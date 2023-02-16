Roblox Gerald codes for February 2023: Free coins

Gerald is a Roblox survivor horror game developed by Team Under The Bed that has become popular among players. In the game, you must make your way through a haunted mansion while avoiding a monster called Gerald, an evil butler who attempts to capture and kill you.

To survive, you must utilize your surroundings effectively. This entails finding hiding spots in the house, using vents to get about, and resolving numerous puzzles. To complete the game, you must collect the keys that open the hatch leading to your escape.

Gerald codes are a great way to get ahead in the game. They can be redeemed for rewards such as coins. With these rewards, you can purchase upgrades and costumes.

Roblox Gerald: Active code list

There is only one working coin-generating code as of February 2023. It is advisable to redeem it at the earliest as it could expire anytime soon:

CIRCUS - Use this code to obtain 30 coins

Roblox Gerald: Inactive code list

For Gerald, the following code no longer works as a source of free cash. You can try using it and see if it works, as expired codes can still work for accounts that haven't used them.

RELEASE - Use this code to obtain free Coins

Procedure to utilize active codes in Roblox Gerald

For Gerald, code redemption is a simple process. You can follow the procedures listed below to use the game codes to get the rewards they are tied to:

Start the game and click the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen.

Each functional code can be entered into the text box in a new window that will open.

Click "Confirm" to get your free reward.

If you enter the Gerald code and it doesn't work, you can check for typographical errors. Even the smallest error, such as failing to capitalize a word or replacing a letter with a number, could make the code unusable. It is advised to copy and paste the required codes to avoid errors.

Gameplay, tips, and more on Roblox Gerald

Roblox Gerald's puzzles come at various levels of complexity. Players will need to solve them by following out-of-the-box methods. Players will also be required to collect items, find clues, and think strategically to find their way out of the mansion. They must be careful to stay one step ahead of Gerald or suffer the consequences.

The game is designed to be a thrilling and suspenseful experience packed with intense moments that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Gerald is a nice game to try out if you enjoy the challenges. It also features a leaderboard, so you can compete to see who can escape the house quickly.

Gerald is a great game for those looking for an intense and challenging experience. It offers an adrenaline-filled experience with plenty of puzzles to keep you guessing. The game is also visually stunning, with beautiful graphics and music that will set the mood for the game.

Roblox experiences that are similar to Gerald

These are some of the experiences that are quite similar to Gerald and involve the concept of survival. To test them out and enjoy them to the utmost, look at the list below:

Piggy

Bakon

Puppet

Animal

Guesty

Kitty

Sheepy

Doggy

Nooby

Granny

Jakey

Sponge

Fame

Jeff

Cleetus

Gummy

Mousey

Cocoa

Pandy

Froggy

Teddy

Animatron

Gurty

Headlesy

Traitor

Ghosty

Bunny

Froggy

Wolfie

Ducky

Wormy

Hacky

Ratty

George

Cowwy

Pal Face

Spider

Snowy

Note: Taking breaks at regular intervals is advisable because the game is quite addictive.

Poll : 0 votes