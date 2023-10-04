Roblox Martial Realm codes (October 2023): Free rerolls and shards

Roblox Martial Realm is an experience that fuses many popular anime universes and webtoons. In this title, you must strive to become the best fighter. You can level up your characters by defeating a variety of enemies scattered across the map. Additionally, you can master different fighting styles and explore the map to acquire in-game resources.

You will likely need extra help to establish your influence in the action-packed world of Roblox Martial Realm. Instead of wasting Robux (in-game currency) to boost your character's attributes and strengths, you can use the promo codes listed below to enhance them for free. These codes are easy to redeem and offer free shards and rerolls.

Active codes in Roblox Martial Realm

As of October 2023, no new Roblox codes have been issued for Martial Realm. However, you can still use the following active codes:

!code happynewyear! - Redeem for five Origin Shards and five Personality Shards

- Redeem for five Origin Shards and five Personality Shards !code boostupd - Redeem for five Origin Shards and five Personality Shards

- Redeem for five Origin Shards and five Personality Shards !code hbddaemon - Redeem for a Face Reroll

- Redeem for a Face Reroll !code hbdtwister ! - Redeem for an Eye and Hair Color Reroll

! - Redeem for an Eye and Hair Color Reroll !code maidsinthecity! - Redeem for Face Reroll

- Redeem for Face Reroll !code 6kfavs! - Redeem for five Personality Shards

- Redeem for five Personality Shards !code 220kvisits! - Redeem for Eye Colors Reroll

- Redeem for Eye Colors Reroll !code 230kvisits! - Redeem for Hair Color Reroll

- Redeem for Hair Color Reroll !code 1klikes! - Redeem for two Origin Shards and three Personality Shards

- Redeem for two Origin Shards and three Personality Shards !code 200kvisits! - Redeem for three Origin Shards and one Personality Shard

- Redeem for three Origin Shards and one Personality Shard !code 210kvisits! - Redeem for potential Reroll (it will instantly reroll it and won't be stored with your shards)

- Redeem for potential Reroll (it will instantly reroll it and won't be stored with your shards) !code firstprestigestyle - Redeem for Style Reset

- Redeem for Style Reset !code 900likes - Redeem for one Origin Shard and two Personality Shards

- Redeem for one Origin Shard and two Personality Shards !code 110kvisits! - Redeem for Face Reroll

- Redeem for Face Reroll !code 120kvisits! - Redeem for First Name Reroll

- Redeem for First Name Reroll !code 130kvisits! - Redeem for Face Reroll

- Redeem for Face Reroll !code 140kvisits! - Redeem for two Origin Shards and three Personality Shards

Inactive codes in Roblox Martial Realm

A significant chunk of old Roblox Martial Realm codes have expired. You will receive error notifications if you try redeeming these codes:

!code 150kvisits! –Was redeemable for Face Reroll.

–Was redeemable for Face Reroll. !code 160kvisits! –Was redeemable for Eyes Colors Reroll.

–Was redeemable for Eyes Colors Reroll. !code 170kvisits! –Was redeemable for Face Reroll.

–Was redeemable for Face Reroll. !code 180kvisits! –Was redeemable for Eyes Colors Reroll.

–Was redeemable for Eyes Colors Reroll. !code 190kvisits! –Was redeemable for Hair Color Reroll.

–Was redeemable for Hair Color Reroll. !code newceos! –Was redeemable for first name reroll.

–Was redeemable for first name reroll. !code 100kvisits! –Was redeemable for two Origin Shards and two Personality Shards.

–Was redeemable for two Origin Shards and two Personality Shards. !code thebackrooms –Was redeemable for Potential Reroll.

–Was redeemable for Potential Reroll. !code sorryform1bug –Was redeemable for Face Reroll.

–Was redeemable for Face Reroll. !code 90kvisits! –Was redeemable for two Personality Shards and one Origin Shard.

–Was redeemable for two Personality Shards and one Origin Shard. !code 700likes –Was redeemable for two Origin Shards and two Personality Shards.

–Was redeemable for two Origin Shards and two Personality Shards. !code 80kvisits! –Was redeemable for three Personality Shards.

–Was redeemable for three Personality Shards. !code 70kvisits! –Was redeemable for three Origin Shards.

–Was redeemable for three Origin Shards. !code newclans! –Was redeemable for Clan Reroll.

–Was redeemable for Clan Reroll. !code heistfix –Was redeemable for two Personality Shards.

–Was redeemable for two Personality Shards. !code 60kvisits! –Was redeemable for two Personality Shards and one Origin Shard.

–Was redeemable for two Personality Shards and one Origin Shard. !code performanceupdate? –Was redeemable for Hair Color Reroll.

–Was redeemable for Hair Color Reroll. !code 2kfavourites! –Was redeemable for Face Reroll.

–Was redeemable for Face Reroll. !code 500likes –Was redeemable for one Origin Shard and two Personality Shards.

–Was redeemable for one Origin Shard and two Personality Shards. !code 100hatersyay! –Was redeemable for First Name Reroll.

–Was redeemable for First Name Reroll. !code 50kvisits! –Was redeemable for six Personality Shards and four Origin Shards.

–Was redeemable for six Personality Shards and four Origin Shards. !code 400likes –Was redeemable for two Origin Shards, and three Personality Shards.

–Was redeemable for two Origin Shards, and three Personality Shards. !code twisteriscarryingthegame –Was redeemable for two free personality shards.

–Was redeemable for two free personality shards. !code 30kvisits! –Was redeemable for three Potential Spins and two Clan Spins.

–Was redeemable for three Potential Spins and two Clan Spins. !code miniupd –Was redeemable for one Origin Shard & one Personality Shard.

–Was redeemable for one Origin Shard & one Personality Shard. !code sorryforshutdown –Was redeemable for Clan reroll.

–Was redeemable for Clan reroll. !code prestigeupdate –Was redeemable for three Origin Shards.

–Was redeemable for three Origin Shards. !code 20kvisits! –Was redeemable for two Personality Shards.

–Was redeemable for two Personality Shards. !code 150likes –Was redeemable for Face reroll.

–Was redeemable for Face reroll. !code 10kvisits! –Was redeemable for Clan reroll.

–Was redeemable for Clan reroll. !code release –Was redeemable for Potential reroll.

–Was redeemable for Potential reroll. !code releasee –Was redeemable for Clan reroll.

–Was redeemable for Clan reroll. !code releaseee –Was redeemable for First name reroll.

–Was redeemable for First name reroll. !code releaseee! –Was redeemable for Eyes color reroll.

–Was redeemable for Eyes color reroll. !code 250likes –Was redeemable for one Origin Shard.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Martial Realm

Follow the steps listed below to redeem active Roblox codes with haste:

Start the Roblox title.

Hit the "/" button on your keyboard to open the chat box.

Enter any active code into the empty text box.

Press the "Enter" button to redeem the code.

If you are entering the code manually, make sure to avoid spelling mistakes and typos.

