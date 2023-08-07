Sinon Studio released the thrilling Roblox game Master Pirate on June 1, 2022. Players are thrust into an exhilarating world of action and adventure in this game, inspired by the enduringly popular and ongoing anime series One Piece. Master Pirate has earned a remarkable 6.1 million visits thanks to its engaging gameplay and vivid visuals, demonstrating its vast appeal in the Roblox community.
A microphone is required to communicate in the game, improving player interaction during challenging combat and group objectives. Master Pirate develops a tight-knit community by allowing 12 players per server and promoting cooperation and fellowship.
Several upgrades have been made to Master Pirate, increasing the interest and complexity of gameplay. Players will face new obstacles and receive new rewards as they advance through the game, thanks to the level cap's increase to 1250.
List of all active and inactive codes in Roblox Master Pirate
Active codes in Roblox Master Pirate
Listed below are the active codes in the game:
- 16kFavorites - Players redeem the code for 16 mins X2Money, X2Drop, X2Exp Boosts
- 20kFavorites - Players redeem the code for 20 mins X2Money, X2Drop, X2Exp
- 3MVisit - Players redeem the code for 3 Rubies
- 5MVisit - Players redeem the code for Reset Stats
- 6kLike - Players redeem the code for 6k Cash
- 9kLike - Players redeem the code for $900 (New)
- AekZaJunior - Players redeem the code for 29 mins X2Exp Boost
- AKUMATORI - Players redeem the code for 3629 Cash
- BigRemake - Players redeem the code for 120 mins X2Money Boost
- Blackkung - Players redeem the code for 1 Ruby
- Dinoz_Ch - Players redeem the code for Reset Stats
- FIXBUGBYNOMJEUT - Players redeem the code for 2222 Beli and 2 Ruby
- FIXEDLOADINGSCREEN - Players redeem the code for Beli and Ruby
- GameingTV - Players redeem the code for 20k Cash
- GH0Ks - Players redeem the code for $500
- IceBarBer - Players redeem the code for 5 Rubies
- KINGNONKD - Players redeem the code for 2k Cash and 1 Ruby
- MONOACK - Players redeem the code for 5 Rubies
- NomJeut - Players redeem the code for Reset Stats
- PARTYWORKING50% - Players redeem the code for Beli and Ruby
- PeaKer_Gamer - Players redeem the code for 1 Ruby
- Rohanny - Players redeem the code for 9 Rubies
- SkyHeart - Players redeem the code for 5 Rubies
- xdggjai - Players redeem the code for X2Money, X2Drop, X2Exp Boosts
- YOUNO - Players redeem the code for Reset Stats
It is common for developers not to specify the expiration dates of codes. Existing players are, therefore, urged to use the free active codes as soon as possible so do not miss out on potential rewards or bonuses.
Expired codes in Roblox Master Pirate
The following codes do not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can skip them to save time:
- 1klikes - Stat Reset
- 2kLike - 200 Money
- 2klikes - Stat Reset
- AekZa_Junior - 29k Cash
- AKUMATORI - Ruby
- EZCRY - +500 Money
- FREE5RUBYFIX4 - 5 Rubies
- FREERESETSTATSFIX5 - Stat Reset
- FREEX2EXPFIX5 - 30 minutes of 2x XP
- GoodByeTonkar - +1 Gems
- IceBarBer - 5 Rubies
- JaiJai - +1 Beli and +1 Gem
- MONOACK - Stat Reset
- NOOPER - Stat Reset
- PeaKer_Gamer - 10k Money
- PeaKer - +500 Money
- TONMAI_STUDIO - 50k Money
- Tonmai - +500 Money
- UPD1 - +2 Gems
- WOLFSOCOLD - 10 Ruby
- xdggjai - 1 Level, 1 XP, 1 Ruby, and 1 hour of Boosts
- Xou - 90 minutes of 2x Money
- ZeCraftDay - 2 Rubies
How to redeem the codes in Roblox
You can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:
- Tap the Menu button on the left side of the screen.
- Choose Settings from the options that appear.
- Tap on the Code field.
- Type in the code and press Enter.
Players will almost immediately earn rewards after completing the steps. They can check their Roblox account to view the rewards they have been granted.