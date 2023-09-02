Roblox Doors codes: Free Knobs and Revive

Roblox Doors is a spine-chilling game filled with suspense and mystery. It is a first-person game designed for those who have a fondness for horror. Doors requires quick thinking, steel nerves, and an eye for detail. Players must make split-second decisions that might lead to safety or a terrifying end. Explore the world of Doors only if you're ready to put your skills to the test.

While some Doors simply need to be approached and interacted with, others present a difficult puzzle that one must overcome. These puzzles vary in difficulty and demand a keen mind with quick reflexes to complete. This game is definitely for players who seek heart-pounding horror that keeps them on their toes.

Some Doors are harder to budge than others, and that is where Knobs (in-game currency) come in. Check out the codes listed below to obtain free knobs and other stuff!

All active codes for Roblox Doors

Here are all the active codes in Doors as of now. Players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible to not risk missing out on some valuable freebies.

THREE - This code is currently redeemable for a Revive and Knobs. (New)

This code is currently redeemable for a Revive and Knobs. SCREECHSUCKS - This code is currently redeemable for 25 Knobs.

Expired codes for Roblox Doors

These codes were once active, but unfortunately, every Roblox code is time-limited, and they were no exception:

2BILLIONVISITS - This code could have been redeemed for a Revive and 100 Knobs.

SORRYBOUTTHAT - This code could have been redeemed for 100 Knobs and 1 Revive.

SORRYFORDELAY - This code could have been redeemed for 100 Knobs and 1 Revive.

ONEBILLIONVISITS - This code could have been redeemed for 100 Knobs, 1 Revive, and 1 Boost.

PSST - This code could have been redeemed for 50 Knobs.

LOOKBEHINDYOU - This code could have been redeemed for 10 Knobs and 1 Revive.

TEST - This code could have been redeemed for 1 Knob.

500MVisits - This code could have been redeemed for 100 Knobs and 1 Revive.

100MVISITS - This code could have been redeemed for 100 Knobs and 1 Revive.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Doors?

Redeem codes in Doors by following this instruction guide:

Launch Doors and connect to the server.

Press the Shop Button on the left-hand side of your screen.

In the Shop Menu, click on the Enter Code Here text box that pops up on the top of your screen.

Finally, click the Confirm Button to redeem your free reward.

Why are some of the codes for Roblox Doors not working?

If you're having difficulties while trying to redeem a code from the list provided above, first check for typographical errors, as these codes are especially case-sensitive. To circumvent this issue, carefully copy and paste the codes from this webpage directly into the game. If the code remains invalid, it has almost certainly expired.

How to get more codes for Roblox Doors?

If players want to get their hands on more codes for Doors, they can follow the game's creator @DoorsRoblox on X (formerly Twitter) or join the game's official Discord server. By doing so, players can stay updated on the latest codes and news about their favorite game.

If that seems like too much work, players may also bookmark this page and return to it on a regular basis to do the same thing.