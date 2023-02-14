Roblox Food Magnet Simulator codes for February 2023: Free coins, boosts, and more

Roblox Food Magnet Simulator allows players to attract food and objects with a magnet. Items can be exchanged for coins to purchase upgrades, ranges, and ranks. The game has been praised for its creativity and ability to keep gamers entertained for hours.

With its wide range of upgrades, pets, and items, players must try to make their food magnet the most effective.

There are various codes that provide players with boosts to double their coins, food, and hatching speeds while allowing them to auto-sell items. This makes it easier to progress through the levels and earn rewards.

Get influential on server by redeeming active Roblox Food Magnet Simulator codes

Roblox Food Magnet Simulator: Active code list

Listed below are all active Roblox Food Magnet Simulator codes:

25KFAVORITES - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Instant Hatch Boost

- Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Instant Hatch Boost FREEBOOST - Use this code to obtain 5 minutes 2x Coins Boost

- Use this code to obtain 5 minutes 2x Coins Boost ULTIMATE - Use this code to obtain 350 Coins

- Use this code to obtain 350 Coins 10KLikes - Use this code to obtain 45 minutes of 2x food boost

- Use this code to obtain 45 minutes of 2x food boost 3000Likes - Use this code to obtain 15 minutes of instant hatch boost

- Use this code to obtain 15 minutes of instant hatch boost 2000Likes - Use this code to obtain 15 minutes of 2x food boost

- Use this code to obtain 15 minutes of 2x food boost 1500Likes v 5 minutes of instant hatch boost

v 5 minutes of instant hatch boost 5M - Use this code to obtain 35 minutes auto sell boost

- Use this code to obtain 35 minutes auto sell boost 4M - Use this code to obtain 25 minutes auto sell boost

- Use this code to obtain 25 minutes auto sell boost 3M - Use this code to obtain 25 minutes auto sell boost

- Use this code to obtain 25 minutes auto sell boost 2M - Use this code to obtain 20 minutes auto sell boost

- Use this code to obtain 20 minutes auto sell boost ROBLEROM - Use this code to obtain Roblerom pet

- Use this code to obtain Roblerom pet 500likes - Use this code to obtain 10 minutes of auto-sell boost

- Use this code to obtain 10 minutes of auto-sell boost 250likes - Use this code to obtain 5 minutes of auto-sell boost

- Use this code to obtain 5 minutes of auto-sell boost 100K - Use this code to obtain 10 minutes x2 Gem Boost

- Use this code to obtain 10 minutes x2 Gem Boost 1000Likes - Use this code to obtain x2 Hatch Boost

- Use this code to obtain x2 Hatch Boost FreeBoost3 - Use this code to obtain x2 Gems Boost

- Use this code to obtain x2 Gems Boost FreeBoost2 - Use this code to obtain an x2 Food Boost

Roblox Food Magnet Simulator: Inactive code list

There is only one expired code as of February 2023 for Food Magnet Simulator, which is listed below:

ThereYT_ATRX - Use this code to obtain YouTuber Pet1

Procedure to utilize active codes in Roblox Food Magnet Simulator

All codes in Roblox Food Magnet Simulator can be redeemed by following these easy steps:

Start the game and click the Twitter icon on the left side of the display.

Each functional code can be entered into the text box in a new window that will open.

Click "Confirm" to get your free reward.

Copy and paste the required Food Magnet Simulator code to avoid typographical errors.

Tips on Roblox Food Magnet Simulator

In Food Magnet Simulator, you control a food magnet, an item that acts like a regular magnet, with the ability to attract food items. It can be used to pick up food from the ground and then sell it for coins. These coins can be used to purchase upgrades, ranges, and ranks.

Players can upgrade the magnet's range and the speed at which it moves. Ranges and ranks are used to expand the area where the magnet can pick up food and the types of food it can attract.

In addition to collecting and selling food, you can hatch your own pets. Pets can then be taken to new areas to find more food items and objects. As you progress through the game, you can use coins and gems to purchase additional upgrades to expand your range and rank.

Poll : 0 votes