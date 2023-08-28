Roblox's Fire Force Online Codes (August 2023): Free Rewards

Roblox's Fire Force Online is a role-playing game based on the widely acclaimed anime, Fire Force. This immersive game transports players to a realm teeming with pyrokinetic NPCs, where they can participate in battles against their adversaries. From the ferocious fighting sequences to the deep character relationships, this game truly captures the essence of Fire Force.

Furthermore, players can customize their character, improve their pyrokinetic skills, and create a hero that is completely unique to them. Robloxians may acquire new skills, abilities, and equipment as they progress through the game, introducing an aspect of growth and advancement that keeps the gameplay fresh and engaging.

Check out the active codes listed below for Fire Force Online, as they can grant some valuable rewards such as rerolls, resets, and multiple in-game items.

All active codes for Roblox's Fire Force Online

Redeem the following codes to receive various rewards in Roblox's Fire Force Online:

Hotfixes - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. (New)

AdollaSoon - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards. (New)

GIFT4YOU - This code can be redeemed for an Ability & Generation Reroll.

45KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for Free Rewards.

11MVISITS - This code can be redeemed for a Clan Reroll and Stat Reroll.

40KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for an Ability & Generation Reroll.

This code can be redeemed for an Ability & Generation Reroll. SUB2IKKAZUN - This code can be redeemed for an Ability Reroll.

All inactive codes for Roblox's Fire Force Online

The following codes are no longer active. Trying to redeem them will simply display an error message.

FFOISBACK - Redeem code for an Ability Reroll, Generation Reroll and a Clan Reroll.

ASHUPDATE - Redeem code for an Ability Reroll.

MOBILEISHERE - Redeem code for an Ability Reroll.

NILEANDKIZA - Redeem code for an Ability Reroll.

30KLIKES - Redeem code for an Ability and a Generation Reroll.

5MILLIONVISITS - Redeem code for a Skill Tree Reset.

SNICKERDOODLE - Redeem code for a Clan Reroll.

25KLIKES - Redeem code for an Eye and a Hair Reroll.

OOPSIEDAISY - Redeem code for a Clan Reroll.

3MILLIONVISITS - Redeem code for a Generation Reroll.

20KLIKES - Redeem code for an Ability Reroll.

15KLIKES - Redeem code for a Generation Reroll.

10KLIKES - Reedem code for some Free Rewards.

Sorry4Bugs - Redeem code for a Generation, Clan and Ability Reroll.

Redeem code for a Generation, Clan and Ability Reroll. Colors4You - Redeem code for a Hair Color Reroll and an Eye Color Reroll.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Fire Force Online?

Follow the steps below to redeem the active codes for Fire Force Online:

Launch Fire Force Online and connect to the server. Open up the Menu by pressing the M Key on your keyboard. Click on the Settings Button in the Options Menu. Now, enter a Working Code in the Text Box that pops up. To finish the redemption process, press the Go Button to get your reward.

Why are some codes for Roblox's Fire Force Online not working?

If you encounter an error while trying to redeem a code, look for typos made while entering them. Roblox codes tend to be on the sensitive side case-wise, which means unless they're typed in exactly as shown in the aforementioned list, they will not work.

To avoid such errors from even occurring, simply copy and paste the codes into the text box in-game. If the code still fails to activate, it is likely to have expired.

How to score more codes for Roblox's Fire Force Online?

More Fire Force Online codes can be obtained by following the game's developer on X (formerly Twitter) or by joining the official Fire Force Online Discord server to stay updated on the latest developments on the title.

Alternatively, players can also bookmark this page and revisit it to obtain newer codes.