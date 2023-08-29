Roblox Criminality codes (August 2023): Free cash and more

Roblox's Criminality delivers a unique combination of free-roaming action and strategic gameplay. It propels players into a world where survival is the ultimate aim. Engage in violent combat, plan your every move, and navigate a perilous world teeming with danger and opportunity. The rules are simple: fight other players in a free-roaming arena where only the strongest will emerge triumphant.

The constant threat of losing your hard-earned gear and money raises the stakes, keeping players interested and committed in every action they make. As bounties vary and the balance of power shifts, Criminality illustrates that only the most cunning and ruthless shall come out on top in this chaotic setting.

Robloxians need every bit of help they can get to come forth as the Champion of the battlefield. This is where exclusive codes come in. This article details all working and expired ones for the game.

All working codes for Roblox's Criminality

Below are all the active codes in Criminality. Players are advised to redeem them soon to avoid missing out on interesting rewards.

BLESSCRIM - This code can be redeemed for some Free Rewards (new).

This code can be redeemed for some Free Rewards 200KL - This code can be redeemed for some Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for some Free Rewards. BUGS01 - This code can be redeemed for some Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for some Free Rewards. SUMMER2023 - This code can be redeemed for some Free Rewards.

This code can be redeemed for some Free Rewards. 175KL - This code can be redeemed for some Free Rewards.

All expired codes for Roblox's Criminality

Listed below are all the expired codes for Criminality. Any active codes that fail to activate will be added to this list.

CRIMONTOP - This code was once redeemable for a Free Gift.

This code was once redeemable for a Free Gift. HALLOWS22 - This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward.

This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward. BACK2SCHOOL - This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward.

This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward. CROSSPLATFORM - This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward.

This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward. SUMMER22 - This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward.

This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward. LASTSLAYER - This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward.

This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward. WINTERNOW - This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward.

This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward. WINTERSOON - This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward.

This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward. GAMEMODES - This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward.

This code was once redeemable for a Free Reward. Thecodeis47k - This code was once redeemable for Free 2x XP.

This code was once redeemable for Free 2x XP. INCOGNITO - This code was once redeemable for $11,111 Cash.

This code was once redeemable for $11,111 Cash. NIGHTMARE - This code was once redeemable for Free 2x XP.

This code was once redeemable for Free 2x XP. HALLOWS2021 - This code was once redeemable for $7,777 Cash.

This code was once redeemable for $7,777 Cash. WHATSTHECODE? - This code was once redeemable for $10,000 Cash and Double XP.

This code was once redeemable for $10,000 Cash and Double XP. CRIMV1.3 - This code was once redeemable for Free 2x XP.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Criminality

Follow the steps below to redeem the active codes for Criminality:

Launch Criminality on Roblox and connect to the server. Locate an ATM while in the game. Then, click on the Redeem Codes option in the Menu. Enter a Working Code into the text box. Press the Redeem Button to claim your freebies.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox's Criminality working?

Since these codes are case-sensitive, the first step is to check for mistakes. The simplest way to eliminate typographical issues is to copy and paste the codes directly from this page into the game. If this fails, the code is probably no longer valid.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Criminality

More codes can be obtained by following the game's designers @CriminalityRBX and @ZRVVZ on Twitter. You can also join the official Criminality Discord server and bookmark this page to stay updated on the latest news and developments in Roblox.