Sinon Studio released the thrilling Roblox game Master Pirate on June 1, 2022. Players are thrust into an exhilarating world of action and adventure in this game, inspired by the enduringly popular and ongoing anime series One Piece. Master Pirate has earned a remarkable 6.1 million visits thanks to its engaging gameplay and vivid visuals, demonstrating its vast appeal in the Roblox community.

A microphone is required to communicate in the game, improving player interaction during challenging combat and group objectives. Master Pirate develops a tight-knit community by allowing 12 players per server and promoting cooperation and fellowship.

Several upgrades have been made to Master Pirate, increasing the interest and complexity of gameplay. Players will face new obstacles and receive new rewards as they advance through the game, thanks to the level cap's increase to 1250.

List of all active and inactive codes in Roblox Master Pirate

Active codes in Roblox Master Pirate

Listed below are the active codes in the game:

16kFavorites - Players redeem the code for 16 mins X2Money, X2Drop, X2Exp Boosts

20kFavorites - Players redeem the code for 20 mins X2Money, X2Drop, X2Exp

3MVisit - Players redeem the code for 3 Rubies

5MVisit - Players redeem the code for Reset Stats

6kLike - Players redeem the code for 6k Cash

9kLike - Players redeem the code for $900 (New)

AekZaJunior - Players redeem the code for 29 mins X2Exp Boost

AKUMATORI - Players redeem the code for 3629 Cash

BigRemake - Players redeem the code for 120 mins X2Money Boost

Blackkung - Players redeem the code for 1 Ruby

Dinoz_Ch - Players redeem the code for Reset Stats

FIXBUGBYNOMJEUT - Players redeem the code for 2222 Beli and 2 Ruby

FIXEDLOADINGSCREEN - Players redeem the code for Beli and Ruby

GameingTV - Players redeem the code for 20k Cash

GH0Ks - Players redeem the code for $500

IceBarBer - Players redeem the code for 5 Rubies

KINGNONKD - Players redeem the code for 2k Cash and 1 Ruby

MONOACK - Players redeem the code for 5 Rubies

NomJeut - Players redeem the code for Reset Stats

PARTYWORKING50% - Players redeem the code for Beli and Ruby

PeaKer_Gamer - Players redeem the code for 1 Ruby

Rohanny - Players redeem the code for 9 Rubies

SkyHeart - Players redeem the code for 5 Rubies

xdggjai - Players redeem the code for X2Money, X2Drop, X2Exp Boosts

YOUNO - Players redeem the code for Reset Stats

It is common for developers not to specify the expiration dates of codes. Existing players are, therefore, urged to use the free active codes as soon as possible so do not miss out on potential rewards or bonuses.

Expired codes in Roblox Master Pirate

The following codes do not work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can skip them to save time:

1klikes - Stat Reset

2kLike - 200 Money

2klikes - Stat Reset

AekZa_Junior - 29k Cash

AKUMATORI - Ruby

EZCRY - +500 Money

FREE5RUBYFIX4 - 5 Rubies

FREERESETSTATSFIX5 - Stat Reset

FREEX2EXPFIX5 - 30 minutes of 2x XP

GoodByeTonkar - +1 Gems

IceBarBer - 5 Rubies

JaiJai - +1 Beli and +1 Gem

MONOACK - Stat Reset

NOOPER - Stat Reset

PeaKer_Gamer - 10k Money

PeaKer - +500 Money

TONMAI_STUDIO - 50k Money

Tonmai - +500 Money

UPD1 - +2 Gems

WOLFSOCOLD - 10 Ruby

xdggjai - 1 Level, 1 XP, 1 Ruby, and 1 hour of Boosts

Xou - 90 minutes of 2x Money

ZeCraftDay - 2 Rubies

How to redeem the codes in Roblox

You can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Tap the Menu button on the left side of the screen.

Choose Settings from the options that appear.

Tap on the Code field.

Type in the code and press Enter.

Players will almost immediately earn rewards after completing the steps. They can check their Roblox account to view the rewards they have been granted.