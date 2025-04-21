Roblox Greenville Easter Event guide

Roblox Greenville is currently celebrating Easter with a dedicated event, which involves completing a special quest for the Easter Bunny to earn a new car. This quest is only available for a limited time. In addition to the new vehicle, you will also get 200,000 Cash for completing the task.
Here’s how to complete the Easter Event in Greenville.
An overview of the Easter Event in Roblox Greenville
The Easter Event is an ongoing celebration that involves finding five cars for the Easter Bunny. These vehicles are scattered across the map, requiring you to explore the world and keep a keen eye on your surroundings. Upon collecting and delivering all five cars, you will receive the Easter Egg UTE, along with 200,000 Cash.
Before you deliver each car, you must finish its respective Easter Egg delivery. Upon reaching the location of the car, choose the Egg Delivery mission and go to the marked location on the map. After that, you must deliver the car itself, completing a part of the mission. This process must be repeated once for each car for a total of five times.
Also read: Greenville codes
All Easter Event car locations
You can find the five cars at the locations listed below. Note that you only have eight minutes and 15 seconds to finish each delivery, so be sure to complete them in a timely fashion:
- Behind the dealership, close to the spawn area.
- Behind the main building of the airport.
- In the parking lot of the shopping area in Horton.
- Atop the hill near Horton.
- Inside the tower at Fox Campgrounds.
In total, it should take about 30 minutes to complete all deliveries and receive the event reward. You can find and complete the deliveries for each car individually, so feel free to finish them in multiple sessions if you need to. The end date for the event is April 27, 2025, so you can take your time with this mission.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
When will the Easter Event end in Roblox Greenville?
The Easter Event is set to end on April 27, 2025.
What is the Easter Event about in Roblox Greenville?
The Easter Event involves picking up five cars and completing Egg Deliveries to complete the special mission and receive the rewards.
What are the rewards for the Roblox Greenville Easter Event?
The rewards for completing the Easter Event are Easter Egg UTE car and 200,000 Cash.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024