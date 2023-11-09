Roblox Cursed Arena: How to play, features, and more

If you happen to be a fan of the anime Jujutsu Kaisen and are looking for a fun game to play on Roblox, look no further than Cursed Arena. Roblox Cursed Arena is a game set in a chaotic world where curses, combat, and fierce competition reign supreme. With Season 2 of the anime currently airing and steadily coming to an end, fans are looking for a replacement for the same, and Cursed Arena does just that.

In this article, we'll show you the ropes, give you an overview of the gameplay mechanics, highlight the game's unique features, and introduce you to some of the intriguing characters you can play as.

Everything you need to know about Roblox Cursed Arena

Mastering the combat in Roblox Cursed Arena

Cursed Arena is all about combat, and it's as straightforward as it gets. You'll find a variety of moves at your disposal to fend off your opponents and dodge incoming attacks. Here's a breakdown of your combat toolkit:

1. M1/LMB (Left Mouse Button)

You can simply press the left mouse button to execute a basic punch. Three consecutive M1s followed by a spacebar press will result in an uppercut on your opponent.

Alternatively, if you do three M1s and jump during the fourth M1, you can unleash a ground slam that'll send your opponent crashing to the ground.

Hitting your target four times with M1 will fling them away, creating some space between you and your foe.

2. Dashing/Dashing LMB

While holding W/S/A/D, press 'Q' to dash. Holding 'W' during the dash will make you dash forward and execute one M1.

Holding 'A' or 'D' during the dash will cause you to dash sideways.

Holding 'S' while dashing results in two consecutive backward dashes to help you evade enemy attacks.

3. Ultimates and signature moves

You can use the signature moves on your enemies by using the M2 button.

You can also chain the signature moves to deal a hefty amount of damage.

Combining the signature moves with basic M1 attacks to create a combo move is recommended for a critical hit.

Ultimates or Ultimate Move can be used by pressing the G key on your keyboard.

Climbing the leaderboard and game modes in Roblox Cursed Arena

You can also aim for the top of the Leaderboard, as it is the holy grail for those vying for supremacy. The Leaderboard is located at the heart of the map, where it displays the players with the most Total Kills of the month. What makes this exciting is that every month, the leaderboard resets all players' total kills to zero, ensuring that new challengers have a shot at glory.

As of now, there are only two game modes you can enjoy either by yourself or with a friend. Here is a rundown on both of them:

1v1: Engage in fierce one-on-one combat, testing your skills against a single adversary.

Form a team and face off against another duo in a battle where teamwork and strategy are key.

Various characters and their movesets in Roblox Cursed Arena

There are multiple characters you can use to unleash cursed powers in Cursed Arena. But for now, we are going to be taking a look at the two of the best characters in Roblox Cursed Arena. Here is a rundown on both of them:

1. The Strongest Sorcerer (Satoru Gojo)

M1: Unleash up to five consecutive punches forward.

Unleash up to five consecutive punches forward. AirPalm: Charge your arm for a powerful air punch, launching you backward.

Charge your arm for a powerful air punch, launching you backward. Blackhand: Teleport behind your opponent to deliver a powerful hit and send them flying.

Teleport behind your opponent to deliver a powerful hit and send them flying. Blue: Shoot out a blue orb with a decent area of effect damage that draws opponents towards it.

Shoot out a blue orb with a decent area of effect damage that draws opponents towards it. Red: Charge up a red orb in your hand, creating a devastating explosion that knocks back any player caught in its blast.

2. King Of Curses (Ryomen Sukuna/Yuji Itadori)

M1: Unleash up to five consecutive punches forward.

Unleash up to five consecutive punches forward. Divergent Fist: Strike your target with cursed energy, launching them away.

Strike your target with cursed energy, launching them away. DoubleKicks: Execute two swift kicks that deal minimal damage but leave your opponent stunned.

Execute two swift kicks that deal minimal damage but leave your opponent stunned. BlackFlash: Dash forward with a black flash, hitting your target and sending them flying.

Dash forward with a black flash, hitting your target and sending them flying. Demon Knives: Throw out a knife that will knock down the target if it lands.

Armed with this information, you are now more than prepared to take on the threats that lurk in the eerie realms of Roblox Cursed Arena.

