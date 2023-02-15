Roblox Freeze Simulator codes (February 2023): Free pets, coins, and more 

Amidst a range of simulator-based Roblox titles, Freeze Simulator stood out due to its special in-game fighting mechanisms. Players are required to freeze their adversaries to progress.
Additionally, they can add cute little pets as their sidekicks in the quest to dominate the server. This might be a tremendous task as gamers will need a lot of resources and in-game power-ups. Instead of spending Robux on in-game accessories, one can simply redeem the codes mentioned in this article.
These codes offer free pets, coins, luck boosts, and more. New players will get a great start in the world of Roblox Freezing Simulator by activating the codes featured below.
Active codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator
While no new codes have been issued by the developers this month, fresh ones will likely be released in the forthcoming patch updates and special in-game events.
- SONIC - Redeem for a Sonic Pet
- Update8 - Redeem for 1.75k Coins
- 2KLikes - Redeem for 15m of 2x Luck
- Update7 - Redeem for 1.75k Coins
- 300KVisits - Redeem for 1.75k Gems
- Update6 - Redeem for 1.5k Coins
- EggHunt - Redeem for 1.5k Gems
- ShinyPets - Redeem for 1.25k Gems
- Update5 - Redeem for 1.25k Coins
- Update4 - Redeem for 1k Coins
- 1.5kLikes - Redeem for 1.25k Coins
- Update3 - Redeem for 750 Coins
- 100KVisits - Redeem for 750 Gems
- LateUpdate3 - Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Coins
- SorryForLateUpdate3 - Redeem for 1 hour of 2x Luck
- sub2gravy - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2viper - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2creptiez - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2kanshy - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2russo - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2baxtrix - Redeem for a Free Reward
- SorryForTheDelay - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Coins
- SorryForTheDelay2 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck
- Release - Redeem for 250 Coins
- New - Redeem for 250 Gems
- TwitterRelease - Redeem for a Twitter Bird Pet
- Fancy - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins
- Croatian - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins
- Update1 - Redeem for 250 Coins
- HeavenAndLava - Redeem for 250 Gems
- LateUpdate1 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power
- 250Likes - Redeem for 250 Coins
- 500Likes - Redeem for 500 Coins
- 2KFavorites - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Luck
- Update2 - Redeem for 500 Coins
- Crafting - Redeem for 500 Gems
- 1KLikes - Redeem for 1K Winged Star Pet
Players can take their time in redeeming the codes, as they won't expire anytime soon. Furthermore, the value of the pets claimed from the codes will skyrocket in the community market once the codes expire. Collectors are advised to redeem the pet codes first, as they can add exclusive pets to their collection before it's too late.
Inactive codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator
Fortunately, only one old code has gone inactive in Roblox Freeze Simulator.
- 2000KVisits - This code was redeemed for 1k Gems
How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator?
It is quite easy to activate the codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator. All players must do is follow the simple steps outlined below:
- Launch the game and log into the server.
- Select the blue-themed Twitter logo icon located on the right-hand side of the screen
- A new code redemption box named Codes will pop up on the screen
- You can now copy any desired code from our list above and paste it into the small "Enter codes here" text box
- Make sure to press the green-colored "Redeem" button to redeem the code instantly.
The newly obtained pets and boosters will be added to your in-game inventory. However, the redeemed resources will be automatically credited to the treasuries.
Roblox codes are infamous for being case-sensitive, hence players must avoid making typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption procedure.