Roblox Halloween Spotlight Welcome to Bloxburg guide

Welcome to Bloxburg is a roleplay simulation title developed by Bloxburg Development, which has received two quests as part of Roblox's Halloween Spotlight event. Upon completion, players will receive a Rune and a Key. These items can be used to unlock UGC in the Spotlight event hub.

To obtain the Rune and Key in Welcome to Bloxburg, players must complete two objectives: participating in Halloween activities to unlock 500 tickets, and completing Sabrina's full story-driven quest. This guide explains the Halloween Spotlight challenges in Roblox Welcome to Bloxburg.

How to get the Rune in Welcome to Bloxburg

Quests offered for Welcome to Bloxburg (Image via Roblox)

To obtain the Rune Badge, you must collect 500 Halloween Tickets. While there are multiple ways to earn these, here's the most common and effective one:

Click on the Neighborhood option when you join the game.

Select the server where players are playing the Halloween update.

After joining, choose any vehicle (for free) from the parking lot and travel to the neighbourhood houses.

In front of each house, you will find a mailbox. Interact with them to collect 25 tickets.

When other people collect tickets from your plot, you will receive a total of 15 tickets as well.

Alternatively, you can also earn tickets by playing the Ghost Hunting minigame. You will receive the Rune automatically when you have collected 500 tickets.

How to get the Key in Welcome to Bloxburg

Sabrina's Quest in Welcome to Bloxburg (Image via Roblox)

The quest for obtaining the Key in this game is a long and challenging one. To get started, head to the Halloween event and choose the option for Sabrina's Quest to spawn near the Sabrina NPC directly. She will give you a set of missions; follow these steps to complete them easily:

Recipe Book mission: To find her Recipe Book, head to the barn located across from Sabrina. Head to the back of the barn and climb to its attic using the stacks of hay. You will find the Recipe Book at the far end by the window.

To find her Recipe Book, head to the barn located across from Sabrina. Head to the back of the barn and climb to its attic using the stacks of hay. You will find the Recipe Book at the far end by the window. Brew Potion: In the next task, you will need to brew a potion using absolutely anything in your inventory. You will find the cauldron behind Sabrina's tent.

In the next task, you will need to brew a potion using absolutely anything in your inventory. You will find the cauldron behind Sabrina's tent. Weightless Potion: For this potion, you will need something weightless. The easiest way to do it is by grabbing one of the balloons right by Sabrina's tent and making a potion with it.

For this potion, you will need something weightless. The easiest way to do it is by grabbing one of the balloons right by Sabrina's tent and making a potion with it. Noise Potion: To make a noise potion, use something like a cracker or a chainsaw in the cauldron.

To make a noise potion, use something like a cracker or a chainsaw in the cauldron. Library Book: To go to the High School, click on the phone and then on the Bloxburg school option to teleport there. You will find the library at the far end of the hall after entering the school and turning left. The required book can be found lying in the small castle on the left of the library.

To go to the High School, click on the phone and then on the Bloxburg school option to teleport there. You will find the library at the far end of the hall after entering the school and turning left. The required book can be found lying in the small castle on the left of the library. Bright Potion : To brew the bright potion, you will need a torch or a lantern. So open your backpack, equip either, and head to the cauldron to brew the potion.

: To brew the bright potion, you will need a torch or a lantern. So open your backpack, equip either, and head to the cauldron to brew the potion. Fisherman: To find Alan, the fisherman, you will need to open your phone and click on the Work option, and then on the Fisherman job to quickly teleport there. You will find Alan to the right of where you spawn.

To find Alan, the fisherman, you will need to open your phone and click on the Work option, and then on the Fisherman job to quickly teleport there. You will find Alan to the right of where you spawn. The Paper: To find the required paper, head to the nearest bus stop and teleport to Cape Beacon. Head to the lighthouse and jump in the water to find the paper beneath the rocks.

To find the required paper, head to the nearest bus stop and teleport to Cape Beacon. Head to the lighthouse and jump in the water to find the paper beneath the rocks. See-through Potion: To brew it, open your backpack and equip glasses in the prop, and head to the cauldron.

To brew it, open your backpack and equip glasses in the prop, and head to the cauldron. Key: To get the key to the mansion, head to the city's graveyard. The witch's grave will be marked by a witch hat. To get the key, equip a shovel and start digging.

To get the key to the mansion, head to the city's graveyard. The witch's grave will be marked by a witch hat. To get the key, equip a shovel and start digging. Relic: To find the relic, head inside the mansion by Helen's ghost. Enter the first door upon entering the mansion to find a maze. You can enter the main maze by jumping through holes or doors. Upon entering the main maze, it is suggested that you follow all paths that lead to the left. After completing the maze, players will land on the second floor of the mansion. Head to the bedroom to get the relic.

Reuniting Helen with her family will finally end the quest, and you will obtain a badge and the Key related to the Halloween event.

FAQs on Welcome to Bloxburg

How long will the event last in Welcome to Bloxburg?

The Halloween Spotlight event will last till November 3, 2025.

Where can I find Helen?

You can find Helen right behind Sabrina's tent, beside the huge mansion.

How many tickets will I earn by collecting them from plots?

You will earn 25 tickets when you interact with the plot.

