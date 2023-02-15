Roblox Freeze Simulator codes (February 2023): Free pets, coins, and more 

Amidst a range of simulator-based Roblox titles, Freeze Simulator stood out due to its special in-game fighting mechanisms. Players are required to freeze their adversaries to progress.

Additionally, they can add cute little pets as their sidekicks in the quest to dominate the server. This might be a tremendous task as gamers will need a lot of resources and in-game power-ups. Instead of spending Robux on in-game accessories, one can simply redeem the codes mentioned in this article.

These codes offer free pets, coins, luck boosts, and more. New players will get a great start in the world of Roblox Freezing Simulator by activating the codes featured below.

Active codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator

While no new codes have been issued by the developers this month, fresh ones will likely be released in the forthcoming patch updates and special in-game events.

SONIC - Redeem for a Sonic Pet

Redeem for a Sonic Pet Update8 - Redeem for 1.75k Coins

Redeem for 1.75k Coins 2KLikes - Redeem for 15m of 2x Luck

Redeem for 15m of 2x Luck Update7 - Redeem for 1.75k Coins

Redeem for 1.75k Coins 300KVisits - Redeem for 1.75k Gems

Redeem for 1.75k Gems Update6 - Redeem for 1.5k Coins

Redeem for 1.5k Coins EggHunt - Redeem for 1.5k Gems

Redeem for 1.5k Gems ShinyPets - Redeem for 1.25k Gems

Redeem for 1.25k Gems Update5 - Redeem for 1.25k Coins

Redeem for 1.25k Coins Update4 - Redeem for 1k Coins

Redeem for 1k Coins 1.5kLikes - Redeem for 1.25k Coins

Redeem for 1.25k Coins SONIC - Redeem for a free Sonic Pet

Redeem for a free Sonic Pet Update3 - Redeem for 750 Coins

Redeem for 750 Coins 100KVisits - Redeem for 750 Gems

Redeem for 750 Gems LateUpdate3 - Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Coins

Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Coins SorryForLateUpdate3 - Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Luck

Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Luck sub2gravy - Redeem for a Free Reward

Redeem for a Free Reward sub2viper - Redeem for a Free Reward

Redeem for a Free Reward sub2creptiez - Redeem for a Free Reward

Redeem for a Free Reward sub2kanshy - Redeem for a Free Reward

Redeem for a Free Reward sub2russo - Redeem for a Free Reward

Redeem for a Free Reward sub2baxtrix - Redeem for a Free Reward

Redeem for a Free Reward SorryForTheDelay - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Coins

Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Coins SorryForTheDelay2 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck

Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck Release - Redeem for 250 Coins

Redeem for 250 Coins New - Redeem for 250 Gems

Redeem for 250 Gems TwitterRelease - Redeem for a Twitter Bird Pet

Redeem for a Twitter Bird Pet Fancy - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins

Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins Croatian - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins

Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins Update1 - Redeem for 250 Coins

Redeem for 250 Coins HeavenAndLava - Redeem for 250 Gems

Redeem for 250 Gems LateUpdate1 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power

Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power 250Likes - Redeem for 250 Coins

Redeem for 250 Coins 500Likes - Redeem for 500 Coins

Redeem for 500 Coins 2KFavorites - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Luck

Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Luck Update2 - Redeem for 500 Coins

Redeem for 500 Coins Crafting - Redeem for 500 Gems

Redeem for 500 Gems 1KLikes - Redeem for 1K Winged Star Pet

Players can take their time in redeeming the codes, as they won't expire anytime soon. Furthermore, the value of the pets claimed from the codes will skyrocket in the community market once the codes expire. Collectors are advised to redeem the pet codes first, as they can add exclusive pets to their collection before it's too late.

Inactive codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator

Fortunately, only one old code has gone inactive in Roblox Freeze Simulator.

2000KVisits - This code was redeemed for 1k Gems

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator?

It is quite easy to activate the codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator. All players must do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Launch the game and log into the server.

Select the blue-themed Twitter logo icon located on the right-hand side of the screen

A new code redemption box named Codes will pop up on the screen

You can now copy any desired code from our list above and paste it into the small "Enter codes here" text box

Make sure to press the green-colored "Redeem" button to redeem the code instantly.

The newly obtained pets and boosters will be added to your in-game inventory. However, the redeemed resources will be automatically credited to the treasuries.

Roblox codes are infamous for being case-sensitive, hence players must avoid making typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption procedure.

