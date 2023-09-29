5 Roblox games to play using Meta Quest 3 

The Roblox Developer Conference 2023 Keynote (RDC) informed the community about the upcoming changes to the platform. Moreover, it was also announced that virtual reality titles on this site would use the Meta Quest 3 (MQ3), a cutting-edge VR headset and the successor to the Meta Quest 2. The device was released yesterday, September 28, marking a significant leap in terms of the VR-based experience offered by Roblox.

As of now, the MQ3 supports select titles that offer VR-based gameplay. Players can purchase the Meta Quest 3 for 500 USD currently and receive six months of Quest+ subscription. Scroll down to learn about five games you should play on the MQ3.

Berry Avenue RP, World Zero, and more among Roblox titles to try on Meta Quest 3

1) Berry Avenue RP

Berry Avenue RP is a typical town-and-city-based title where you can engage in role-playing with other players on the server. You have complete freedom to do whatever you want on this game's map, from attending school with your avatar to planning heists with your crew.

Its role-playing gameplay also features a wide range of luxury cars, houses, cosmetics, and in-game clothing. Additionally, you can enjoy various in-game activities such as driving cars, customizing properties, and more in this title using the MQ3.

2) World Zero

Word Zero is an RPG game where players must choose their favorite class and defeat enemies across nine different worlds while clearing cryptic dungeons. Additionally, they can unlock new classes as well as obtain pets and hats. Moreover, gamers can engage in boss battles to become the best fighters in this Roblox title.

For those seeking an immersive VR-based combat experience, World Zero is the perfect choice. Whether you're adventuring solo or with a party, you'll have an action-packed experience where you can vanquish foes, ride powerful summons, and explore the map.

3) Fashion Klossette

As its name suggests, Fashion Klossette's gameplay revolves around fashion, designing, and Karlie Kloss' virtual accessories. Furthermore, individuals can customize the texture, fabric, and color of their products in this title. They can also modify their avatars' eye and hair colors and participate in fashion shows.

Budding fashion designers can play this title using the Meta Quest 3 to gain insight into the fashion industry. Additionally, you can set up your own gallery in a realistic way using VR technology.

4) Theme Park Tycoon 2

Roblox Theme Park Tycoon 2 is a construction and management simulator that allows gamers to run a theme park. They can customize everything in the park and open up new rides. Additionally, you can decorate the property with a variety of miscellaneous items from this game's shop.

You can go on rides in this title as well. To have a realistic theme park experience in this title using the Meta Quest 3 headset is recommended. You can also use its VR controller to purchase new rides and more and set them in your park. The standout feature of using the MQ3 is that it lets you experience a POV view of the rides.

5) Twice Square

Roblox Twice Square offers a serene gaming experience where individuals can chill out by using dance emotes and socializing with other players. They can partake in various activities on the map to earn rewards. Gamers can also equip their avatars with the finest clothing and cosmetics.

With the Meta Quest 3, this Roblox title's tranquil gameplay is elevated. VR users in the Twice Square environment can interact with NPCs, go on rides on this title's map, and spend time with their friends in a realistic manner.

You can expect more titles centered around virtual reality to be released in the future. Additionally, existing Roblox titles might be integrated with VR features for use on the MQ3 as well.