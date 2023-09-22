Roblox Gold Lock Online codes (September 2023): Free spins and more

Roblox has always been a hotbed of creativity and ingenuity in the gaming world, and one of its most popular anime-inspired titles is Gold Lock Online. This one-of-a-kind game blends football excitement with deep role-playing aspects inspired by the iconic anime series Blue Lock to provide players with an immersive virtual sports experience.

In Gold Lock Online, players use their abilities to embody distinct archetypes and conquer the football pitch. Whether you're a goal-scoring striker or a midfielder controlling the playmaking, this game provides an exciting experience for all sorts of players.

You can also check out active codes for Gold Lock Online listed below to claim free Spins (in-game currency), which can then be used to spin for various roles, archetypes, and more.

All working codes for Roblox Gold Lock Online

These are all the working codes for Gold Lock Online at the moment, and players are advised to redeem them at the earliest to avoid missing out on valuable spins.

ALMOST2M - This code can be redeemed for 200 free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for 200 free Spins. RANKED - This code can be redeemed for a free reward.

This code can be redeemed for a free reward. ALLTHECELLSINMYBODYARETELLINGMETOSCOREASUPERGOAL – This code can be redeemed for a free reward.

This code can be redeemed for a free reward. BrokenKneeKid - This code can be redeemed for a free reward.

This code can be redeemed for a free reward. ButImFast - This code can be redeemed for a free reward.

This code can be redeemed for a free reward. IWANTTOSCOREAGOAL - This code can be redeemed for a free reward.

This code can be redeemed for a free reward. IwannaBust - This code can be redeemed for a free reward.

This code can be redeemed for a free reward. PrayForTheBugged - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for free Spins. 3kLikes - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for free Spins. SAIISTOPTIER - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for free Spins. LOVEYOUALL! - This code can be redeemed for 400 free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for 400 free Spins. DESIRE - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for free Spins. NEWGAMEMODE - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for free Spins. KunigamiBot - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for free Spins. KAISER - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for free Spins. SHIDOU - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for free Spins. NAGI - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for free Spins. Ramadan - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for free Spins. ITOSHI - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for free Spins. SAE - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for free Spins. Carem - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for free Spins. QUEUEREVAMP - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

This code can be redeemed for free Spins. BALANCEPATCH - This code can be redeemed for free Spins.

All expired codes for Roblox Gold Lock Online

The codes mentioned below have expired, and attempting to redeem them now will result in an error message popping up.

400KVISITS - This code could have been redeemed for 10 free Spins.

This code could have been redeemed for 10 free Spins. 200KVISITS - This code could have been redeemed for 10 free Spins.

This code could have been redeemed for 10 free Spins. ACH-IS-TOP5 - This code could have been redeemed for 10 free Spins.

This code could have been redeemed for 10 free Spins. KONATHEVOLLEYGOD - This code could have been redeemed for 10 free Spins.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Gold Lock Online?

The following step-by-step instructions will help you redeem codes in Roblox Gold Lock Online:

Launch Gold Lock Online on your PC or mobile device and connect to the server. Click on the Twitter Button, it should be located on the side of the screen. Now, Copy a working code from the list provided above and Paste it into the text box labeled Enter Code. Finally, press the Redeem Button to get your free reward.

How to get more codes for Roblox Gold Lock Online?

More codes for Gold Lock Online may be obtained by following the game's developers on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) or YouTube. You can also consider joining the official Gold Lock Online Discord server for more information and the latest advancements.

Alternatively, you may bookmark Sportskeeda's Roblox news hub and visit it regularly to receive the latest codes and updates.