Roblox's Custom PC Tycoon Codes (August 2023): Free PC Parts

The Roblox metaverse has a wide range of experiences to suit all interests and inclinations. Custom PC Tycoon stands out among others as an engaging game that mixes business strategy, creativity, and technology. In this game, players immerse themselves in the worlds of computer building, entrepreneurship, and competition, with the goal of becoming the Ultimate Custom PC Seller.

The main aim is simple yet enticing: develop the best computers, earn large revenues, and rank up to control the market. As players advance, they have access to better components and sophisticated customization choices, all of which lead to improved computer performance and, as a result, bigger income.

Players must sell low-end PCs to obtain some of these components; however, they may obtain certain high-end equipment by redeeming the codes listed below.

All active codes for Roblox's Custom PC Tycoon

Here are all the active codes for Custom PC Tycoon, redeem them as early as possible if you don't want to miss out on some awesome rewards!

120kLikes - This code is currently redeemable for Cash. (New)

SoHot - This code is currently redeemable for 15,000 Cash. (New)

Chapter2 - This code is currently redeemable for 5,000 Cash. (New)

70K Likes - This code is currently redeemable for a Radon RT 6600 GTU.

April Fools - This code is currently redeemable for a Hyper Airflow Pro Case.

Lunar - This code is currently redeemable for a 3000W Tiger PSU.

7M Visits - This code is currently redeemable for an SP 5CE Motherboard.

30K Likes - This code is currently redeemable for a 6Bit V0 CPU.

NewUpdate - This code is currently redeemable for 1,500 Cash.

5M visits - This code is currently redeemable for 2x Fusion cooler.

Merry Christmas - This code is currently redeemable for 4x OV15 Fan.

Supportive - This code is currently redeemable for the Nightcore Case.

FirstMilestone - This code is currently redeemable for a free part.

LikePower - This code is currently redeemable for Thumbs Up CPU.

7k Likes - This code is currently redeemable for 4x 32GB RGB Ram.

3k likes - This code is currently redeemablefor 2x 256GB RGB Memory.

400k visits! - This code is currently redeemable for 4x 64GB RGB Ram.

Fan Power - This code is currently redeemable for 2x Whoosh Cooling.

All expired codes for Roblox's Custom PC Tycoon

This is the only expired code for Custom PC Tycoon as of now, and if any one of the active codes fail to activate, then this list will be updated.

GamingDan - This code could have been redeemed for free PC Parts.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Custom PC Tycoon?

Redeeming codes in Roblox's Custom PC Tycoon has never been this easy. Just follow these simple instructions.

Launch Custom PC Tycoon and connect to the server. Once loaded, click the Orange Gear, located on the Right-Side of your screen. Now, Enter a Working Code into the text box labeled Type Code Here. Press the Enter button to claim your reward.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Custom PC Tycoon?

More codes for Custom PC Tycoon can be gained by following the game's creator on Twitter. Players may also join the game's Official Discord channel and bookmark this page to remain up to date on the latest news and events in the Roblox Metaverse.