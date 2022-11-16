Roblox Garbage Collector Simulator codes for November 2022: Free cash, boosts, and more

Roblox Garbage Collector Simulator is an RPG simulator game that was released by the creator Shiny Shark on November 14, 2021. In the game, players need to pick up trash around the map and sell it for cash. The game has over one million visitors, and nearly 20,000 people have marked Garbage Collector Simulator as their favorite game.

Players can also try out other mini-games in the main game to add some variety to their experience. Just like any other simulator game out there, Garbage Collector Simulator is a fun game to play, and it definitely deserves to be at the top of the list.

Players can roam around different maps and unlock new areas with the help of the cash that they earn by collecting trash. Different kinds of pets can be purchased in the game to accompany the collector.

To progress further in the game and level up at a faster pace, players can use the codes mentioned below to make purchases and receive rewards in the game.

Get free cash, boosts, and more using these Roblox Garbage Collector Simulator codes in November 2022

Active codes in Roblox Garbage Collector Simulator

Below is a list of working codes, as of November 2022, that will grant players free cash, boosts, and more:

500kVISITS – Redeem this code to receive 15 minute speed boost (NEW)

– Redeem this code to receive 15 minute speed boost (NEW) SECRET01 – Redeem this code to receive a free pet

– Redeem this code to receive a free pet POZZI – Redeem this code to receive 15 minute speed boost

– Redeem this code to receive 15 minute speed boost TRASH – Redeem this code to receive $100 cash

Inactive codes in Roblox Garbage Collector Simulator

There are currently no inactive codes for Garbage Collector Simulator as of November 2022. However, players are advised to quickly redeem all the active codes before they expire.

How to redeem Garbage Collector Simulator codes in Roblox

You can follow these simple steps to redeem all the codes in Garbage Collector Simulator:

Launch the Roblox Garbage Collector Simulator on your preferred device.

Click the blue Twitter bird button located on the right side of the main menu screen.

Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the text box that says 'Type Code Here.'

Hit the 'Enter' key to claim the rewards

You will immediately receive their rewards right after you successfully complete the redemption process. It's a good idea to double-check the codes since they are usually case-sensitive. You can also choose to copy and paste the active codes to prevent any typos.

Using Garbage Collector Simulator codes

In Garbage Collector Simulator, players can redeem codes for free in-game items like cash, speed boosts, and pets. They can also spend cash on improving their waste collection efforts to make more money. So whether a player is just getting started or has been playing the game for a while, redeeming these codes can make a big difference.

Poll : 0 votes