Roblox Creatures of Sonaria tier list (December 2023)

Roblox Creatures of Sonaria is a fascinating experience where players can embark on amazing adventures with their mythical companions. They enter a magical world where legendary creatures come to life, unleashing their creative potential. The game presents a tapestry of magical landscapes and epic quests featuring everything from mighty dragons to unassuming creatures.
Tiers are used in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria to organize animals into hierarchical structures according to factors like rarity, strength, or special abilities. As players come across and amass creatures of greater rarity or potency, tiers will aid in discerning each option.
Tier list in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria
One needs the best creature to survive the challenges posed in-game. Players can refer to the tiers below and pick the creatures of their choice:
Tier S in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria
The strongest beasts in the Creatures of Sonaria belong to the S-tier group. These animals are excellent for both solo and cooperative gameplay because of their exceptional combat skill, impeccable durability, and great adaptability. If the goal is to take over Sonaria's domains and become the ultimate predator, then picking these creatures is essential:
- Arachyu
- Ardor
- Ardor Warden
- Athulyth
- Banishii
- Bazelii
- Borenhir
- Celeritas
- Chisudo
- Coniferon
- Empiterium
- Erridea
- Exterreri
- Faecalu
- Fellisio
- Garra Warden
- Hellion Warden
- Kavouradis
- Keruku
- Lmakosaurodon
- Lure
- Magnarothus
- Milli
- Nakamaska
- Nimoona
- Nuciffracoccu
- Nyctoxon
- Nymphasuchus
- Parahexilian
- Polymonstrum
- Salrahn
- Sang Toare
- Sar’Hingaro
- Sigmatox
- Trutholbyeva
- Tsugae
- Valkyrie
- Volnoirve
Tier A in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria
Tier A comprises creatures renowned for their remarkable power and abilities. They might not be as good as S-tier units, but remain just as competitive and capable of doing a variety of tasks. By using smart tactics, these animals can become strong opponents, making for an exciting and rewarding gaming experience:
- Adharcaiin
- Aereis
- Anutill
- Aolenus
- Archalium
- Archinax
- Arsonos
- Auraron
- Avothius
- Axothan
- Beezu
- Belluvaraptor
- Bengon
- Boreal Warden
- Boskurro
- Buff Eulopii
- Cenicara
- Chamei
- Crata Perentina
- Cryptoth
- Denjzi
- Doragonix
- Dunklaestus
- Equenix
- Eskarlor
- Etheralotus
- Felikxtrox
- Fleuralis
- Galtekron
- Ghibli
- Gnolrok
- Gramoss
- Gryodus
- Gyroudus
- Halaqual
- Haxaline
- Hebitoa
- Heisoteri
- Hemokai
- Hisolidium
- Hyboria
- Hygos
- Imeaorn
- Iztajuatl
- Jotunhel
- Kendyll
- Knalriki
- Koryser
- Kriprik
- Laharpes
- Laibonich
- Lenarabu
- Lerachu
- Levoneh
- Lus-Adarch
- Luxsces
- Militrua
- Molangai
- Moonelle
- Mordelium
- Murlk
- Nolumoth
- Norskogg
- Novus Warden
- Nytoltalus
- Nyxasolyx
- Opralegion
- Oxidaizen
- Pacedegon
- Pernirex
- Phugu
- Qurogosk
- Rorolo
- Salamander
- Sanaata
- Sarchias
- Saukuryn
- Sharei
- Shro
- Sochuri
- Sturbi
- Tarakotu
- Teinook
- Therolachus
- Thykallos
- Trikylo
- Tundrik
- Turgeon
- Ura
- Valkurse
- Varskela
- Vaumora
- Venatrox
- Verklixin
- Verza
- Vetemortem
- Viracniar
- Yebaidi
- Yggdragstyx
- Yohsog
- Zethines
- Zoocuu
- Zwevealisk
Tier B in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria
Players encounter reliable monsters with a mix of moderate combat skills and balanced abilities at the second tier. They might not be as powerful as the upper tiers, but their survival and flexibility make them a valuable asset. These animals will be helpful allies for players who prefer steady progression and versatility:
- Aesho
- Aholai
- Aleicuda
- Alkaksu
- Amolis
- Ani
- Arrainoa
- Astrothi
- Brequewk
- Buukon
- Cavengauu
- Chrysos
- Citrulantis
- Colval
- Cottol
- Dalghara
- Dieamarjla
- Diesura
- Diokrine
- Dragonixsauria
- Emphines
- Eulopii
- Euvias
- Fernifly
- Ferrah
- Flixlit
- Frigiboa
- Fyluf
- Galeostra
- Gloracus
- Gobli
- Gorgonichus
- Gryvila
- Gurava
- Hikorshi
- Hushike
- Ibetchi
- Ikoran
- Irdegarde
- Kehmador
- Kemoti
- Khiku
- Kiridian
- Kohikii
- Koipise
- Kriffin
- Kyiki
- Lissiceous
- Maiueve
- Miik
- Minawii
- Moemoea
- Momola
- Morinus
- Mornius
- Muravil
- Nindyr
- Nyotltalus
- Ovufu
- Pero
- Phyremia
- Pterolythux
- Reviiaton
- Rukig
- Saikarie
- Slaiorn
- Sliernok
- Syroudon
- Taurolystris
- Therokis
- Tohukos
- Undoli
- Vinrou
- Viridex
- Wewuix
- Xenolif
- Yamatu
- Yeba’idi
- Yenyasha
- Zeoarex
- Zhelijin
- Zohdok
Tier C in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria
Creatures of Sonaria classified as having modest powers and talents fall into this tier. Despite posing less of a challenge, they have the capacity to develop further. For those who like challenges and relish the process of developing and perfecting their creature's abilities, these are ideal options:
- Aueko
- Demetyra
- Fabraashe
- Fyranili
- Ghalgeya
- Jeff
- Jetebene
- Pliarys
- Prabiki
- Puffwump
- Ralokai
- Sarhingaro
- Shiyaro
- Starnol
- Tornir
- Traiboros
- Wystora
- Xeternos
Tier D in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria
The weakest beasts among the Creatures of Sonaria are found in this tier. They are vulnerable and still in the early phases of development, but have the potential to expand considerably. Players will be able to impose control in-game as they become stronger and adept at survival:
- Cimmabu
- Dyaelatura
- Exotide
- Geoptxina
- Glovaucus
- Khetheral
- Pierry
Conclusion
Legendary creatures come to life in a fascinating environment in Roblox Creatures of Sonaria, an engrossing adventure with mythical companions. This tier system assists players in strategically choosing creatures for challenges and survival.