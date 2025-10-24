Roblox Halloween Spotlight Happy guide

Happy is a survival horror simulation by Panik and has received two quests as a part of Roblox's Halloween Spotlight event. In this game, players must either survive and escape from the killer or become the killer and eliminate all the other players on the server. During this event, players can get a Rune and a Key, which are essential items for progressing in the Halloween Spotlight event.

This guide will help you complete the challenges in Roblox's Happy.

How to get the Rune in Happy

Quests offered for Happy (Image via Roblox)

To obtain the Rune badge, you must collect 15 candy corns from the market and escape from the killer. When you spawn as the hider, you have to complete three types of objectives in the match. This Roblox experience provides players with pillars where they can scan items. Each pillar requires them to bring three random items scattered around the market.

In all three objectives, players have to find items that match the ones from the pillars, all the while making sure that the killer is not on the hunt. There are five different sections on the map where you can find the items. While stocking up on items, you can also find candy corns at various places, such as on shelves, among fruits, etc.

Players can either gather them and escape after scanning items to keep the candy corns or collect candy corns of dead players after eliminating them.

How to get the Key in Happy

The Key Quest in Happy (Image via Roblox)

To obtain the Key in Happy, simply play a few more rounds. There are two small objectives you need to finish before getting the badge and the Key in this Roblox experience. They are:

Scan 30 items.

Collect 20 Candy Corns.

If you spawn as a killer, you can finish the second objective quickly, as it requires you to collect 20 candy corns. As a killer, collecting them is easy since killers just have to eliminate players to collect their looted Candy Corns. But you have to complete the first mission as a classic player wanting to escape the market.

The first objective can be completed within just four matches, since players can scan up to nine items per match if they succeed in escaping. On completing the Key Quest, players will not only receive the Key and the badge but also a rare skin called Zombified.

FAQs on Happy

How many candy corns do I need to collect in total?

You need to collect a total of 50 candy corns in the game.

How to redeem coins in Happy

To redeem coins, players need to head to the nearest ATM.

What skin will I receive on completing the Key quest?

A rare skin called Zombified will be given to you upon completing the Key quest.

