Roblox Fairy Tail Lost Souls codes (August 2023): Free Spins

A new game has appeared on the popular platform Roblox, offering gamers a world of magic, fellowship, and epic battles. Fairy Tail Lost Souls is a title inspired by the old-school classic developed by VetexGame, Fairy Tail: Online Fighting. This immersive game enables players to improve their skills and become powerful combatants in a magical and mysterious realm.

Players take on the role of aspiring wizards, attempting to climb this game's power ladder by battling other gamers and developing skills. The offering sets the setting for a vast journey where magic reigns supreme, and every move propels one closer to becoming an invincible force.

If Robloxians want to get their hands on some free rewards, they can redeem the working codes listed below.

All active codes for Roblox's Fairy Tail Lost Souls

Here are the working codes available to use in August 2023:

!code touchgrass - This code can be redeemed for Free Spins. (New)

This code can be redeemed for Free Spins. !code spooky - This code can be redeemed for Free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for Free Spins. !code betterrates - This code can be redeemed for Free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for Free Spins. !code lightning - This code can be redeemed for Free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for Free Spins. !code srry4shutdowns - This code can be redeemed for Free Spins.

All expired codes for Roblox's Fairy Tail Lost Souls

Here are the expired codes for this title:

!code wryCopy - This code was redeemable for 5,000 Spins.

!code godslayingtimeCopy - This code was redeemable for 200 Spins.

!code dangernoodleCopy - This code was redeemable for 200 Spins.

!code iamspeedCopy - This code was redeemable for 350 Spins.

!code gildartsdadCopy - This code was redeemable for Free Spins.

!code erzatimeCopy - This code was redeemable for 150 Spins.

!code jellaldadCopy - This code was redeemable for Free Spins.

!code fixedCopy - This code was redeemable for Free Spins.

!code gildartsagainCopy - This code was redeemable for Free Spins.

!code semaCopy - This code was redeemable for Free Spins.

!code toomuch2Copy - This code was redeemable for 10,000 Spins.

!code whyCopy - This code was redeemable for 11,500 Spins.

!code toomuch3Copy - This code was redeemable for 10,000 Spins.

!code legendtimeCopy - This code was redeemable for 2,500 Spins.

!code virusohnoCopy - This code was redeemable for Free Spins.

!code wearmaskyesCopy - This code was redeemable for Free Spins.

!code blamejayCopy - This code was redeemable for 9,000 Spins.

!code gooddragonCopy - This code was redeemable for 690 Spins.

!code hardwoodCopy - This code was redeemable for 699 Spins.

!code ftlsrevivalCopy - This code was redeemable for 1,000 Spins.

!code kingmodeCopy - This code was redeemable for 500 Spins.

!code fixesCopy - This code was redeemable for 350 Spins.

!code moreskillsCopy - This code was redeemable for 300 Spins.

!code edgysolidscriptCopy - This code was redeemable for 800 Spins.

!code dethCopy - This code was redeemable for 666 Spins.

!code raysCopy - This code was redeemable for 350 Spins.

!code gmgagainagainCopy - This code was redeemable for 400 Spins.

!code pestcontrolCopy - This code was redeemable for 1,200 Spins.

!code icedshellCopy - This code was redeemable for 500 Spins.

!code anotherdragonslayerCopy - This code was redeemable for 800 Spins.

!code gmgagainCopy - This code was redeemable for 1,000 Spins.

!code formula1337Copy - This code was redeemable for 600 Spins.

!code shineCopy - This code was redeemable for 300 Spins.

!code sorryshutdownagainCopy - This code was redeemable for 100 Spins.

!code morerevampsCopy - This code was redeemable for Free Spins.

!code toomuchCopy - This code was redeemable for Free Spins.

!code brilliantCopy - This code was redeemable for Free Spins.

!code membersCopy - This code was redeemable for 50 Spins.

!code somethingaboutmetalCopy - This code was redeemable for 250 Spins.

!code shoobydoobopCopy - This code was redeemable for 200 Spins.

!code sandCopy - This code was redeemable for 600 Spins.

!code galunatimeCopy - This code was redeemable for 200 Spins.

!code ultearmomCopy - This code was redeemable for 250 Spins.

!code graysamaCopy - This code was redeemable for 500 Spins.

!code erikdadCopy - This code was redeemable for 250 Spins.

!code mobilegangCopy - This code was redeemable for 200 Spins.

!code arigatoCopy - This code was redeemable for 500 Spins.

!code hakotrapCopy - This code was redeemable for 200 Spins.

!code swordCopy - This code was redeemable for 100 Spins.

!code gmgCopy - This code was redeemable for 100 Spins.

!code darkCopy - This code was redeemable for 50 Spins.

!code simulatorCopy - This code was redeemable for 100 Spins.

!code electrictimeCopy - This code was redeemable for 35 Spins.

!code elfmantimeCopy - This code was redeemable for 50 Spins.

!code devilslayeropCopy - This code was redeemable for Free Spins.

This code was redeemable for Free Spins. !code ArcOfTimeCopy - This code was redeemable for Free Spins.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Fairy Tail Lost Souls

Here is how you redeem codes in this title:

Launch Fairy Tail Lost Souls on Roblox and connect to the server. Open up the chat window by pressing "/" from the keyboard. Now, enter a working code into the chat window and send the message. After sending the message, players should receive the rewards in their inventory.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox's Fairy Tail Lost Souls working?

If players face trouble redeeming a code, the first thing to look for is typos, as Roblox codes are generally case-sensitive. You can also copy and paste them to avoid errors. If a code still doesn't work after following this method, it has likely expired.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Fairy Tail Lost Souls

More codes for Roblox's Fairy Tail Lost Souls may be obtained by following the game's developers on social media or joining their official Discord server for updates on this title's newest developments. You may also bookmark this page and return to it frequently for the same.