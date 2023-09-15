Roblox Dinosaur City Simulator Codes (September 2023): Free coins and boosts

Roblox's Dinosaur City Simulator transports you to a realm where ancient power meets modern anarchy. In this exhilarating game, you take on the role of a little dinosaur wreaking devastation in an urban cityscape. As you demolish your surroundings, you'll get XP that will help your dinosaur grow. This increased size allows you to destroy larger buildings, earning you even more XP.

Dinosaur City Simulator isn't just about demolishing cities; it's also a competitive arena. The prospect of becoming the most destructive dinosaur in the game adds a layer of motivation for you to fine-tune your strategy and annihilate your surroundings.

Check out the Dinosaur City Simulator codes listed below and redeem them to claim free XP boosts, coins, and other rewards.

All working codes for Roblox Dinosaur City Simulator

Here are the active codes for Dinosaur City Simulator as of September 2023:

Like80K - This code can be redeemed for free Coins and an XP Boost. (New)

This code can be redeemed for free Coins and an XP Boost. Like70K - This code can be redeemed for free Coins and an XP Boost.

This code can be redeemed for free Coins and an XP Boost. Like60K - This code can be redeemed for free Coins and an XP Boost.

This code can be redeemed for free Coins and an XP Boost. Like50K - This code can be redeemed for free Coins and a Level Boost.

This code can be redeemed for free Coins and a Level Boost. U2S - This code can be redeemed for 2,000 free Coins.

This code can be redeemed for 2,000 free Coins. 100KTHX - This code can be redeemed for free Coins and an XP Boost.

This code can be redeemed for free Coins and an XP Boost. GOLD1000 - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 free Coins.

This code can be redeemed for 1,000 free Coins. 50K - This code can be redeemed for a free Level Boost.

This code can be redeemed for a free Level Boost. DINO5 - This code can be redeemed to get five Dinosaur Levels for free.

All expired codes for Roblox Dinosaur City Simulator

Fortunately, there are no expired codes for Dinosaur City Simulator yet. You are urged to redeem the ones that are still working to cash in on the freebies while they are still available.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Dinosaur City Simulator

By following these step-by-step instructions, you can redeem codes in Dinosaur City Simulator within minutes.

Open Dinosaur City Simulator on your PC or mobile device, and make sure to connect to the server. Now, look for the Gift Icon and click on it. The button should be located on the side of your screen. After clicking the Gift Icon, a code redemption window should appear. Enter a working code from the list provided above into the text box labeled Input the Code. Finally, click on the Get button to claim your free reward.

Why are some codes for Roblox Dinosaur City Simulator not working?

If you are having trouble redeeming a code, you should first look for spelling mistakes. This is because Dinosaur City Simulator codes are case-sensitive. Copy and paste the codes from this page for the most consistent and accurate results.

If the code is still not activating, it has probably expired, and you are out of luck.

How to get more codes for Roblox Dinosaur City Simulator

To find extra Dinosaur City Simulator codes, follow the game's developer on X (previously Twitter) and consider joining its official Discord server. When an update is released, or a milestone is reached, the developer usually drops free codes.

If that sounds like too much work, simply bookmark this page and return to it regularly to remain up to speed on all of the latest codes, news, and updates in Roblox.