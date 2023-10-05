Roblox Jailbird codes (October 2023): Free credits and more

The community of Roblox, known for its vast library of games, has been taken over by a revolutionary first-person shooter (FPS). Jailbird, designed by SmileyGin, immerses players in tense battles between rival gangs for control of territory and financial gain. It has blown up in popularity among Roblox users thanks to its compelling mechanics and wide range of personalization options. Season 3 of this exciting game has just begun, and it promises even more thrilling adventures.

Getting rich is the main objective of the game. Capturing the money vault of an enemy not only guarantees victory but also gives the looting team access to valuable in-game currency, providing a significant advantage in future encounters.

Players can obtain additional credits and other items by redeeming the active codes for Jailbird listed below.

All working codes for Roblox Jailbird

These are all the active codes in Jailbird at the moment, and you can take your time with redeeming them as they are fairly new and are not going to turn inactive anytime soon.

35KLIKESJAILBIRD - This code can be redeemed for a free reward. (New)

This code can be redeemed for a free reward. 30KLIKESJAILBIRD - This code can be redeemed for a free reward.

This code can be redeemed for a free reward. 15MILJAILBIRD - This code can be redeemed for a free reward.

This code can be redeemed for a free reward. 100KFAVJAILBIRD - This code can be redeemed for a free reward.

This code can be redeemed for a free reward. 10MILJAILBIRD - This code can be redeemed for a free reward.

This code can be redeemed for a free reward. 25KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for a free reward.

This code can be redeemed for a free reward. 7MILJAILBIRD - This code can be redeemed for a free reward.

This code can be redeemed for a free reward. 20KLIKES - This code can be redeemed for a free reward.

This code can be redeemed for a free reward. Season2Release - This code can be redeemed for a free skin.

This code can be redeemed for a free skin. JAILBIRD - This code can be redeemed for 500 free cash.

This code can be redeemed for 500 free cash. BETAJAILBIRD - This code can be redeemed for 500 free cash.

All expired codes for Roblox Jailbird

The following codes were active at one time but have since expired. A redemption error will pop up if you try to use them.

70KFAVOURITES - This code could have been redeemed for a free reward.

This code could have been redeemed for a free reward. 6MILJAILBIRD - This code could have been redeemed for a free reward.

This code could have been redeemed for a free reward. 5MILJAILBIRD - This code could have been redeemed for 800 free cash.

This code could have been redeemed for 800 free cash. 15KLIKES - This code could have been redeemed for a free reward.

This code could have been redeemed for a free reward. 4MILJAILBIRD - This code could have been redeemed for 800 free cash.

This code could have been redeemed for 800 free cash. 3MILJAILBIRD - This code could have been redeemed for free tokens.

This code could have been redeemed for free tokens. 40KFAVJAILBIRD - This code could have been redeemed for a free reward.

This code could have been redeemed for a free reward. 2MILJAILBIRD - This code could have been redeemed for 900 free tokens.

This code could have been redeemed for 900 free tokens. 1KACTIVEPLAYERS - This code could have been redeemed for a free reward.

This code could have been redeemed for a free reward. 30KFAVJAILBIRD - This code could have been redeemed for a free reward.

This code could have been redeemed for a free reward. CHRISTMAS2021 - This code could have been redeemed for a free christmas wrapped gun skin.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Jailbird

Follow this step-by-step guide to redeem codes in Jailbird within a matter of minutes.

Launch Jailbird on your PC or mobile device and make sure that you are connected to the server. Navigate to the Home Menu. Now, copy a working code from the list provided above and paste it into the Insert Code Here text box. Finally, press the Redeem button to claim your free reward.

How to get more codes for Roblox Jailbird

You can get more Roblox Jailbird codes by joining the official Discord server and following the game's developer on X. You can also keep up with the latest happenings in the metaverse by adding our Roblox page to your bookmarks and checking back regularly.