet UPDATE26 – Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Luck

– Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Luck LAVA – Redeem code for a Chilled Lava Cat Pet

– Redeem code for a Chilled Lava Cat Pet 8KLIKES – Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Luck

– Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Luck 2MVISITS – Redeem code for a 2 Million Hat Pet

– Redeem code for a 2 Million Hat Pet POWERFUL – Redeem code for a Grim Reaper Pet

– Redeem code for a Grim Reaper Pet 200KMEMBERS – Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Damage

– Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Damage DAUNTLESS – Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Boss Damage

– Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Boss Damage BATTLE – Redeem code for a Sword Pet

– Redeem code for a Sword Pet 1M600K – Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Clicks

– Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Clicks TOXIC – Redeem code for a Toxic Bot Pet

– Redeem code for a Toxic Bot Pet AUTOMATION – Redeem code for Robot Pet

– Redeem code for Robot Pet UPDATE25 – Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Boss Damage and 2x Luck

– Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Boss Damage and 2x Luck SPARKLETIME – Redeem code for a Gold Sparkle Time Fedora

– Redeem code for a Gold Sparkle Time Fedora UPDATE24 – Redeem code for 30 Minutes of 2x Clicks and 2x Luck

– Redeem code for 30 Minutes of 2x Clicks and 2x Luck SECRETEGG – Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Luck

– Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Luck FINDTHEBUTTON – Redeem code for a Undead Reaper Pet

– Redeem code for a Undead Reaper Pet UPDATE18 – Redeem code for 10 Minutes of triple hatch

– Redeem code for 10 Minutes of triple hatch UPDATE17 – Redeem code for 10 Minutes of triple hatch

– Redeem code for 10 Minutes of triple hatch XBOX – Redeem code for a XBOX Controller Pet

– Redeem code for a XBOX Controller Pet FREESERVERS – Redeem code for Free Boost

– Redeem code for Free Boost VIP – Redeem code for a VIP Star Shine Pet

– Redeem code for a VIP Star Shine Pet FIREWORKS – Redeem code for a American Flag Pet

– Redeem code for a American Flag Pet PATRIOT – Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Luck

– Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Luck CELEBRATE – Redeem code for a Party Hat Pet

– Redeem code for a Party Hat Pet 1MVISITS – Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x luck boost

– Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x luck boost DEVELOPER – Redeem code for a Mini Toxic Pet

– Redeem code for a Mini Toxic Pet UPDATE13 – Redeem code for 5 Minutes of chance to hatch shiny

– Redeem code for 5 Minutes of chance to hatch shiny 100KMEMBERS – Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Luck

– Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Luck TOXIN – Redeem code for a Hell Toxyn Dragon Pet

– Redeem code for a Hell Toxyn Dragon Pet HELL – Redeem code for a Mini Hell Demon Pet

– Redeem code for a Mini Hell Demon Pet 10KFAVORITES – Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Clicks

– Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Clicks 600KVISITS – Redeem code for 5 Minutes of +1 Egg Hatching

– Redeem code for 5 Minutes of +1 Egg Hatching POTION – Redeem code for a Test Tube Pet

– Redeem code for a Test Tube Pet BOOST – Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Clicks

– Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Clicks BUG FIXES – Redeem code for a Cool Hammer Pet

– Redeem code for a Cool Hammer Pet YOUTUBE – Redeem code for Play Button Pet

– Redeem code for Play Button Pet TINYGEM – Redeem code for Tiny Gem Pet

– Redeem code for Tiny Gem Pet UPDATE10 – Redeem code for a Havoc Flame Pet

– Redeem code for a Havoc Flame Pet 500KVISITS – Redeem code for a Tada Pet

– Redeem code for a Tada Pet THANKYOU – Redeem code for 5 Minutes of all boost

– Redeem code for 5 Minutes of all boost B4N – Redeem code for a Havoc Hammer Pet

– Redeem code for a Havoc Hammer Pet 2KLIKES – Redeem code for 3 Minutes of triple hatch

– Redeem code for 3 Minutes of triple hatch 400KVISITS – Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Clicks

– Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Clicks 200KVISITS – Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Clicks

– Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Clicks 28KMEMBERS – Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Luck

– Redeem code for 10 Minutes of 2x Luck MINI – Redeem code for a Mini Charged Dominus

– Redeem code for a Mini Charged Dominus SECRET – Redeem code for a Lava Elemental Pet

– Redeem code for a Lava Elemental Pet CLICKS – Redeem code for 1,500 Clicks

– Redeem code for 1,500 Clicks GEMS – Redeem code for 1,500 Gems

– Redeem code for 1,500 Gems RELEASE – Redeem code for a Glowing Dragon Pet

Inactive codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc

Fortunately, only two old luck booster codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc have gone invalid over time.

60MX2LUCK – Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x Luck

– Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x Luck 2HOURLUCK – Redeem for two hours of double Luck

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Clicking Havoc?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes:

Launch Roblox Clicking Havoc, and enter the server.

Press the blue-colored Twitter logo button to open the code dialog box.

Copy any active code from our list above and paste it in the "Type Here" text box.

Now, hit the green "CLAIM" button to redeem the Roblox code.

Roblox codes are infamous for being case-sensitive; hence, avoid making spelling mistakes during the redemption process.

