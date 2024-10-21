Roblox Elemental Dungeons Tier List

Elemental Dungeons is a unique Roblox experience that lets players summon powerful elements and fight their way through tough foes to secure exciting rewards. These fights will be quite challenging if you don't possess proper elements since enemies get more powerful the further you progress. Moreover, farming for elements can also be quite tricky since you might get overwhelmed by the different variants.

Hence, this article will offer a tier list of all elements according to their usability and power. This will make things easier for everybody.

Note: The tier list is based on the writer's opinion and is subjective.

A tier list of elements in Roblox Elemental Dungeons

Elements come in various rarities (Image via Roblox)

Before moving forward, it is worth noting that the tier list will be broken into S, A, B, and C tiers. Naturally, all the elements in tiers above B are incredibly powerful and useful. With each decreasing tier, the quality of the elements decreases as well.

Trending

To break things down further:

S Tier - The best elements in the game that boost your power significantly.

The best elements in the game that boost your power significantly. A Tier - The elements in this category are good but often have situational usage.

The elements in this category are good but often have situational usage. B Tier - The ones in this tier are pretty average and are only decent for beginners who don't have access to something better.

The ones in this tier are pretty average and are only decent for beginners who don't have access to something better. C Tier - The elements here are quite bad and not worth using. They don't offer good boosts and will fall short in battles.

Now, we move on to the tier list.

Tier Element S Galaxy, Light, Reaper, Kitsune, Solar A Lava, Lightning, Dragon, Phantom, Angel, Infinity, Gravity B Ice, Earth, Air, Krampus, Nature C Fire, Water

Also check: Elemental Dungeons Codes

The best way to play the game

You can use the Summon Alter to get new elements (Image via Roblox)

While veterans are already well-versed in the game's specifics, features, and gameplay mechanics, new players might find it quite difficult. Well, there are some basic instructions that you should remember which will help you get used to various game mechanics. The first thing to remember is that different enemies fear different elements.

Hence, your goal should be to collect different elements and test them against enemies of all kinds. This strategy will not only save you time but also enable you to switch tactics in case things go south.

Furthermore, be aware of your surroundings when exploring and testing out things. For example, a wet enemy will take twice the damage if you use electric attributes against it. Hence, it is always best to find out different ways to deal with enemies and not stick to one strategy.

Also check: Dress to Impress Lana Lore Quest guide

FAQs about Elemental Dungeons

Which type of elements are the strongest in Elemental Dungeons?

Mythic elements are the strongest elements in the game.

What is the drop rate of the Gravity element in Elemental Dungeons?

Gravity has a 2% drop chance in the game.

How many gems does it cost to summon an element in Elemental Dungeons?

You must spend 100 or 300 gems at the Summon Alter to summon an element.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024