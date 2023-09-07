Roblox Era of Quirks codes (September 2023): Free Spins

Roblox Era of Quirks places you in the shoes of a hero as you embark on a journey of self-discovery and empowering yourself. It offers you a one-of-a-kind experience, with its immersive setting inspired by My Hero Academia, a dynamic quirk system, and exhilarating PVP combat. Furthermore, you can uncover new quirks and unlock more slots for your arsenal by progressing through the game.

Balancing offensive and defensive abilities, recognizing the strengths and limitations of your selected quirks, and predicting your opponent's actions are all important components of being a formidable hero.

You can unlock new quirks by spinning the wheel repeatedly, although that comes at the cost of Spins. To make life easier, this guide provides a list of codes to unlock more Spins.

All active codes for Roblox Era of Quirks

Listed below are all the active codes for Era of Quirks. Redeem them at the earliest to avoid missing out on freebies.

WereBack! - This code is currently redeemable for Spins. (New)

This code is currently redeemable for Spins. W2kLikes! - This code is currently redeemable for Spins.

This code is currently redeemable for Spins. 1kPlayers!!! - This code is currently redeemable for Spins.

This code is currently redeemable for Spins. ThanksFor500!!! - This code is currently redeemable for Spins.

This code is currently redeemable for Spins. 200Likes!! - This code is currently redeemable for Spins.

This code is currently redeemable for Spins. 3200Members! - This code is currently redeemable for Spins.

This code is currently redeemable for Spins. !THXFOR1K!!! - This code is currently redeemable for Spins.

This code is currently redeemable for Spins. FreeRelease!!! - This code is currently redeemable for five Spins.

This code is currently redeemable for five Spins. UseCodeDessi - This code is currently redeemable for three Spins.

All expired codes for Roblox Era of Quirks

Currently, there is only one code for Era of Quirks that has expired. If any of the active ones fail to activate, this list will be updated.

EarlyAccessBuyer - This code was once redeemable for 50 Spins.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Era of Quirks

Follow the instructions below to redeem codes in Era of Quirks:

Launch Era of Quirks on your device and connect to the server. Find and click the Spin for Quirks Button in the Main Menu. Enter a code into the text box labeled Code Here. Click the Redeem Button to claim the free reward.

Why are some codes for Roblox Era of Quirks not working properly?

Review the code(s) you have entered and check for typographical errors, as they are case-sensitive. You can also copy the active codes from the list above and paste them directly into the text box to avoid errors.

How to score more codes for Roblox Era of Quirks

You can follow the game's developer on X, YouTube, and the Era of Quirks Discord server to get the most up-to-date codes. Visit this webpage for more similar news and stories.

What is Roblox Era of Quirks all about?

Era of Quirks goes beyond the confines of a mere game, immersing you in a universe where extraordinary abilities merge with strategic brilliance. The echoes of My Hero Academia ring loud as you spin for quirks and enter into the busy cityscape, propelling you on a journey of growth and valor.

Each fight demonstrates your versatility and tactical brilliance, and every level achieved is a step closer to heroism. Forging alliances and finding new idiosyncrasies become part of your epic quest in this dynamic cosmos.

Heroes, answer the call - embrace your quirks, face the difficulties, and let your legacy be remembered in Roblox Era of Quirks.