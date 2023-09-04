Roblox Crystal Magnet Simulator codes (September 2023): Free coins, pets, and more

Crystal Magnet Simulator is a thrilling addition to the Roblox gaming universe. Its easy yet fascinating gameplay, along with the temptation of gems, upgrades, pets, and undiscovered islands, delivers hours of entertainment. As you progress in Crystal Magnet Simulator, you'll be able to visit additional islands. Each island is brimming with crystal kinds, challenges, and growth potential.

The thrill of discovering these locations and their wealth adds an explorative aspect to the game, keeping players interested and motivated. They can also check out the codes listed below to obtain additional coins, tokens, pets, and more.

All working codes for Roblox Crystal Magnet Simulator

These are all the active codes for Crystal Magnet Simulator. If more codes arrive, they will be added to this list.

UltimateRazorfish - This code can be redeemed for an Ultimate Razor Fish Pet. (New)

This code can be redeemed for an Ultimate Razor Fish Pet. UltimateTokens2021 - This code can be redeemed for 150 Tokens. (New)

This code can be redeemed for 150 Tokens. UltimatePet2021 - This code can be redeemed for a Triple Golden Bear Pet.

This code can be redeemed for a Triple Golden Bear Pet. FreePet - This code can be redeemed for a Dog Pet.

This code can be redeemed for a Dog Pet. FreeHat - This code can be redeemed for a Black Top Hat.

This code can be redeemed for a Black Top Hat. FreeCoins - This code can be redeemed for 250 Coins.

This code can be redeemed for 250 Coins. Release - This code can be redeemed for 150 Coins.

All expired codes for Roblox Crystal Magnet Simulator

Fortunately, there are no expired codes for Crystal Magnet Simulator as of now.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Crystal Magnet Simulator?

Follow this instruction guide to redeem codes in Crystal Magnet Simulator.

Open up Crystal Magnet Simulator and connect to the server. Locate the Twitter Button, it should be on the right side of your screen. Enter a Working Code into the text box that pops up inside the Code Redemption Window. Press the Redeem Button to receive your free reward.

Why are some codes for Roblox Crystal Magnet Simulator not working?

If difficulties arise during redemption, you should first check for mistakes, as these codes are particularly case-sensitive. The recommended technique is to copy and paste the codes from this page straight into the game. If the code still displays an error, it has most likely expired.

How to get more codes for Crystal Magnet Simulator?

Follow the game's developer @SrRICK01092099 on X (formerly Twitter) and join the Crystal Magnet Simulator Discord to find more codes. Developers release codes when an update or milestone is imminent.

Players may also bookmark this page to stay updated on the latest news and developments.

What is Crystal Magnet Simulator all about?

Crystal Magnet Simulator exemplifies the Roblox universe's fascination for simplicity and exploration. Its emphasis on gathering crystals, improving equipment, and cultivating connection with pets provides players with a relaxing and entertaining experience.

The game creates a sense of wonder as you explore new islands and see your crystal magnet expand, which keeps you coming back for more. Crystal Magnet Simulator epitomizes Roblox's capacity to bring fun and escape.