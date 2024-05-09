  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Roblox Decal IDs (May 2024)

Roblox Decal IDs (May 2024)

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified May 09, 2024 13:56 GMT
Use Roblox Decal IDs for your personal projects
Use Roblox Decal IDs for your personal projects (Image via Roblox)

Use Roblox Decal IDs to import user-created images from all over the platform to add a splash of personality to your pet project. After all, personalization is a major part of the Roblox experience, and decals are the embodiment of that for game developers.

These are fun decals consisting of cool, inspirational, funny, or insightful images that can be redeemed, just like in-game codes. Decals can be used in your creations or those that allow asset uploads from users.

This article outlines over 100 such decals and the IDs that can be used to redeem them.

List of Roblox Decal IDs

Active Roblox Decal IDs (Image via Roblox)
Active Roblox Decal IDs (Image via Roblox)

Here's a list of 100+ Decal IDs that can be used to collect various decals for your account. They don’t have an expiration date, so you can take as much time as you need to redeem them. Once they are added to your account, they will be available whenever you need them.

List of active Roblox Decal IDs

Decal Title

Decal ID

Anime Boy

8592618675

Anya

9657394390

Aesthetic anime girl

8652665149

Aesthetic anime

5191098772

Among Us Man face

9180622670

Assassin’s Creed Symbol

11622626925

Amazon Box meme

4700049612

A boy with a cross

1299973478

Asta and Demon

9030081191

Blank White Eyes OC

9794138570

Bachira (Blue Lock)

11636146039

Blue Mob

10218442298

Banana Cat

5009915812

Bing Chilling

9895184382

Bad

10393986425

Bongo Cat

2368504441

Cover

6239914883

Creepy Mr. Bean

91635222

Cat Standing Meme

9142678957

Caution This is Sparta

2011952

Cheems Dog Minecraft

9676276958

Cuphead FNF

9340709670

Dave & Bambi

8705972246

Doge

130742397

Dark Aesthetic Girl

10341849885

Dragon Ball

11759193017

Drip Goku

7683701966

Eren (Attack on Titan)

6479589870

Epic Face

109251560

Emergency Exit Sign

14191700517

FNF Nikku

7440063531

Frostbite

11491862692

Gojo Grey Hair

6239940100

Ghost Twins

314722698

Horror Face

2891891795

Haunted House

7419913829

halloween haunted house

5746417732

Huggy Wuggy

7936191575

Hisoka Scary

10694691145

Help me Rickroll

6403436082

Hange

6072474496

Hair 1

6576347905

Hair 2

4637746375

Horror Face

2891891795

Kawaii Anime Girl

11425468695

Kokomi (Genshin Impact)

11761637789

Kawaii Cat

1076805417

Luffy

10511856020

L (Death Note)

5833222294

Love + Hate or Doge

525701437

mmmh

13915312936

Madotsuki

7980376963

Marvelous

10386102050

Mod Worship

6550555045

Mike Bruh Meme Face

6090344677

Megamind

10180628714

Man shocked at the sight of banana

9605261863

Noelle

6239942849

Nezuko (Demon Slayer)

5444301611

NO TRESPASSING

1325644123

Noise Face

11539168339

One Piece All x Luffy

8964489645

One Piece Logo

9933991033

Power (Chainsaw Man)

11778372953

Pikachu

732601106

Peter Griffin Voice Call

4632517063

Parish

6718589518

PhantomArcade Mario

10619210861

Pico’s School

6962282598

Pentagram Symbol

464093673

Ronald McDonald

6524922771

Round Penguin

5399142179

Roblox Meme 1

7279137105

The Rock

11435555509

Rainbow Cat Tail

469008772

Sad Anime Girl

6239938337

Sad anime boy

6239948718

Straw Hat Pirates

9478562327

Satoru Gojo (JJK)

11486398809

Shrek the Anime

1025976477

Sonic meme

10491133376

Sad Spongebob meme

10729455663

Skeleton Meme

10180536602

Sus Dog Meme

11648237431

Saul Goodman Ad

10586142459

Sugar Rush

6716384631

Sick

10386104256

Sonic The Hedgehog

6536394234

Senpai

6744244201

Sarvente Had Enough

6723867507

Sarvente FNF

10277622363

Smile In The Dark

9182757592

Scary Image 52

7307851339

Scary Japan Aesthetic

6464695509

Scary Black Cat

2752828722

Super Super Happy Face

1560823450

The Girl

6445989296

Trio in a Car Vibing

8146208773

Trump

415885550

Umaru Anime Decal

8598068650

Ugh Sky

6690848964

Unloaded Boy

9206925544

V.S. Garcello

6782702098

Windows XP Error

4519042263

Yoo

6239943491

Zavodila

6553589083

Zenitsu

6239939495

Also read: Unique Roblox usernames for new players

How to use Roblox Decal IDs

Using Decal IDs in Roblox Studio (Image via Roblox)
Using Decal IDs in Roblox Studio (Image via Roblox)

Follow the steps listed below to use Roblox Decals in your game through the Roblox Studio app:

  • Launch the Roblox Studio app.
  • Open the desired game through the My Games section.
  • Use the Marketplace section under the toolbox to add the desired image to your account.
  • Select the object you want to apply the decal to through the Explorer tab.
  • Under the Explorer tab, click the arrow next to the Workspace to view the decal parts.
  • Hit the + icon next to the decal parts and select Decal.
  • Copy the corresponding decal ID from this list and paste it on the Texture property under the Properties window.
  • Hit the Enter key to apply the decal and edit the image over the selected object.

What Roblox Decal IDs are used for

Decals in the Roblox Studio Marketplace (Image via Roblox)
Decals in the Roblox Studio Marketplace (Image via Roblox)

Decal IDs serve as assets to be used in a game, where you can customize the experience. Certain games allow you to upload assets directly to them, such as Bloxburg and Da Hood.

You may also use these assets in your own game world as customization options. Developers can simplify their game creation process by a degree by using decals as assets.

Also read: 10 tips to stay safe on Roblox

Where to find more Roblox Decal IDs

Decal IDs can be found on the official Roblox Marketplace, where you can find every decal created by a fellow user available for use. Alternatively, you can rely on this page for an updated list of Decal IDs, as we will continuously update the ever-expanding list of IDs.

FAQs

How many Roblox Decals are available at the Marketplace?

Hundreds of decals are available at the Roblox Marketplace, and you can obtain them by clicking the Get Decal button on their official pages.

Where can I use Roblox Decal IDs?

You can use Decal IDs in the Game Studio app for your creations or the ones that enable third-party asset additions.

Can I create custom Decal IDs for Roblox Studio?

Yes, you can upload custom decals for Roblox Studio by creating the design inside the app and exporting it through the File menu.

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी