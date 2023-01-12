Roblox Dalgona Simulator Codes for January 2023: Free Coins

Dalgona Simulator is a unique Roblox experience that was developed by Broken Mana Studios. This exciting and challenging game will take players on a journey through the world of candy-making as they try to become the ultimate Dalgona master.

With its Squid Game-inspired gameplay, players must cut through various shapes of the Dalgona without cracking them, in order to earn coins and unlock new shapes, trails, skins, toothpicks, and other upgrades.

Players can pick from a number of shapes, each with varying degrees of difficulty and rewards. A variety of other features are also included in the game that players may acquire and utilize to personalize their experience, such as trails, skins, and toothpicks. They will also be able to access bonus levels and special events, giving them the chance to test their abilities and tactics.

The game's objective is to collect and use coins to upgrade the user's Dalgona. They can be earned by completing missions, or by playing mini-games, such as a race against other players’ Dalgona. Players can also collect coins by collecting stars and completing bonus levels.

The game offers players the chance to customize their avatars with new weapons and coins and offers more freebies than other Roblox games. With these Dalgona Simulator Codes, players can be sure to get the most out of their gaming experience.

Utilize these Roblox Dalgona Simulator codes to get free coins in January 2023

List of Active codes in Dalgona Simulator

Here is a list of all the Dalgona Simulator codes that are currently working and giving away free coins. You are urged to redeem these as soon as possible because they can expire suddenly:

hidden1 - Use this code to obtain 250 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 250 Coins release - Use this code to obtain 25 Coins

List of inactive codes in Dalgona Simulator

To the player's great relief, as of January 2023, there aren't any inactive codes in Roblox Dalgona Simulator. Players are recommended to use all active codes immediately before they expire.

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Dalgona Simulator

For Roblox Dalgona Simulator, redeeming codes is a simple process. The steps listed below can be used by players to redeem game codes and obtain the rewards they are linked to:

Simply start the game and click the Twitter icon on the left side of the display.

Each functional code can be entered into the text box in a new window that will open.

Click "Confirm" to get your free gift.

Enjoy your reward

All the codes for Dalgona Simulator are time-limited, thus they will eventually run out of validity. They are case-sensitive as well, which is why it is advised to double-check the codes for mistakes and input the correct ones. Users can copy the codes and paste them in the redemption text box. This kind of input will eliminate any chance of wrong code input and reward handsomely.

Note: The game is highly addictive, hence, it is advised to take breaks at regular intervals.

Poll : 0 votes