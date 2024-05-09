Roblox Decal IDs (May 2024)

Use Roblox Decal IDs to import user-created images from all over the platform to add a splash of personality to your pet project. After all, personalization is a major part of the Roblox experience, and decals are the embodiment of that for game developers.

These are fun decals consisting of cool, inspirational, funny, or insightful images that can be redeemed, just like in-game codes. Decals can be used in your creations or those that allow asset uploads from users.

This article outlines over 100 such decals and the IDs that can be used to redeem them.

List of Roblox Decal IDs

Active Roblox Decal IDs (Image via Roblox)

Here's a list of 100+ Decal IDs that can be used to collect various decals for your account. They don’t have an expiration date, so you can take as much time as you need to redeem them. Once they are added to your account, they will be available whenever you need them.

List of active Roblox Decal IDs Decal Title Decal ID Anime Boy 8592618675 Anya 9657394390 Aesthetic anime girl 8652665149 Aesthetic anime 5191098772 Among Us Man face 9180622670 Assassin’s Creed Symbol 11622626925 Amazon Box meme 4700049612 A boy with a cross 1299973478 Asta and Demon 9030081191 Blank White Eyes OC 9794138570 Bachira (Blue Lock) 11636146039 Blue Mob 10218442298 Banana Cat 5009915812 Bing Chilling 9895184382 Bad 10393986425 Bongo Cat 2368504441 Cover 6239914883 Creepy Mr. Bean 91635222 Cat Standing Meme 9142678957 Caution This is Sparta 2011952 Cheems Dog Minecraft 9676276958 Cuphead FNF 9340709670 Dave & Bambi 8705972246 Doge 130742397 Dark Aesthetic Girl 10341849885 Dragon Ball 11759193017 Drip Goku 7683701966 Eren (Attack on Titan) 6479589870 Epic Face 109251560 Emergency Exit Sign 14191700517 FNF Nikku 7440063531 Frostbite 11491862692 Gojo Grey Hair 6239940100 Ghost Twins 314722698 Horror Face 2891891795 Haunted House 7419913829 halloween haunted house 5746417732 Huggy Wuggy 7936191575 Hisoka Scary 10694691145 Help me Rickroll 6403436082 Hange 6072474496 Hair 1 6576347905 Hair 2 4637746375 Horror Face 2891891795 Kawaii Anime Girl 11425468695 Kokomi (Genshin Impact) 11761637789 Kawaii Cat 1076805417 Luffy 10511856020 L (Death Note) 5833222294 Love + Hate or Doge 525701437 mmmh 13915312936 Madotsuki 7980376963 Marvelous 10386102050 Mod Worship 6550555045 Mike Bruh Meme Face 6090344677 Megamind 10180628714 Man shocked at the sight of banana 9605261863 Noelle 6239942849 Nezuko (Demon Slayer) 5444301611 NO TRESPASSING 1325644123 Noise Face 11539168339 One Piece All x Luffy 8964489645 One Piece Logo 9933991033 Power (Chainsaw Man) 11778372953 Pikachu 732601106 Peter Griffin Voice Call 4632517063 Parish 6718589518 PhantomArcade Mario 10619210861 Pico’s School 6962282598 Pentagram Symbol 464093673 Ronald McDonald 6524922771 Round Penguin 5399142179 Roblox Meme 1 7279137105 The Rock 11435555509 Rainbow Cat Tail 469008772 Sad Anime Girl 6239938337 Sad anime boy 6239948718 Straw Hat Pirates 9478562327 Satoru Gojo (JJK) 11486398809 Shrek the Anime 1025976477 Sonic meme 10491133376 Sad Spongebob meme 10729455663 Skeleton Meme 10180536602 Sus Dog Meme 11648237431 Saul Goodman Ad 10586142459 Sugar Rush 6716384631 Sick 10386104256 Sonic The Hedgehog 6536394234 Senpai 6744244201 Sarvente Had Enough 6723867507 Sarvente FNF 10277622363 Smile In The Dark 9182757592 Scary Image 52 7307851339 Scary Japan Aesthetic 6464695509 Scary Black Cat 2752828722 Super Super Happy Face 1560823450 The Girl 6445989296 Trio in a Car Vibing 8146208773 Trump 415885550 Umaru Anime Decal 8598068650 Ugh Sky 6690848964 Unloaded Boy 9206925544 V.S. Garcello 6782702098 Windows XP Error 4519042263 Yoo 6239943491 Zavodila 6553589083 Zenitsu 6239939495

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

How to use Roblox Decal IDs

Using Decal IDs in Roblox Studio (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps listed below to use Roblox Decals in your game through the Roblox Studio app:

Launch the Roblox Studio app.

app. Open the desired game through the My Games section.

section. Use the Marketplace section under the toolbox to add the desired image to your account.

section under the toolbox to add the desired image to your account. Select the object you want to apply the decal to through the Explorer tab.

tab. Under the Explorer tab, click the arrow next to the Workspace to view the decal parts.

to view the decal parts. Hit the + icon next to the decal parts and select Decal .

icon next to the decal parts and select . Copy the corresponding decal ID from this list and paste it on the Texture property under the Properties window.

property under the window. Hit the Enter key to apply the decal and edit the image over the selected object.

What Roblox Decal IDs are used for

Decals in the Roblox Studio Marketplace (Image via Roblox)

Decal IDs serve as assets to be used in a game, where you can customize the experience. Certain games allow you to upload assets directly to them, such as Bloxburg and Da Hood.

You may also use these assets in your own game world as customization options. Developers can simplify their game creation process by a degree by using decals as assets.

Also read: 10 tips to stay safe on Roblox

Where to find more Roblox Decal IDs

Decal IDs can be found on the official Roblox Marketplace, where you can find every decal created by a fellow user available for use. Alternatively, you can rely on this page for an updated list of Decal IDs, as we will continuously update the ever-expanding list of IDs.

FAQs

How many Roblox Decals are available at the Marketplace?

Hundreds of decals are available at the Roblox Marketplace, and you can obtain them by clicking the Get Decal button on their official pages.

Where can I use Roblox Decal IDs?

You can use Decal IDs in the Game Studio app for your creations or the ones that enable third-party asset additions.

Can I create custom Decal IDs for Roblox Studio?

Yes, you can upload custom decals for Roblox Studio by creating the design inside the app and exporting it through the File menu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback