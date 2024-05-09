Roblox Decal IDs (May 2024)

Use Roblox Decal IDs to import user-created images from all over the platform to add a splash of personality to your pet project. After all, personalization is a major part of the Roblox experience, and decals are the embodiment of that for game developers.
These are fun decals consisting of cool, inspirational, funny, or insightful images that can be redeemed, just like in-game codes. Decals can be used in your creations or those that allow asset uploads from users.
This article outlines over 100 such decals and the IDs that can be used to redeem them.
List of Roblox Decal IDs
Here's a list of 100+ Decal IDs that can be used to collect various decals for your account. They don’t have an expiration date, so you can take as much time as you need to redeem them. Once they are added to your account, they will be available whenever you need them.
How to use Roblox Decal IDs
Follow the steps listed below to use Roblox Decals in your game through the Roblox Studio app:
- Launch the Roblox Studio app.
- Open the desired game through the My Games section.
- Use the Marketplace section under the toolbox to add the desired image to your account.
- Select the object you want to apply the decal to through the Explorer tab.
- Under the Explorer tab, click the arrow next to the Workspace to view the decal parts.
- Hit the + icon next to the decal parts and select Decal.
- Copy the corresponding decal ID from this list and paste it on the Texture property under the Properties window.
- Hit the Enter key to apply the decal and edit the image over the selected object.
What Roblox Decal IDs are used for
Decal IDs serve as assets to be used in a game, where you can customize the experience. Certain games allow you to upload assets directly to them, such as Bloxburg and Da Hood.
You may also use these assets in your own game world as customization options. Developers can simplify their game creation process by a degree by using decals as assets.
Where to find more Roblox Decal IDs
Decal IDs can be found on the official Roblox Marketplace, where you can find every decal created by a fellow user available for use. Alternatively, you can rely on this page for an updated list of Decal IDs, as we will continuously update the ever-expanding list of IDs.
FAQs
How many Roblox Decals are available at the Marketplace?
Hundreds of decals are available at the Roblox Marketplace, and you can obtain them by clicking the Get Decal button on their official pages.
Where can I use Roblox Decal IDs?
You can use Decal IDs in the Game Studio app for your creations or the ones that enable third-party asset additions.
Can I create custom Decal IDs for Roblox Studio?
Yes, you can upload custom decals for Roblox Studio by creating the design inside the app and exporting it through the File menu.
