Roblox Creatures of Sonaria tier list (December 2023)

Roblox Creatures of Sonaria is a fascinating experience where players can embark on amazing adventures with their mythical companions. They enter a magical world where legendary creatures come to life, unleashing their creative potential. The game presents a tapestry of magical landscapes and epic quests featuring everything from mighty dragons to unassuming creatures.

Tiers are used in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria to organize animals into hierarchical structures according to factors like rarity, strength, or special abilities. As players come across and amass creatures of greater rarity or potency, tiers will aid in discerning each option.

Tier list in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria

One needs the best creature to survive the challenges posed in-game. Players can refer to the tiers below and pick the creatures of their choice:

Tier S in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria

The strongest beasts in the Creatures of Sonaria belong to the S-tier group. These animals are excellent for both solo and cooperative gameplay because of their exceptional combat skill, impeccable durability, and great adaptability. If the goal is to take over Sonaria's domains and become the ultimate predator, then picking these creatures is essential:

Arachyu

Ardor

Ardor Warden

Athulyth

Banishii

Bazelii

Borenhir

Celeritas

Chisudo

Coniferon

Empiterium

Erridea

Exterreri

Faecalu

Fellisio

Garra Warden

Hellion Warden

Kavouradis

Keruku

Lmakosaurodon

Lure

Magnarothus

Milli

Nakamaska

Nimoona

Nuciffracoccu

Nyctoxon

Nymphasuchus

Parahexilian

Polymonstrum

Salrahn

Sang Toare

Sar’Hingaro

Sigmatox

Trutholbyeva

Tsugae

Valkyrie

Volnoirve

Tier A in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria

Tier A comprises creatures renowned for their remarkable power and abilities. They might not be as good as S-tier units, but remain just as competitive and capable of doing a variety of tasks. By using smart tactics, these animals can become strong opponents, making for an exciting and rewarding gaming experience:

Adharcaiin

Aereis

Anutill

Aolenus

Archalium

Archinax

Arsonos

Auraron

Avothius

Axothan

Beezu

Belluvaraptor

Bengon

Boreal Warden

Boskurro

Buff Eulopii

Cenicara

Chamei

Crata Perentina

Cryptoth

Denjzi

Doragonix

Dunklaestus

Equenix

Eskarlor

Etheralotus

Felikxtrox

Fleuralis

Galtekron

Ghibli

Gnolrok

Gramoss

Gryodus

Gyroudus

Halaqual

Haxaline

Hebitoa

Heisoteri

Hemokai

Hisolidium

Hyboria

Hygos

Imeaorn

Iztajuatl

Jotunhel

Kendyll

Knalriki

Koryser

Kriprik

Laharpes

Laibonich

Lenarabu

Lerachu

Levoneh

Lus-Adarch

Luxsces

Militrua

Molangai

Moonelle

Mordelium

Murlk

Nolumoth

Norskogg

Novus Warden

Nytoltalus

Nyxasolyx

Opralegion

Oxidaizen

Pacedegon

Pernirex

Phugu

Qurogosk

Rorolo

Salamander

Sanaata

Sarchias

Saukuryn

Sharei

Shro

Sochuri

Sturbi

Tarakotu

Teinook

Therolachus

Thykallos

Trikylo

Tundrik

Turgeon

Ura

Valkurse

Varskela

Vaumora

Venatrox

Verklixin

Verza

Vetemortem

Viracniar

Yebaidi

Yggdragstyx

Yohsog

Zethines

Zoocuu

Zwevealisk

Tier B in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria

Players encounter reliable monsters with a mix of moderate combat skills and balanced abilities at the second tier. They might not be as powerful as the upper tiers, but their survival and flexibility make them a valuable asset. These animals will be helpful allies for players who prefer steady progression and versatility:

Aesho

Aholai

Aleicuda

Alkaksu

Amolis

Ani

Arrainoa

Astrothi

Brequewk

Buukon

Cavengauu

Chrysos

Citrulantis

Colval

Cottol

Dalghara

Dieamarjla

Diesura

Diokrine

Dragonixsauria

Emphines

Eulopii

Euvias

Fernifly

Ferrah

Flixlit

Frigiboa

Fyluf

Galeostra

Gloracus

Gobli

Gorgonichus

Gryvila

Gurava

Hikorshi

Hushike

Ibetchi

Ikoran

Irdegarde

Kehmador

Kemoti

Khiku

Kiridian

Kohikii

Koipise

Kriffin

Kyiki

Lissiceous

Maiueve

Miik

Minawii

Moemoea

Momola

Morinus

Mornius

Muravil

Nindyr

Nyotltalus

Ovufu

Pero

Phyremia

Pterolythux

Reviiaton

Rukig

Saikarie

Slaiorn

Sliernok

Syroudon

Taurolystris

Therokis

Tohukos

Undoli

Vinrou

Viridex

Wewuix

Xenolif

Yamatu

Yeba’idi

Yenyasha

Zeoarex

Zhelijin

Zohdok

Tier C in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria

Creatures of Sonaria classified as having modest powers and talents fall into this tier. Despite posing less of a challenge, they have the capacity to develop further. For those who like challenges and relish the process of developing and perfecting their creature's abilities, these are ideal options:

Aueko

Demetyra

Fabraashe

Fyranili

Ghalgeya

Jeff

Jetebene

Pliarys

Prabiki

Puffwump

Ralokai

Sarhingaro

Shiyaro

Starnol

Tornir

Traiboros

Wystora

Xeternos

Tier D in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria

The weakest beasts among the Creatures of Sonaria are found in this tier. They are vulnerable and still in the early phases of development, but have the potential to expand considerably. Players will be able to impose control in-game as they become stronger and adept at survival:

Cimmabu

Dyaelatura

Exotide

Geoptxina

Glovaucus

Khetheral

Pierry

Conclusion

Legendary creatures come to life in a fascinating environment in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria, an engrossing adventure with mythical companions. This tier system assists players in strategically choosing creatures for challenges and survival.