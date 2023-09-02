Roblox Emoji Lifting Simulator Codes (September 2023): Free coins, gems, and boosts

In the ever-evolving Roblox Metaverse, creative game developers like RockyBlox Studios continue to surprise players with unique and engaging experiences. One such experience is Emoji Lifting Simulator, where you embark on a journey to become the strongest player by lifting an assortment of emojis. If you're ready to embrace a playful take on bodybuilding, this game is a must-play.

Emoji Lifting Simulator thrives on friendly competition. You can compete against your friends or players across the globe to see who can lift the most and claim the title of the strongest emoji lifter. The global leaderboards display the top lifters, providing a sense of accomplishment to players as they climb their way to the top.

You earn coins, gems, and boosts as you advance in the game. However, they can also be obtained through the codes listed below.

All active codes for Roblox Emoji Lifting Simulator

Redeem these codes as soon as possible because they could expire soon.

Roblerom - This code can be redeemed for 3x Coins Boost. (New)

1KLikes - This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Coins.

Samurai - This code can be redeemed for 3x Coins for 15 Minutes.

Update9 - This code can be redeemed for Auto-Hatch for 15 minutes.

Halloween - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Candies.

Gravycatman - This code can be redeemed for 3x Gems for 15 minutes.

qSkullYT - This code can be redeemed for 15 Minutes of Auto-Train.

Update8 - This code can be redeemed for 1,000 Gems.

Update5 - This code can be redeemed for 15 Minutes of 3x Gems.

100K - This code can be redeemed for 750 Gems.

SmileFreddy - This code can be redeemed for 15 Minutes of 3x Coins.

Auras - This code can be redeemed for 500 Gems.

Update1 - This code can be redeemed for 250 Coins.

Release - This code can be redeemed for 15 minutes of Auto-Train.

All inactive codes for Roblox Emoji Lifting Simulator

There are no codes that have expired for Emoji Lifting Simulator. Any active code that fails to activate will be added to this list.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Emoji Lifting Simulator

Follow these step-by-step instructions to easily redeem codes in Emoji Lifting Simulator.

Launch Emoji Lifting Simulator on Roblox and make sure to connect to the server. Click on the Twitter Bird, located on the side of the screen. Now, enter a working code from the list provided above into the Enter Codes Here text box. Tap the Redeem Button to get your reward.

Why are some codes for Roblox Emoji Lifting Simulator not working?

If you are having some trouble while trying to redeem a code, you should first check for spelling mistakes. This is because these codes are highly case-sensitive.

The suggested method to enter a code is to copy and paste one from this page directly into the game. If the code still fails to activate and results in an error, it could mean that it has expired.

How to get more codes for Roblox Emoji Lifting Simulator

If you want to get your hands on some more codes for Emoji Lifting Simulator, you can follow the game's developer on Twitter @DimaRBLX and join its official Discord server. When a new update is dropped or a milestone is reached, developers usually give out free codes.

You are welcome to bookmark this page and return to it to remain updated on the latest news and changes in the game.