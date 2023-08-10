Roblox Grand Pirates Codes (August 2023): Free Rewards

Roblox's Grand Pirates pays tribute to the popular One Piece Anime, it should be noted that the game does not claim canon status within the anime's universe. Instead, it creates its own storyline, allowing players to loosely feel the essence of One Piece within a virtual universe. This unique perspective immerses gamers into the colorful universe, playing characters they have grown to love.

In the game, aspiring pirates unfurl their sails and navigate through a virtual ocean, form crews, battle rivals, and discover hidden treasures that lay scattered across the landscape. Robloxians propel into an exhilarating journey to achieve the ultimate objective of becoming a Legendary Pirate Captain.

Players can also take advantage of these codes listed below and redeem them for useful resources like - Stat Spins, 2x Peli (in-game currency), and much more.

All active codes for Roblox's Grand Pirates

SecondSea - This code can be redeemed to Reset Stats. (New)

12.5MVisits - This code can be redeemed to Reset Stats.

50KLikesSorry - This code can be redeemed for 2x Peli for 120 Minutes.

60KFavorites - This code can be redeemed for 2x XP for 60 Minutes.

8.5MVisits - This code can be redeemed to Reset Stats.

GearFourth - This code can be redeemed to Reset Stats.

30KLikes - This code can be redeemed to Reset Stats.

20KLikes - This code can be redeemed to Reset Stats.

1KDislikes - This code can be redeemed for a Removal of Devil Fruit.

2MVisits - This code can be redeemed for a Devil Fruit Notifier for 60 Minutes.

20KFavorites - This code can be redeemed for 2x Peli for 60 Minutes.

1.5MVisits - This code can be redeemed for a Devil Fruit Notifier for 60 Minutes.

10KLikes - This code can be redeemed to Reset Stats.

1MVisits - This code can be redeemed to Reset Stats.

10KFavorites - This code can be redeemed for 2x Peli for 60 Minutes.

5KLikes - This code can be redeemed to Reset Stats.

500KVisits - This code can be redeemed for a Removal of Devil Fruit.

SuspiciousAction - This code can be redeemed for a Devil Fruit Notifier for 60 Minutes.

100KVisits - This code can be redeemed to Reset Stats.

4KLikes - This code can be redeemed for 2x Peli for 30 minutes.

3KLikes - This code can be redeemed for a Devil Fruit Notifier for 60 minutes.

2KLikes - This code can be redeemed for 2x XP for 30 Minutes.

1KLikes - This code can be redeemed to Reset Stats.

SorryForBugs - This code can be redeemed for 10,000 Peli.

Released - This code can be redeemed for 10,000 Peli.

All expired codes for Roblox's Grand Pirates

10MVisits - This code was redeemable for Reset Stats.

50KFavorites - This code was redeemable for a Removal of Devil Fruit.

7.5MVisits - This code was redeemable for Reset Stats.

40KFavorites - This code was redeemable for a Removal of Devil Fruit.

5MVisits - This code was redeemable for a Devil Fruit Notifier 120 Minutes.

SorryForShutdowns - This code was redeemable for Double Drop Rate 60 Minutes.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Grand Pirates?

Launch Grand Pirates and connect to the server. Click on the Menu Button, it should be located at the bottom of your screen. Now, click on the Settings Icon in the Menu. After doing that, players have to Enter a working code from the list into the text box that pops up. Hit the Enter Key to claim the rewards.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Grand Pirates?

More codes for Roblox's Grand Pirates may be obtained by following the game's developers on social media or joining their official Discord server for updates on this title's latest developments. You may also bookmark this page and return to it frequently for the same.