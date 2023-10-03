Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes (October 2023): Free boosters, Coins, and more

Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator is a fighting title developed by Modly Team. You must earn Coins (currency) by breathing Fire (ability) and engaging in PvP bouts. You can use Coins to purchase different types of Fires, Fuel, and other in-game accessories to increase your damage output.
New players may find themselves lacking in resources, strength, levels, and fighting accessories, but instead of spending Robux, you can use the codes highlighted in this article to become stronger. These codes not only provide free Coins but also offer pets and boosters that will help newbies become supreme fire breathers on the server.
Active codes in Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator
You can take your own time to redeem the following active Roblox codes, as they won't expire soon:
- 18000likes - Players can redeem this code for 5x Coin Boost (latest code)
- snowflake - Players can redeem this code for a Snowflake Pet
- 5000likes - Players can redeem this code for 100k Coins
- update8 - Players can redeem this code for 16k Coins
- update7 - Players can redeem this code for 14k Coins
- update6 - Players can redeem this code for 12k Coins
- update5 - Players can redeem this code for 10k Coins
- update4 - Players can redeem this code for 8k Coins
- update3 - Players can redeem this code for 6k Coins
- update2 - Players can redeem this code for 4k Coins
- Tofuu - Players can redeem this code for a Tofuu pet
- Russo - Players can redeem this code for a Russo Pet
- Jeff - Players can redeem this code for a Jeff Pet
- Gravycat - Players can redeem this code for a Gravycat Pet
- Mayrushart - Players can redeem this code for a Mayrushart Pet
- Flamingo - Players can redeem this code for a Flamingo Pet
- Denis - Players can redeem this code for a Denis Pet
- C00kie - Players can redeem this code for a C00kie Pet
- 2000likes - Players can redeem this code for 20k Coins
- 1000players - Players can redeem this code for 20k Coins
- 1000likes - Players can redeem this code for 20k Coins
- 750likes - Players can redeem this code for 15k Coins
- 500likes - Players can redeem this code for 10k Coins
- release - Players can redeem this code for 1k Coins
- update1 - Players can redeem this code for 2k Coins
- 500players - Players can redeem this code for 1k Coins
- 250likes - Players can redeem this code for 5k Coins
New codes will be released by the developers once the game hits 21k likes.
Inactive codes in Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator
None of the Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator codes have gone invalid. As of now, the game has 20k likes. Hence, you can expect it to reach the like milestone soon.
How to redeem codes in Roblox Fire Breathing Simulator
Follow the steps below to activate the codes within a few minutes:
- Launch Fire Breathing Simulator and connect to the server.
- After entering the server, press the Twitter bird logo to open the code dialog box.
- An interface titled "Codes" will pop up.
- Copy any code from our list above and paste it into the "Code Here" text box.
- Click the green Enter button to redeem the code.
If you choose to enter the codes manually, avoid making spelling mistakes, as Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive.
