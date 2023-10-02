Roblox Hunter x Athena codes (October 2023): Free Nen colors and rerolls 

Roblox Hunter x Athena drew its gameplay inspiration from the Hunter x Hunter anime/manga series. Individuals must become elite fighters by leveling up their characters, mastering skillsets, and completing a variety of challenges on the map. You can also do push-ups (in-game action) to increase the strength of your avatars. Additionally, you can meditate to earn XP passively, but this process will take some time.

New players tend to struggle initially as they will lack power, money, and fighting capabilities. That's when they must consider redeeming the codes featured in this article. These codes provide free rerolls and Nen colors that can help you become the best in Hunter x Athena.

Active codes in Roblox Hunter x Athena

No new codes have been issued as of this month. You can expect fresh codes during future in-game updates. As of now, these are the available codes:

AndyCanCodeClan – Players can redeem this code for Clan Reroll.

AndyCanCodeNen – Players can redeem this code for Nen Color Reroll.

Update1 – Players can redeem this code for Clan Reroll (It was published during the update).

NewUpdateClan – Players can redeem this code for Clan Reroll.

NewUpdateNen – Players can redeem this code for Nen Color Reroll.

Inactive codes in Roblox Hunter x Athena

Unfortunately, several old Roblox Hunter x Athena codes have expired over time:

Sorry1 – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan.

Sorry2 – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan.

Sorry3 – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan.

Sorry4 – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan.

Sorry5 – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan.

20Kmembers_clan – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan.

10Kfavorites_clan – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan.

20Kmembers_nen – This code was redeemed to reroll your Nen Color.

idk_what_axel_asked – This code was redeemed to reroll your Nen Color.

!9000Clan – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan.

!9000Clan2 – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan.

!9000Face – This code was redeemed to reroll your Face.

!9000Face2 –This code was redeemed to reroll your Face.

!9000Nen – This code was redeemed to reroll your Nen Color.

!9000Nen2 – This code was redeemed to reroll your Nen Color.

!LeoFixedCode – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan.

!LeoGift – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan.

!500ClanReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan.

!500NenColorReroll –This code was redeemed to reroll your Nen Color.

!500FaceReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Face.

!700ClanReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan.

!700NenColorReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Nen Color.

!700FaceReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Face.

!FaceReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Face.

!NenColorReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Nen Color.

!ClanReroll – This code was redeemed to reroll your Clan.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Hunter x Athena

Follow the steps listed below to activate the codes in Roblox Hunter x Athena:

Start the game and connect to the server.

After entering the server, hit "/" on your keyboard (click the chat button if you are playing from a mobile).

You can now copy any code from our list above and paste it into the empty box.

Press the "Enter" button on your keyboard to claim the free rerolls and Nen colors.

Keep in mind that the codes mentioned are case-sensitive, so a slight mistake can prevent you from redeeming them. The best solution to redeem the codes would be by copy-pasting them as it is.

